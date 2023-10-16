Andhra vs Goa Match Prediction AND 55 % Chance of Winning GOA 45 % Place a bet Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Andhra and Goa are scheduled to face each other in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 match. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 1:30 pm IST.

Andhra vs Goa Chance of Winning

Andhra experienced some unfortunate circumstances in the previous season. Their initial two matches against Saurashtra and Himachal Pradesh had to be called off. Subsequently, they secured victories in their next two games. Nevertheless, their season concluded with back-to-back losses to Gujarat and Baroda. In the final standings of the Elite Group D last season, they secured the 5th position with a total of 12 points from six matches. Their batting performance was the primary factor behind their defeats in the last two matches. Consequently, they are determined to enhance their performance in the upcoming season.

Goa competed in Elite Group B during the previous season. They managed to secure the fourth position in the table with four victories and three losses in a total of seven games. This earned them 16 points and a net run rate of +0.061. Their season began on a strong note with consecutive victories against Tripura and Manipur. However, their momentum waned in the middle of the season, as they suffered three defeats in their next five games. Unfortunately, their performance was not enough to secure a spot in the knockout stage.

Andhra's chance of winning: 55%

Goa’s chance of winning: 45%

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Andhra vs Goa Betting Tips

Suyash Prabhudessai boasts an average of 24.92 in the format, scoring 698 runs in 35 innings. Last season, he emerged as Goa’s top-scorer with 153 runs in six innings. Bet on Prabhudessai to score over 21.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Andhra 1.85 Bet on Melbet Match Winner: Goa 1.85 Bet on 1xBet

Andhra vs Goa Toss Prediction

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi appears to be well-balanced, favouring batsmen. While it may not be ideal for pacers, spinners could potentially make an impact due to the rough bounce on the wicket. However, the presence of dew is expected to significantly benefit the batsmen regardless. The average first innings score here is 149 runs. In the 7 T20 matches held at this venue, 5 have concluded in favour of the team batting second, while the remaining 2 favoured the team batting first. Therefore, we recommend the captain who wins the toss to opt for bowling first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi on Monday is expected to be around 29 degree Celsius and 63% humidity, 3% precipitation and a wind blowing at 9 km/h. The weather forecast indicates that Ranchi is expected to have clear skies on Monday.

Andhra Player List

KS Bharat (c), Ricky Bhui, Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Karan Shinde, C Stephen, Yarra Prithviraj, Hansh Shankar Reddy, Lalith Mohan, G Manish, T Vijay, Y Sandeep, M Hemanth Reddy, K Sai Teja, P Tapaswi, M Dheeraj Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ashwin Hebbar Batsman KS Bharat (c) Wicket-Keeper Hanuma Vihari Batsman Ricky Bhui Batsman Shaik Rasheed Batsman Karan Shinde Batsman Dheeraj Kumar Batter Kavuri Saiteja Bowler Hari Shankar Reddy Bowler Yarra Prithviraj Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler

Andhra Recent Form

Andhra finished fifth last season in the Elite Group D with two wins and as many defeats in six games.

Goa Player List

Felix Alemao, Kashyap Bakhale, Ishaan Gadekar, Deepraj Gaonkar, Lakshay Garg, Rajashekhar Harikant, Snehal Kauthankar, Darshan Misal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Tunish Sawkar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Shubham Tari, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Tripathi

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ishaan Gadekar Batsman Deepraj Gaonkar Batsman Tunish Sawkar Batsman Suyash Prabhudessai Batsman Rahul Tripathi Batsman Snehal Kauthankar Batsman Mohit Redkar All-rounder Darshan Misal All-rounder Felix Alemao Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler Arjun Tendulkar Bowler

Goa Recent Form

Goa finished fourth last season in the Elite Group B table with four wins and three losses in seven games.

Andhra vs Goa Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have faced each other in 11 previous encounters. Among these, Andhra claimed victory in six instances, while Goa emerged as the winners in five matches.

Total Matches Played: 11 matches

Andhra Won: 6 matches

Goa Won: 5 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Andhra vs Goa Betting Odds

Goa to score over 23.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

In their past five games, Goa posted the scores of 24, 8, 29, 1 & 27 runs before losing their first wicket. In each of these five games, barring two, Goa managed to surpass the threshold of 23.5 runs before their first dismissal. Snehal Kauthankar and Rahul Tripathi are expected to open the innings for Goa. We predict Goa to score over 23.5 runs before their first dismissal in the game.

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Andhra vs Goa Top Batters

Karan Shinde to be the top batter for Andhra

Karan Shinde scored 147 runs in four games last season for Andhra at an average of 73.50. The 26-year-old boasts an average of 44.00 in the format and is averaging here after delivering some fantastic performances for Warriors in the APL, averaging 36.33 in the tournament. Bet on Shinde to be the best batter for Andhra in the game.

Rahul Tripathi to be the top batter for Goa

Rahul Tripathi, 32, possesses a wealth of experience with 143 T20 appearances, during which he has amassed 3171 runs at an average of 26.20. In the IPL 2023 season, Tripathi scored 273 runs in 13 matches, averaging 22.75. Consequently, we anticipate that Tripathi will be the top performer with the bat for Goa in this game.

Andhra vs Goa Top Bowlers

Lalith Mohan to be the top bowler for Andhra

Lalith Moham, the 33-year-old hailing from Hyderabad, picked up three wickets in four games for Andhra this season at an economy of 7.06. He emerged as Andhra’s joint highest wicket-taker in the SMAT last season. We expect a similar performance from him this season as well. Therefore, we have backed Mohan to be the best bowler for Andhra in the game.

Lakshay Garg to be the top bowler for Goa

Lakshay Garg picked up 12 wickets in 7 games for Goa last season in the SMAT at an economy of 7.76. He was Goa’s leading wicket-taker last season. The 27-year-old has some 39 wickets in 44 T20s. This makes him a top bowling prospect for Goa in the game.