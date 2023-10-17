Andhra vs Punjab Match Prediction AND 28 % Chance of Winning PUN 72 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Andhra Pradesh and Punjab will take on each other in the second round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on October 17, 2023, at 11:00 AM IST. Both sides lost their opening encounters to Goa and Saurashtra respectively, thus providing an interesting cutting edge to the clash between Andhra and Punjab.

Andhra vs Punjab Chance of Winning

You don’t often associate dominance with Andhra Pradesh, but in the last few years, they have been nothing but sensational. After ending in the third position on the group table last season, they showed why they were not a team to be taken lightly. Even though Goa batters took their bowlers for cleaners in the first round, that was hardly a long-term representation of Andhra as a white-ball unit.

However, they will be facing a substantial challenge along the way. Punjab are no pushovers and were, in fact the have brought a distinct style of play to the fore and even made it to the semi-finals of the 2022 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after topping the group stage.

Punjab’s chance of winning is 72%

Andhra’s chance of winning is 28%

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Andhra vs Punjab Betting Tips

This is the most fun part of writing a prediction article. It’s where we bring in the analysis and the pattern to converge and bring a perfect candidate that can make money for you. My suggestion would be to bet on Nehal Wadhera - a young prodigy who had a great time in the last edition of the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians. From the Andhra Pradesh unit, it is hard to bet against Hanuma Vihari. Even though Vihari is not known for his exploits in the T20 format, he has started the 2023 SMAT in an aggressive fashion and ensured that Andhra gave Goa a run for their money. That could possibly be the game-changer.

Andhra vs Punjab Match Toss Prediction

The JSCA International Cricket Stadium has hosted 26 T20 matches to date, with the batting first team winning nine of them. Given the kind of chasing reputation this venue has, it is advisable to opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain in the eastern Indian city of Ranchi. With winter slowly settling in, players would love to battle it out in the early morning game, but with that comes the dew factor. The morning dew may force the captains to chose to bat first, even though the venue’s traditional reputation doesn’t augur for that.

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma Batter Naman Dhir Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Ramandeep Singh Batter Sanvir Singh All-rounder Harpreet Brar All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Despite having a star-studded side that have many successful IPL players, Punjab lost the opening round game to Saurashtra. In the last edition of the SMAT, Punjab had, however, qualified for the semi-finals with only one loss in the whole tournament. Losing to Himachal Pradesh in the semi-final cost them the tournament, but what a journey it was! They can take inspiration from that to do well this time as well.

Andhra Player List

Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Shaik Rasheed, Yara Sandeep, Manish Golamaru, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Pinninti Tapaswi, Dheeraj Kumar, Kavuri Saiteja

Predicted Playing XI

Ashwin Hebbar Batter Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Hanuma Vihari Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Dheeraj Kumar All-rounder Yara Sandeep Bowler Harishankar Reddy Bowler Manish Golamaru Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler Prithvi Raj Yarra Bowler

Andhra Team Form

It was not the kind of start that Andhra Pradesh would have expected, as a professional-laden Goa, bolstered by the presence of Rahul Tripathi and Arjun Tendulkar, got the better of them by a margin of 31 runs in the first round of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Andhra vs Punjab Head-To-Head

Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have never played each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which adds another sense of anticipation around the game.

Andhra vs Punjab Betting Odds

Even though Andhra have lost the opening encounter to Goa, they will be hoping for a change in fortune in the second-round game against Punjab. As we’ve seen in the first-round matches already, it is going to be a high-scoring encounter - and that brings the batters into the picture. For Punjab, Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma will hold the key to success.

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Andhra vs Punjab Best Batters

Hanuma Vihari to be Andhra’s best batter (Parimatch)

Hanuma Vihari started the 2023 SMAT campaign with a solid 58 runs off 33 balls at a strike rate of 175.76. That was insane ball-striking for once, and one can hope that Vihari continues that run of form. With 1536 runs in T20 cricket, Vihari surely knows how to navigate through, and hence, I would suggest you put your money in accordingly.

Prabhsimran Singh to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)

Prabhsimran Singh has come of age in the shortest format of the game, and no more is he a batter who would throw his wicket away. The fact that he averaged close to 28 and struck at over 150 in the Indian Premier League 2023 ensured that Prabhsimran is one of the stronger contenders to be Punjab’s top run-scorer against Andhra.

Andhra vs Punjab Best Bowlers

Arshdeep to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Arshdeep Singh may not have been in contention for a spot in the Indian ODI team, but his utility in the 20-over format is non-negotiable. Even though he ends up on the expensive side in T20s, the fact that never escapes his arbitrage is how he bowls - a spell of utter anarchy with wickets written on every ball. Saurashtra can do well to keep that in mind.

Prithvi Raj to be Andhra Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Prithvi Raj may have been just four-match old in senior T20 cricket, but with a consistent body of work in age-group cricket and also in senior red-ball cricket, he has carved a distinct niche for himself. Prithvi Raj just picked a couple of wickets against Goa, even when Goan batters were going ballistic in a different fashion. Trust him to take down the Punjab batters in a systematic fashion in order to bring maximum value out of the side.