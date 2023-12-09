Sri Lanka U-19 vs Japan U-19 Match Prediction SRI 99 % Chance of Winning JPN 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.013 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka U-19 will take on Japan U-19 in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Group B match at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai on Saturday, December 9. The match is scheduled to start from 11 AM IST.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Japan U-19 Match Prediction

Sri Lanka U-19 will take on Japan U-19 in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Group B match at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai on Saturday, December 9. The match is scheduled to start from 11 AM IST.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Japan U-19 Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka U-19 are a far more experienced team and therefore their chances of winning the game against Japan U-19 is really high. Sri Lanka U-19 registered a thumping win over Pakistan in their last match.

They set them a 294-run target before bundling them out for 128 runs. The team has lost just two of their last five matches. They defeated Pakistan by three wickets in their second-last match. They have shown consistency as well.

Japan, on the other hand, have lost each of their last five matches. Facing a team like Sri Lanka and beating them appears to be an uphill task for them for now.

Sri Lanka U-19 chance of winning - 99%

Japan U-19 chance of winning - 1%

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Sri Lanka U-19 vs Japan U-19 Betting Tips

Pulindu Perera scored an impressive 47 runs off 47 balls in his last match against Pakistan. The strong start given by him helped Sri Lanka post 293/9. He has scores of 47, 36, 156, 65 and 50 in his five innings.

As per CricClubs.com, Shotaro Hiratsuka has featured in a total of 69 List A matches and scored 672 runs at an average of 13.18. He has hit two fifties in the format and has an experience of playing in 144 T20 matches. He can aim to make a name for himself.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Japan U-19 Toss Prediction

In the first match of the tournament at the venue, Pakistan U-19 opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Nepal U-19. They won the match by seven wickets. The team winning the toss is expected to choose batting once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Dubai on Saturday. With a humidity level of 51 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 18 km/h at the ground.

Sri Lanka U-19 Player List

Sineth Jayawardene (c), Malsha Tharupath, Pulindu Perera, Rusanda Gamage, Ravishan Nethsara, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Vishwa Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Ruvishan Perera, Vihas Thewmika, Duvindu Ranatunga, Hirun Kapurubandara, Dinuka Thennakoon

Sri Lanka U-19 Playing XI

Pulindu Perera Batter Sineth Jayawardene (CAP) Batter Ravishan de Silva Batter Sharujan Shanmuganathan (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Hirun Kapurubandara Batter Malsha Tharupath Bowler Rusanda Gamade All-rounder Dinura Kalupahana Bowler Garuka Sanketh Bowler Vishwa Lahiru Bowler Vihas Thewmika Bowler

Sri Lanka U-19 Recent Form

Sri Lanka have won their last two games. Both the wins came against Pakistan. Overall, they have lost two of their last five matches.

Japan U-19 Player List

Koji Hardgrave -Abe (c), Kazuma Kato-Stafford (vc), Chihaya Arakawa, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Charles Hinze, Hirotake Kakinuma, Hugo Kelly, Daniel Panckhurst, Nihar Parmar, Aditya Phadke, Timothy Moore, Tomo Rear, Aarav Tiwari, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake

Japan U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Aryansh ShKoji Hardgrave -Abe (CAP) Batter Kazuma Kato-Stafford Batter Chihaya Arakawa Batter Shotaro Hiratsuka - Hirotake Kakinuma - Daniel Panckhurst - Nihar Parmar - Aditya Phadke - Timothy Moore - Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake - Aarav Tiwari Bowler

Japan U-19 Recent Form

Japan U-19 have lost each of their last five matches.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Japan U-19 Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have played one match against each other. Sri Lanka U-19 won the match by nine wickets and 81 balls remaining.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Japan U-19 Betting Odds

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Japan U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Sri Lanka openers managed to score 64 runs in their last outing against Pakistan. In their second-last match, they partnered for 17 runs. Japan are a highly inexperienced side and Sri Lanka may just be in line to post a record total. A very solid opening standing appears to be on the cards for Sri Lanka against Japan on Saturday.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Japan U-19 List a ICC Academy Ground No 2, null Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.2 Bet Now! Japan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 19.00 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Japan U-19 Top Batters

Rusanda Gamage to be the top batter for Sri Lanka U-19

Rusanda Gamage was the second-highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in their last match against Pakistan in October. He scored 64 runs off 66 balls. Rusanda Gamage's innings consisted of five boundaries. The left-hand batter has scores of 66, 46 and 110 in his last three innings.

Kazuma Kato-Stafford to be the top batter for Japan U-19

Japan all-rounder Kazuma Kato-Stafford would look to give it his all for Japan in his first match of the U-19 Asia Cup 2023. He has played a total of eleven 50-over games and scored 118 runs at an average of 16.86.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Japan U-19 Top Bowlers

Vihas Thewmika to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka Under-19

Vihas Thewmika can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka U-19 in their upcoming match against Japan. The 18-year-old off-spinner picked three wickets for just 12 runs in six overs against Pakistan in his last outing. He picked one wicket for 22 runs in his second-last match.

Hirotake Kakinuma to be the top bowler for Japan U-19

Hirotake Kakinuma would be one Japan bowler to watch out for. He has featured in a total of 26 50-over matches and picked 29 wickets at an average of 18.31 and an economy rate of 4.91.