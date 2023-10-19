AND (Andhra Pradesh) vs ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) Match Prediction
AND
90%
Chance of Winning
ARU
10%
Dafabet
T20
Jharkhand State Cricket Association Oval
Facts:
- Ashwin Hebbar has scored 354 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
- Cheppurapalli Stephen has picked up 13 wickets in the last six T20 matches.
- Ricky Bhui has scored 333 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
Andhra Pradesh vs Arunachal Pradesh Chance of Winning
Andhra Pradesh are coming off a huge loss against Punjab by 105 runs in a high scoring game at Ranchi. The Punjab batsman smashed Andhra Pradesh bowlers to all corners of the ground and set a mammoth total of 275/6 on the board. Cheepurapalli Stephen (2/41) was the most economical bowler for Andhra Pradesh. Chasing down a huge total Andhra Pradesh lost wickets at regular intervals and had no momentum in the chase. They were struggling at 34/5 and Ricky Bhui played a blinder of a knock notching up his second hundred in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and helped Andhra reach at respectable total (170/7).
Arunachal Pradesh lost their last match against Railways by a huge margin of 127 runs. Railways middle order batter Upendra Yadav scored a magnificent hundred (103 runs) and a quick fire half century from Ashutosh Sharma (53 runs in 12 balls) helped Railways put up a massive total (246/5) on the board. Chasing down a huge total, Arunachal Pradesh were never in contention as they were bowled out for 119 runs in 18.1 overs. Ayush Awasthi (36 runs in 29 balls) and Divyanshu Yadav (29 runs in 23 balls) were the top performers with the ball.
- Andhra Pradesh chance of winning: 90%
- Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning: 10%
Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Tips
Hanuma Vihari scored 58 runs in the first match against Goa but he struggled to score runs against Punjab in the last match. Vihari has been in good form in recent times and we believe that he will come good and score an impactful knock. Our prediction is Hanuma Vihari to score over 25 runs against Arunachal Pradesh.
Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Toss Prediction
The surface at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi is a balanced track with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers. Since it is a day game the pitch is expected to be dry and spinners get some assistance from the surface. The team batting first won seven of the nine domestic T20 matches played at this venue and the average first innings score is 149 runs.
In the last four matches played in the tournament at JSCA Oval the team batting first won two matches and the team batting second won two matches. Based on how the surface has played out the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi on Thursday, 19th October is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 64% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.
Andhra Pradesh Players List
Lalith Mohan, Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Harishankar Reddy, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Tripurana Vijay, Yara Sandeep, Dheeraj Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Pinninti Tapaswi, Kavuri Saiteja.
Andhra Pradesh Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Ashwin Hebbar
|
All-rounder
|
Srikar Bharat
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Hanuma Vihari
|
Batsman
|
Shaik Rasheed
|
Batsman
|
Ricky Bhui
|
Batsman
|
Yara Sundeep
|
Batsman
|
Prithvi Raj Yarra
|
All-rounder
|
Tripurana Vijay
|
Bowler
|
Harishankar Reddy
|
Bowler
|
Lalit Mohan
|
Bowler
|
Cheepurapalli Stephen
|
Bowler
Andhra Pradesh Recent Form
Andhra Pradesh played two and lost both the matches. In the last match they lost to Punjab by 105 runs.
Arunachal Pradesh Players List
Techi Sonam, Myendung Singhpo, Kumar Nyompu, Techi Neri, Nabam Hachang, Techi Doria, Neelam Obi (Captain), Agnivesh Aychi, Yab Niya Niia, Divyanshu Yadav, Avinash Thapa, Tana Teti, Yorjum Sera, Nabam Joshi, Licha John, Aprameya Jaiswal, Sitesh Das, Jay Bhavsar, Ayush Awasthi, Aryan Sahani.
Arunachal Pradesh Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Neelam Obi
|
Batsman
|
Techi Dorai
|
All-rounder
|
Aryan Sahani
|
Batsman
|
Techi Neri
|
All-rounder
|
Avinash Thapa
|
All-rounder
|
Kumar Nyompu
|
Batsman
|
Ayush Awasti
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Divyanshu Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Sitesh Das
|
Bowler
|
Myendung Singhpo
|
Bowler
|
Yab Niya Niia
|
Bowler
Arunachal Pradesh Recent Form
Arunachal Pradesh played two and lost both the matches. In the last match they lost to Railways by 127 runs.
Andhra Pradesh vs Arunachal Pradesh Head to Head Record
Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Preadesh are yet to play a T20 match against one another in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Andhra Pradesh vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Odds
Andhra Pradesh to win an Opening Partnership
Andhra Pradesh opening pair on average scored 39 runs for the first wicket in the last two matches, while Arunachal Pradesh opening pair on average scored 15 runs in the last two matches. We predict Andhra Pradesh to comfortably win an opening partnership against Arunachal Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Batters
Ricky Bhui to be the top batter for Andhra Pradesh
Ricky Bhui has been in phenomenal touch with the bat and he scored a valiant hundred in the last match against Punjab on a losing cause. Bhui has scored 120 runs in two matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. In the last 10 T20 matches Bhui has amassed 33 runs and we believe he is the best batsman in the Andhra Pradesh batting unit to bet on to be the top batter for his team against Arunachal Pradesh.
Ayush Awasthi to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh
Ayush Awasthi scored 36 runs in the last match and he was timing the ball beautifully. He looked in good touch in both the matches but couldn't capitalise on the start. Awasthi can relish and score runs in tough batting conditions. We predict Ayush Awasthi to come good and be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Bowlers
Prithvi Raj to be the top bowler for Andhra Pradesh
Prithvi Raj has picked up four wickets in two matches. In the last match he was touch expensive but picked up two wickets, finishing with figures of 2/63. Prithvi Raj bowls in the death overs and can be deceptive with his variations. He has a high chance of picking up wickets against the inexperienced batting lineup of Arunachal Pradesh. We predict Prithvi Raj to be the top bowler for Andhra Pradesh against Arunachal Pradesh.
Techi Neri to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh
Techi Neri picked up one wicket in the last match against Railways. Neri was the leading wicket taker for Arunachal Pradesh (4 wickets) in the last season. He is a very good bowler, who bowls accurate lines and lengths and troubles the batsman with his variation. We believe Techi Neri will bounce back and produce a match winning spell against Andhra Pradesh.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Andhra Pradesh
- Andhra Pradesh to win the match @ 1.12
- Arunachal Pradesh to win the match @ 6.60
Dafabet