ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs GUJ (Gujarat) Match Prediction ARU 1 % Chance of Winning GUJ 99 % Place a bet Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat will clash in the first round of games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year. The game is scheduled to be played at JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi on October 16, 2023. The game will commence from 9:00 AM IST.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

In the upcoming competition, Arunachal Pradesh enters the fray following an unusual season in the previous year. Their struggles were evident as they endured a disheartening run in the group stage, losing all seven matches by substantial margins. This dismal performance landed them at the bottom of the table with no points and a dire net run rate of -5.217. To be competitive this season, Arunachal Pradesh must significantly elevate their game.

On the flip side, Gujarat had a markedly more successful campaign than their counterparts from Arunachal Pradesh. They claimed the second spot in the Elite Group D, securing four wins, enduring a solitary loss, and settling for a draw. With 18 points and a positive net run rate of 1.673, they narrowly missed out on the playoffs. Buoyed by their three consecutive victories in the final fixtures, Gujarat is eager to take on the competition with their formidable squad, harbouring ambitions of winning their upcoming match.

The upcoming encounter appears lopsided, with Gujarat having a more extensive and balanced roster of players excelling in both bowling and batting. Consequently, Gujarat emerges as the expected favourite in this match, poised for success.

Arunachal Pradesh's chance of winning:1%

Gujarat’s chance of winning: 99%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Gujarat to score high before 1st dismissal

Gujarat boasts a wealth of talented batters, with their strength evident right from the opening lineup. Urvil Patel and Priyank Panchal formed a solid opening partnership for the team last season, consistently delivering partnerships of 35, 37, 17, 8, and an impressive 99 runs in their last five matches. Patel and Panchal maintained strong batting averages of 32.40 and 42.25 in the competition, contributing significantly to the team's run tally. Conversely, Arunachal Pradesh faces challenges with their bowling unit, showing vulnerability from the very start of their innings. In their past five matches in the previous season, they conceded substantial runs, with figures of 8, 31, 76, 67, and 23 runs before securing their first wicket. This weakness in the early overs of their bowling will likely provide an advantage to Gujarat's batters in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Gujarat 1.01 Bet on Melbet Match Winner: Arunachal Pradesh 15.00 Bet on 1xBet

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

The JSCA Oval Ground can be good for batting early on, but the spinners could start getting assistance as the contest progresses. Chasing might become a bit difficult due to the ball turning later on and therefore, the captain winning the toss will look to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 22 to 31 degrees Celsius on the match day. There will not be any rain on the match-day.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Nazeed Saiyed, Kale Cheda, Tollum Makcha, Makhbullah Faruque, Techi Kagung, Vijay Rao, Takam Tullum, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ngurang James, Namam Tatang, Kamsha Yangfo, Mapu Yigam, Manvan Patel, Abhinav Srivastava, Chandan Kumar Singh, Karker Taye, Akhilesh Sahani, Teshi Tiku, Limar Dabi, Ngurang Tana, Myendung Singpho, Nikhil Anand, Manish Pal, Suraj Tayam, Meet Desai, Neelam Obi, Valani, Rahul Dalal, Rohan Sharma, Siddharth Balodi, Kengo Bam, Ajoy Sarkar, Vipin Dhaka, Yab Niya, Madan Paul, Amresh Rohit, Nabam Abo, Tanmay Gupta, Song Tacho, Nabam Tempol, Teli Camdir, Licha Tehi, Akash Singh, Techi Doria, Rakesh Kumar, Indiya Toku, Tana Tatar, Nabam Hachang, Kumar Nyompu, Anup Ahlawat, Techi Neri

Arunachal Pradesh Predicted XI:

Techi Doria All-rounder Neelam Obi Batter Suraj Tayam (c) Batter Rohan Sharma Batter Mohit Panwar Batter Kamsha Yangfo Wicket-keeper Techi Neri All-rounder Akhilesh Sahani Bowler Chetan Anand Bowler Nabam Tempol Bowler Nabam Hachang Batter

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

This will be the first match for Arunachal Pradesh in the competition. They had a disappointing run in the batting and bowling department last season.

Gujarat Player List

Arzan Nagwaswalla, Dhruv Raval, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Rahul Shah, Manprit Juneja, Priyesh Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Umang Rohit Kumar, Tejas Patel, Parth Vaghani, Vishal Jayswal, Priyank Panchal, Saurav Chauhan, Aarya Desai, Karan Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Kathan Patel, Chintan Gaja, Ripal Patel, Kshitij Patel, Hemang Patel, Bhargav Merai, Jayveer Parmar, Hardik Patel, Rujul Bhatt, Het Patel, Siddharth Desai, Mehul Patel, Piyush Chawla

Gujarat predicted playing XI:

Urvil Patel Batter Priyank Panchal Batter Priyesh Patel Batter Saurav Chauhan Batter Het Patel Wicket-keeper Chirag Gandhi Batter Ripal Patel Batter Chintan Gaja Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler Tejas Patel Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat will play their first match of this season of the competition. They have a wide range of batting and bowling options in the team.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Head-to-Head Record

The sides have not clashed once in the format and will play their first game in the upcoming game.

Arunachal Pradesh Won:

Gujarat Won:

No Result/ Abandoned:

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Arunachal Pradesh faced Maharashtra in their last SMAT fixture but had to taste defeat by 63 runs in the game. Batting first, Maharashtra scored 162 runs in the game. When it came to chasing the target, Arunachal batters were not up to the task and gave up after scoring 99 runs in the game.

In their last game of the previous season, Gujarat clashed with Bihar in a high scoring affair. Bihar scored 161 runs in the game. However, Gujarat batters were more proficient in the game and surpassed the target pretty early with 14 overs and won the game by 4 wickets. Urvil Patel scored 84 runs for Gujarat and was the highlight of the game.

This match is going to favour Gujarat with a huge difference. However, Arunachal Pradesh will try their level best to compete with the same vigour as Gujarat.

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Top Batters

Neelam Obi to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh

Neelam Obi was the top scorer for Arunachal Pradesh last season with 69 runs in 4 games at an average of 17.25. Although this is pretty low for a batter, but he stands as the best batter in the team right now.

Priyank Patel to be Gujarat's top batter

Priyank Patel is an experienced Gujarat batter. He averages at 30.53 in his T20 career. Last season, he scored the most runs from Gujarat, 169 runs, at an average of 42.25 including a half century. His strike rate in the competition was 138.52.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Techi Neri to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

An all-rounder, Techi Neri bats and bowls for the team. He picked 26 wickets in his 19 T20 innings in his career. Last season, he could only pick 4 wickets in 5 innings but was the top wicket-taker in the team.

Chintan Gaja to be the top bowler for Gujarat

Chintan Gaja picked 9 wickets, highest for Gujarat, in the last season of the competition. He will be the key bowler in the team this year.