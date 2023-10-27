ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction
ADS
72%
Chance of Winning
HOH
28%
T20
Allan Border Field
Facts:
- Adelaide Strikers Women have won three out of the five clashes against Hobart Hurricanes Women and lead the tally by 3-1.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women lost the last game against Adelaide Strikers Women by 8 wickets.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning
Adelaide Strikers Women started their new season with a win but faced a humiliating defeat in the next game. However, the team recovered well and won their third game in the tournament, climbing positions in the table standings. They are currently second in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 1.170.
On the contrary, Hobart Hurricanes Women finished at the middle of the points table. However, they fell into a pit this season as they faced two back-to-back defeats against Perth Scorchers Women. With two losses, they are placed at the bottom position of the standings with a net run rate of -2.863. They will hope to flip their luck in the current competition and earn their first set of points in the tournament.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 28%
- Adelaide Strikers Women’s chance of winning: 72%
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips
Adelaide Strikers Women to score more match fours (1.727 @1XBET)
Adelaide Strikers Women will go into this game with a better batting order. Katie Mack is in fantastic form and smashed many boundaries in the game. She smashed 20 fours in 3 games so far and helped with the boundary tally of the team. AS-W scored 24, 10 and 14 fours in three games. This sums up to 48 boundaries, averaging 16 fours per game. This is a great figure and should motivate you to pick this betting tip. Whereas Hobart Hurricanes Women scored 7 & 19 fours in their two games, averaging 13 fours per match. HH-W conceded 20 & 22 fours in the two games whereas AS-W conceded 0, 20 & 12 fours in three games. Clearly, the Hurricanes bowlers have been expensive in the competition and should adhere to this betting tip.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: Adelaide Strikers Women
Most match sixes: Adelaide Strikers Women
Team to win: Adelaide Strikers Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction
Bowling first is certainly the favoured option here, as 14 teams have won when choosing this selection in the WBBL, as opposed to 8 wins when batting first. Skippers winning the toss are more likely to field first here.
Weather Report
The weather in Perth will be cold and may face scattered thunderstorms during the game. The temperature will hover around 26 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is a 70% chance of rain on the game-day.
Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List
Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg
Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:
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Lizelle Lee
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Wicket-keeper
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Bryony Smith
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All-rounder
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Naomi Stalenberg
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Batter
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Heather Graham (c)
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All-rounder
|
Molly Strano
|
All-rounder
|
Ruth Johnston
|
Batter
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Tabatha Saville
|
Batter
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Hayley Silver-holmes
|
Bowler
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Amy Smith
|
Batter
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Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Maisy Gibson
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Women are in terrible form. They have a weak batting order and lost their last game in the competition.
Adelaide Strikers Women Player List
Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith
Adelaide Strikers Women predicted playing XI:
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Alice Capsey
|
Batter
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Sophie Reid
|
Batter
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Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Tess Flintoff
|
All-rounder
|
Sasha Moloney
|
Bowler
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Nicole Faltum
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Rhys McKenna
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Day
|
Bowler
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Sophia Dunkley
|
All-rounder
|
Kim Garth
|
All-rounder
Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form
Adelaide Strikers Women performed very well in the batting order and chased the target in the last game efficiently.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Adelaide Strikers Women managed to win three times.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 1
- Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 3
- No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds
With two straight losses, things won’t get any easier for the Hurricanes when they face the Strikers. Hobart has lost twice in a row to Perth without much of a fight, so this upcoming Adelaide game will be a real test of strength. They lost their last game against the Scorchers by 7 wickets in their last outing.
Despite two wins, it’s been a bit hard to trust any of the Strikers batters so far. However, the team has displayed promising performances in the competition but need to stay consistent in the tournament. They won their last game against Melbourne Stars Women by 4 wickets. This match will be a one-sided affair and Adelaide Strikers will go in as match favourites.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women
T20
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters
Ellyse Villani to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Ellyse Villani is a terrific batter in the team and averages 28.52 in her WT20I career. She made her tournament debut in the last game and scored 39 runs off 26 balls in the game. She will be expected to score high in the next game.
Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women
Katie Mack will be the batting pick from Adelaide Strikers Women in the upcoming game. Mack has scored a total of 137 runs in 3 innings at an average of 45.66. She has a strike rate of 135.64. She scored 48 runs in her last outing and will be confident coming into this game.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers
Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Molly Strano will be a huge asset for Hobart Hurricanes Women in the season. She picked 18 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 16.05 last season. However, the team has seen a dip in their team bowling performances. However, Strano has picked 2 wickets in 2 games and possesses an economy rate of 8.85.
Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women
Megan Schutt is very proficient with her bowling. She picked 27 wickets last season in 14 innings at an average of 13.07 and an economy of 6.39. She picked 5 wickets in the competition so far in 3 innings at an economy of 6.54. She racked 2 wickets in her last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Adelaide Strikers Women
- Hobart Hurricanes Women to win the match @ 2.90(Parimatch)
- Adelaide Strikers Women to win the match @ 1.38(Parimatch)
Parimatch