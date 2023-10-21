ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction ADS 55 % Chance of Winning MST 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.812 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.895 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will lock horns in the fourth match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game is scheduled to be played in Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on October 21, 2023. It is going to begin at 1:40 PM IST.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women, the defending champions, will play their first match of this year’s WBBL against Melbourne Stars Women. They finished second in the points table last year with eight wins and five losses in the competition. They went into the play-offs and eventually lifted the trophy after beating Sydney Sixers in the game. They will be looking forward to their first game to kick-off their campaign.

Melbourne Stars Women did not have the best season and finished 6th in the table standings last season. They won five games and lost six of them. Coming into this competition they faced Sydney Sixers in the first game and won the game in a close encounter. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.100.

Adelaide Strikers Women have a good squad and will be coming into this season after winning the last one. Melbourne Stars Women had a positive start in the competition which will make this fixture more interesting to watch.

Adelaide Strikers Women's chance of winning: 55%

Melbourne Stars Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips

Melbourne Stars Women to score high before 1st dismissal

Melbourne Stars Women had a disappointing run in the previous edition of the competition. They had a different set of batters in the last season and were inconsistent in the top order. However, the very experienced Meg Lanning and Sophia Dunkley took over the opening line-up of the team. They average at 36.61 & 24.66 in their WT20I career. The batters scored 55 & 10 runs individually in the game and led an opening partnership of 32 runs against the strong Sydney Sixers in their first outing of the competition. In addition to that, MS-W scored 24 & 27 runs before their first dismissal in their last two meetings with Adelaide Strikers Women in the previous season. This should make this a strong betting tip from the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.812 Bet on 1xbet Match Winner: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.76 Bet on Melbet Match Winner: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.812 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction

The Karen Rolton Oval is renowned for its wicket that favours batsmen, offering significant assistance to the batting side throughout the duration of the match. In the early phases, the pitch tends to be less advantageous for fast bowlers, requiring spinners to focus on maintaining precise lengths to derive any potential benefits. Therefore, we predict the skipper winning the toss to bowl first here.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 14 to 16 degrees Celsius on the match day. There will be no rain on the game-day, however, the weather predicts a cloudy overcast.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Georgia Adams, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt

Adelaide Strikers Women Predicted XI:

Katie Mack Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Bridget Patterson Batter Tahlia McGrath (c) All-rounder Jemma Barsby All-rounder Georgia Adams Batter Ella Wilson All-rounder Madeline Penna Bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

This will be the first match for Adelaide Strikers Women in the competition. They had a fantastic run last season.

Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Jas Nevins

Melbourne Stars Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Meg Lanning (c) Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Milly Illingworth All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women have a strong batting and bowling unit this year and scored 165 runs in the first game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Melbourne Stars Women managed to win four times while Adelaide Strikers Women could only win one.

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 4

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

The sides collided last in the previous season where Adelaide Strikers Women managed to win the game by 5 wickets. AS-W displayed their magic with their bowling spells and restricted MS-W at 112 runs in the game. All the batters went out cheaply with the exception of Annabel Sutherland who scored 47 runs in the game. Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 3 wickets for the Strikers. Chasing the target, AS-W scored beyond the target with 5 wickets remaining. Madeline Penna smashed 56* in the game to drag the team through the finish line. The team relied too much on Annabel Sutherland who also excelled in the bowling unit and picked 2 wickets for the Stars. However, MS-W will have the likes of Dunkley and Lanning in the batting order who could sustain a good batting innings in the game. This will make it an interesting match-up for the upcoming fixture.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women T20 Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.812 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.915 Bet Now!

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Laura Wolvaardt is a talented South African batter in the ranks of the Strikers. She was the top scorer for her team in the last season with 403 runs in 16 innings at an average of 26.86. She is coming from a T20I series against New Zealand and scored 53 & 24 in the two games she batted in. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women's top batter

With Meg Lanning making her come-back in the competition, Melbourne Stars Women will have more support in the batting unit. She averages at 36.61 in her WT20I career and she displayed her skill set in the first game of the competition. She scored 55 runs vs Sydney Sixers in their previous outing.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Megan Schutt is very proficient with her bowling. She picked 27 wickets last season in 14 innings at an average of 13.07 and an economy of 6.39. She picked 2 wickets against MS-W in her last meeting with the team last season.

Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Annabel Sutherland picked 21 wickets in 14 innings last season at an average of 18.23 and an economy rate of 8.00. She displayed fantastic form in the first game of this season as she racked 4 wickets in the game.