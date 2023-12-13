UAE U-19 vs Japan U-19 Match Prediction UAE 99 % Chance of Winning JPN 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR UAE U-19 will take on Japan U-19 in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Group B match at the ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai on Wednesday, December 13. The match is scheduled to start from 11 AM IST.

UAE U-19 vs Japan U-19 Chance of Winning

UAE U-19 look like the certain winner of the match and have a great chance of winning their last group stage fixture of U-19 Asia Cup 2023. UAE were heroic in their last fixture, beating Sri Lanka by two wickets and 10 balls remaining.

The stunning win came after they restricted Sri Lanka to 220/9 in 50 overs. The bowlers did an exceptional job and the batters held their nerves. The all-round performance must have instilled belief in the team. They now stand on the cusp of qualifying for the semi-final. They will be hoping for a Sri Lanka defeat against Bangladesh, and their own thumping win over Japan to make the big qualification.

Japan have been hammered in their first two matches and another defeat looks unavoidable. UAE have a very high chance of winning the match against the UAE.

UAE U-19 chance of winning - 99%

Japan U-19 chance of winning - 1%

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UAE U-19 vs Japan U-19 Betting Tips

UAE captain Aayan Khan scored 33 runs off 50 balls and also picked two wickets in his side's last match against Sri Lanka. The stellar all-rounder show was the key to UAE's win in the match. The captain would be looking to lead from the front once again.

Opener Nihar Parmer played 80 balls to score 18 runs. He was Japan's top-scorer in the match against Bangladesh. The 16-year-old would be hoping to increase his strike rate and score some runs in his last outing of the ACC Asia Cup 2023.

UAE U-19 vs Japan U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, India U-19 opted to bowl first after winning the toss. In the second-last match Bangladesh U-19 had opted to field first. The third-last match saw Nepal U-19 opt to bowl first. The team winning the toss is very likely to bowl first once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Dubai on Wednesday. With a humidity level of 45 percent, the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 14 km/h at the ground.

UAE U-19 Player List

Aayan Afzal Khan (c), Ayman Ahamed Shakeel Ahamed, Ammar Badami, Ethan Carl D’Souza, Maroof Merchant, Dhruv Parashar, Hardik Pai, Akshat Rai, Yayin Kiran Rai, Omid Rahman, Aryansh Sharma, Harshit Seth, Harit Shetty, Shrey Sethi, Tanish Suri

UAE U-19 Playing XI

Aryansh Sharma Batter Akshat Rai Batter Dhruv Parashar All-rounder Tanish Puri Batter Ethan DSouza Batter Aayan Khan (CAP) All-rounder Ammar Badami All-rounder Hardik Pai Bowler Ayman Ahamed Bowler Omid Rahman Bowler Maroof Merchant Bowler

UAE U-19 Recent Form

UAE won their last match against Sri Lanka by two wickets. Their first match saw them lose to Bangladesh by 61 runs. The side have won four of their last five matches.

Japan U-19 Player List

Koji Hardgrave -Abe (c), Kazuma Kato-Stafford (vc), Chihaya Arakawa, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Charles Hinze, Hirotake Kakinuma, Hugo Kelly, Daniel Panckhurst, Nihar Parmar, Aditya Phadke, Timothy Moore, Tomo Rear, Aarav Tiwari, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake

Japan U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Aryansh ShKoji Hardgrave -Abe (CAP) All-rounder Kazuma Kato-Stafford All-rounder Chihaya Arakawa (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Shotaro Hiratsuka Batter Nihar Parmer - Daniel Panckhurst - Aditya Phadke All-rounder Charles Hinze Batter Hugo Kelly - Tomo Rear - Aarav Tiwari Bowler

Japan U-19 Recent Form

Japan U-19 lost their first match against Bangladesh by nine wickets. They have lost their matches so far. They have lost each of their last five matches.

UAE U-19 vs Japan U-19 Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have played once again each other. UAE won the match back in 2020 by 253 runs.

UAE U-19 vs Japan U-19 Betting Odds

UAE U-19 partnership to be over 19.5

UAE opening pair of Aryansh Sharma and Akshat Rai partnered for 26 runs in their last match against Sri Lanka. Sharma scored 19 runs off 25 balls, while Rai scored six off 19. In the first match the duo scored 22 and 16 runs respectively and partnered for 29 runs. There is a high chance of the two openers scoring over 19 runs together once again.

UAE U-19 vs Japan U-19 List a ICC Academy Ground No 2, null United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Japan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 17.00 Bet Now!

UAE U-19 vs Japan U-19 Top Batters

Tanish Suri to be the top batter for UAE U-19

UAE number three Tanish Suri scored 75 match-winning runs off just 88 balls against Sri Lanka. His innings consisted of four fours and three sixes. In the match against Bangladesh, the 18-year-old had scored 27 runs while batting at number four. The right-hand batter would look to pile up runs again.

Charles Hinze to be the top batter for Japan U-19

Japan middle-order batter Charles Hinze was expected to score high but got out for a duck against Bangladesh. In the first outing against Sri Lanka, he top-scored for his team with 52-ball innings for 36 runs consisting of four impressive boundaries. The 15-year-old would look to end his campaign on a high.

UAE U-19 vs Japan U-19 Top Bowlers

Dhruv Parashar to be the top bowler for UAE Under-19

Dhruv Parashar was on fire in his first outing against Bangladesh. He picked six wickets for 44 runs in 9.3 overs. He followed it up with one wicket for 43 runs in just 10 overs against Sri Lanka. Th 18-year-old has picked 13 wickets in his last four matches.

Kiefer Lake to be the top bowler for Japan U-19

Kiefer Lake picked two wickets for 27 runs in his five overs against Sri Lanka U-19. Notably, Sri Lanka took just three wickets in the match. Lake picked the wickets of Rusanda Gamage and Hirun Kapurubandara. However, he went wicketless and was mighty impressive in his second match. He leaked 24 runs in just two overs. The 17-year-old old would aim to make the most of his last opportunity to shine in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023.