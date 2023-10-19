AND (Andhra Pradesh) vs ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) Match Prediction AND 90 % Chance of Winning ARU 10 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh battle out in match 49 of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 on Thursday, 19th October 2023. The match is slated to be played at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi and the scheduled start time is 1:30 pm IST.

Andhra Pradesh vs Arunachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Andhra Pradesh are coming off a huge loss against Punjab by 105 runs in a high scoring game at Ranchi. The Punjab batsman smashed Andhra Pradesh bowlers to all corners of the ground and set a mammoth total of 275/6 on the board. Cheepurapalli Stephen (2/41) was the most economical bowler for Andhra Pradesh. Chasing down a huge total Andhra Pradesh lost wickets at regular intervals and had no momentum in the chase. They were struggling at 34/5 and Ricky Bhui played a blinder of a knock notching up his second hundred in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and helped Andhra reach at respectable total (170/7).

Arunachal Pradesh lost their last match against Railways by a huge margin of 127 runs. Railways middle order batter Upendra Yadav scored a magnificent hundred (103 runs) and a quick fire half century from Ashutosh Sharma (53 runs in 12 balls) helped Railways put up a massive total (246/5) on the board. Chasing down a huge total, Arunachal Pradesh were never in contention as they were bowled out for 119 runs in 18.1 overs. Ayush Awasthi (36 runs in 29 balls) and Divyanshu Yadav (29 runs in 23 balls) were the top performers with the ball.

Andhra Pradesh chance of winning: 90%

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning: 10%

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Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Hanuma Vihari scored 58 runs in the first match against Goa but he struggled to score runs against Punjab in the last match. Vihari has been in good form in recent times and we believe that he will come good and score an impactful knock. Our prediction is Hanuma Vihari to score over 25 runs against Arunachal Pradesh.

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

The surface at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi is a balanced track with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers. Since it is a day game the pitch is expected to be dry and spinners get some assistance from the surface. The team batting first won seven of the nine domestic T20 matches played at this venue and the average first innings score is 149 runs.

In the last four matches played in the tournament at JSCA Oval the team batting first won two matches and the team batting second won two matches. Based on how the surface has played out the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi on Thursday, 19th October is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 64% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Andhra Pradesh Players List

Lalith Mohan, Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Harishankar Reddy, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Tripurana Vijay, Yara Sandeep, Dheeraj Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Pinninti Tapaswi, Kavuri Saiteja.

Andhra Pradesh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ashwin Hebbar All-rounder Srikar Bharat Wicket Keeper Hanuma Vihari Batsman Shaik Rasheed Batsman Ricky Bhui Batsman Yara Sundeep Batsman Prithvi Raj Yarra All-rounder Tripurana Vijay Bowler Harishankar Reddy Bowler Lalit Mohan Bowler Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler

Andhra Pradesh Recent Form

Andhra Pradesh played two and lost both the matches. In the last match they lost to Punjab by 105 runs.

Arunachal Pradesh Players List

Techi Sonam, Myendung Singhpo, Kumar Nyompu, Techi Neri, Nabam Hachang, Techi Doria, Neelam Obi (Captain), Agnivesh Aychi, Yab Niya Niia, Divyanshu Yadav, Avinash Thapa, Tana Teti, Yorjum Sera, Nabam Joshi, Licha John, Aprameya Jaiswal, Sitesh Das, Jay Bhavsar, Ayush Awasthi, Aryan Sahani.

Arunachal Pradesh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Neelam Obi Batsman Techi Dorai All-rounder Aryan Sahani Batsman Techi Neri All-rounder Avinash Thapa All-rounder Kumar Nyompu Batsman Ayush Awasti Wicket Keeper Divyanshu Yadav Bowler Sitesh Das Bowler Myendung Singhpo Bowler Yab Niya Niia Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Recent Form

Arunachal Pradesh played two and lost both the matches. In the last match they lost to Railways by 127 runs.

Andhra Pradesh vs Arunachal Pradesh Head to Head Record

Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Preadesh are yet to play a T20 match against one another in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Andhra Pradesh vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Andhra Pradesh to win an Opening Partnership

Andhra Pradesh opening pair on average scored 39 runs for the first wicket in the last two matches, while Arunachal Pradesh opening pair on average scored 15 runs in the last two matches. We predict Andhra Pradesh to comfortably win an opening partnership against Arunachal Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Batters

Ricky Bhui to be the top batter for Andhra Pradesh

Ricky Bhui has been in phenomenal touch with the bat and he scored a valiant hundred in the last match against Punjab on a losing cause. Bhui has scored 120 runs in two matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. In the last 10 T20 matches Bhui has amassed 33 runs and we believe he is the best batsman in the Andhra Pradesh batting unit to bet on to be the top batter for his team against Arunachal Pradesh.

Ayush Awasthi to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh

Ayush Awasthi scored 36 runs in the last match and he was timing the ball beautifully. He looked in good touch in both the matches but couldn't capitalise on the start. Awasthi can relish and score runs in tough batting conditions. We predict Ayush Awasthi to come good and be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Prithvi Raj to be the top bowler for Andhra Pradesh

Prithvi Raj has picked up four wickets in two matches. In the last match he was touch expensive but picked up two wickets, finishing with figures of 2/63. Prithvi Raj bowls in the death overs and can be deceptive with his variations. He has a high chance of picking up wickets against the inexperienced batting lineup of Arunachal Pradesh. We predict Prithvi Raj to be the top bowler for Andhra Pradesh against Arunachal Pradesh.

Techi Neri to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

Techi Neri picked up one wicket in the last match against Railways. Neri was the leading wicket taker for Arunachal Pradesh (4 wickets) in the last season. He is a very good bowler, who bowls accurate lines and lengths and troubles the batsman with his variation. We believe Techi Neri will bounce back and produce a match winning spell against Andhra Pradesh.