ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs RAI (Railways) Match Prediction ARU 1 % Chance of Winning RAI 99 % Place a bet Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Dafabet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1xbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Arunachal Pradesh and Railways lock horns in match 31 of the Syed Mushtaw Ali trophy 2023. The match is slated to be played at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi and the scheduled start time is 1:30 pm local time.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Railways Chance of winning

Arunachal Pradesh are coming off a loss against Gujarat in the first match of their tournament on Monday at JSCA Oval in Ranchi. Arunachal Pradesh won the toss and elected to bat first and it was a historic day for Arunachal Pradesh State team as five players made their state debut. Arunachal finished at 126/8 on the back of handy knocks from Neelam Obi’s (29 runs in 22 balls), Divyanshu Yadv (22 runs in 16 balls), Aprameya Jaiswal (21 runs in 22 balls) and Kumar Nyomu (17 runs in 25 balls). The score wasn't a challenging one on an even surface.

In reply Gujarat chased down the target in 7.4 overs with the help of Saurav Chahuhan’s quickfire half century (61 runs in 18 balls) and Umang Kumar’s whirlwind (37 runs in 13 balls) cameo.

Railways are off to a commanding start to their campaign with the win over Manipur in their first match of the tournament. Bowling first Railways bowlers restricted Manipur to a below par total (112/5) on the back of Akash Pandey’s four wicket haul. Chasing down a low total Railways opening pair of Shivam Chaudhary (35 runs in 16 balls) and Pratham Singh (67 runs in 37 balls) added 53 runs for the first wicket in 26 balls and set the tone for the chase and Vivek Singh (14 runs in 8 balls) finished the game with a bang as Railways register their first win of the season.

Arunachal Pradesh's Chance of Winning: 1%

Railways Chance of Winning: 99%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Railways Betting Tips

Shivam Chaudhary has been in prolific form since the last season and he scored 35 runs in the last match against Manipur. In the last 10 T20 matches he scored 346 runs at an average of 38.44 and a strike rate of 128.14. We believe Shivam Chaudhary is the best player to bet on to score over 30 runs against Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Railways Toss Prediction

The surface at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi is a balanced track with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers. Since it is a day game the pitch is expected to be dry and spinners get some assistance from the surface. The team batting first five of the seven domestic T20 matches played at this venue and the average first innings score is 149 runs.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi on Tuesday, 17th October is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 60% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Arunachal Pradesh Players List

Techi Sonam, Myendung Singhpo, Kumar Nyompu, Techi Neri, Nabam Hachang, Techi Doria, Neelam Obi (Captain), Agnivesh Aychi, Yab Niya Niia, Divyanshu Yadav, Avinash Thapa, Tana Teti, Yorjum Sera, Nabam Joshi, Licha John, Aprameya Jaiswal, Sitesh Das, Jay Bhavsar, Ayush Awasthi, Aryan Sahani.

Arunachal Pradesh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Neelam Obi Batsman Techi Dorai All-rounder Aryan Sahani Batsman Techi Neri All-rounder Avinash Thapa All-rounder Kumar Nyompu Batsman Ayush Awasti Wicket Keeper Divyanshu Yadav Bowler Sitesh Das Bowler Myendung Singhpo Bowler Yab Niya Niia Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Recent Form

Arunachal Pradesh lost their last five T20 matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with their recent defeat being against Gujarat by seven wickets.

Railways Players List

Shubham Chaubey, Pratham Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Akshat Pandey, Vivek Singh, Mohammad Saif, Akash Pandey, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Upendra Yadav, Karn Sharma, Susheel Kumar, Raj Choudhary, Nishant Kushwaha

Railways Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shivam Chaudhary Batsman Pratham Singh All-rounder Vivek Singh All-rounder Upendra Yadav Wicket Keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batsman Shubham Chaubey All-rounder Karn Sharma Bowler Akshat Pandey Bowler Yuvraj Singh Bowler Nishant Khushwah All-rounder Susheel Kumar Bowler

Railways Recent Form

Railways won three and lost two of their last five encounters in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. They won their last match against Manipur by nine wickets.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Railways Head to Head Record

Arunachal Pradesh and Railways played one match in the last five years and Railways won the match by four wickets.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Railways Betting Odds

Railways to have highest opening partnership than Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh on average scored 24 runs before the fall of first wicket in the last three matches, while Railways are averaging 28 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Both the Railways are in top notch form and we back them to come good and have the highest opening partnership tha Arunachal Pradesh opening pair.

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Railways Top Batters

Neelam Obi to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh

The captain of Arunachal Pradesh state team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Neelam Obi scored 29 runs in the last match against Gujarat and he was the top scorer of the team. Obi has scored 98 runs in the last five domestic T20 matches played. He is one of the most reliable batsmen for Arunachal Pradesh and having played the last match at the same venue, Obi will be well aware of the conditions. We predict Neelam Obi to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh against Railways.

Shivam Chaudhary to be the top batter for Railways

Shivam Chaudhary scored a quick fire cameo (35 runs in 16 balls) in the last match against Manipur. He was the leading run-scorer for Railways (306 runs in seven matches) in the last season and he has continued from where he left off in this season. In the last 10 domestic T20 matches played Shivam Chaudhary has scored 346 runs. Considering his recent form, we believe Shivam Chaudhary is the best batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Railways against Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Railways Top Bowlers

Techi Neri to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

Techi Neri bowled one over in the match against Gujarat and he was taken to the cleaners by both the Gujarati batsman. Neri was the leading wicket taker for Arunachal Pradesh (4 wickets) in the last season. He is a very good bowler, who bowls accurate lines and lengths and troubles the batsman with his variation. We believe Techi Neri will bounce back and produce a match winning spell against Railways.

Akash Pandey to be the top bowler for Railways

The star with the ball for Railways in the last match against Manipur, Akash Pandey finished with figures of 4/6 to start his campaign. After missing the entire season due to injury in 2022, Pandey is off to a great start to his T20 career and we predict him to come good and be the top bowler for Railways against Arunachal Pradesh.