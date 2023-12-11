Sri Lanka U-19 vs UAE U-19 Match Prediction SRI 81 % Chance of Winning UAE 19 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.37 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.362 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka U-19 will take on UAE U-19 in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Group B match at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday, December 11. The match is scheduled to start from 11 AM IST.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs UAE U-19 Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka look all set to win their second fixture of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023. They won their first match against Japan by seven wickets. In the match, Sri Lanka bundled out Japan for 75 runs before chasing down the target in 12.2 overs. Leg-spinner Malsha Tharupathi picked three wickets for 26 runs in 6.3 overs.

UAE-19, on the other hand, lost by 61 runs after failing to chase 228 against Bangladesh. No batter from the team could score over 30 runs. However, their bowling unit did comparatively well.

Sri Lanka have a better chance of winning the match because they are a more experienced side and their players excel in the batting and bowling unit than their UAE counterparts.

Sri Lanka U-19 chance of winning - 81%

UAE U-19 chance of winning - 19%

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Sri Lanka U-19 vs UAE U-19 Betting Tips

Sri Lanka left-arm pacer Garuka Sanketh was exception with the ball in the first match against Japan. He picked two wickets for 18 runs in six over. He would be aiming for another good spell against the UAE.

Hardik Pai of UAE scored top-scored for his team with an unbeaten 30-run knock off 51 balls. The innings consisted of two boundaries. The 18-year-old also picked a wicket with his off-spin bowling. He would look for another all-round show on the field.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Japan U-19 Toss Prediction

In the first match of the tournament at the venue, India U-19 opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Afghanistan U-19. They won the match by seven wickets. In the second match, UAE won the toss and opted to bowl. The trend of winning the toss and electing to bat first is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Dubai on Saturday. With a humidity level of 54 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 13 km/h at the ground.

Sri Lanka U-19 Player List

Sineth Jayawardene (c), Malsha Tharupath, Pulindu Perera, Rusanda Gamage, Ravishan Nethsara, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Vishwa Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Ruvishan Perera, Vihas Thewmika, Duvindu Ranatunga, Hirun Kapurubandara, Dinuka Thennakoon

Sri Lanka U-19 Playing XI

Pulindu Perera Batter Sineth Jayawardene (CAP) Batter Ravishan de Silva Batter Sharujan Shanmuganathan (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Hirun Kapurubandara Batter Malsha Tharupath Bowler Rusanda Gamage All-rounder Vihas Thewmika Bowler Garuka Sanketh Bowler Vishwa Lahiru Bowler Vihas Thewmika Bowler

Sri Lanka U-19 Recent Form

Sri Lanka have won their first match against Japan by seven wickets. The side has each of their last three matches now. They have lost just two of their last five matches.

UAE U-19 Player List

Aayan Afzal Khan (c), Ayman Ahamed Shakeel Ahamed, Ammar Badami, Ethan Carl D’Souza, Maroof Merchant, Dhruv Parashar, Hardik Pai, Akshat Rai, Yayin Kiran Rai, Omid Rahman, Aryansh Sharma, Harshit Seth, Harit Shetty, Shrey Sethi, Tanish Suri

UAE U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Aryansh Sharma Batter Akshat Rai Batter Dhruv Parashar All-rounder Tanish Puri Batter Ethan DSouza Batter Aayan Khan (CAP) All-rounder Ammar Badami All-rounder Hardik Pai Bowler Ayman Ahamed Bowler Omid Rahman Bowler Maroof Merchant Bowler

UAE U-19 Recent Form

UAE U-19 lost their last match against Bangladesh by 61 runs. They had won each of their three previous matches. Overall, they have lost just two of their last five matches.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs UAE U-19 Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have played three matches against each other. Sri Lanka U-19 have won each of the three matches.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs UAE U-19 Betting Odds

Sri Lanka U-19 vs UAE U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Sri Lanka openers Pulindu Perera and Hirun Kapurubandara scored together 21 runs for the first-wicket stand against Japan. The 21 runs came in just 3.4 overs. Sri Lanka opening pair had managed to score 64 runs in their second-last outing against Pakistan. In their third-last match, they partnered for 17 runs. They are again expected to score at least over 19 runs together in the match against UAE.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs UAE U-19 List a ICC Academy Ground, null Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.23 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.37 Bet Now! United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.31 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka U-19 vs UAE U-19 Top Batters

Rusanda Gamage to be the top batter for Sri Lanka U-19

Rusanda Gamage scored 18 runs off 15 balls in his first match of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023. He. was the second-highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in their second-last match against Pakistan in October. He scored 64 runs off 66 balls. Rusanda Gamage's innings consisted of five boundaries. The left-hand batter has scores of 18, 66, 46 and 110 in his last four innings.

Tanish Suri to be the top batter for UAE U-19

UAE batter Tanish Suri looked solid during his stay in the middle against Bangladesh in his first outing. He scored 27 runs off 22 runs with the help of three fours and a six. The 18-year-old would be eyeing another good outing.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs UAE U-19 Top Bowlers

Malsha Tharupathi to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka Under-19

Malsha Tharupathi was on fire in his first outing against Japan in which he picked three wickets for 26 runs in 6.3 overs. The 19-year-old leg-spinner has picked at least three wickets in each of his last three matches. He has picked a total of 10 wickets in his last three games.

Dhruv Parashar to be the top bowler for UAE U-19

Dhruv Parashar registered a stunning six-wicket haul in his first of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh. He finished with figures of 6/44 in 9.3 overs. The 18-year-old all-rounder has picked 12 wickets in his last three outings.