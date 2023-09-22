BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs HON (Hong Kong Women) Match Prediction BANG 92 % Chance of Winning HON 8 % Bet Now! Bangladesh and Hong Kong are set to face each other for the first time in the fourth quarter-final of the Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, scheduled for September 22, 2023. This match will be hosted in Hangzhou, China, and is set to kick off at 11:30 A.M IST.

Bangladesh Women vs Hong Kong Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh heads into this fixture fresh off a notable victory against India. Having won the toss, India chose to bat first, but Bangladesh's tight bowling restricted them to a mere 102/9. Bangladesh capitalized on this and secured a convincing win, chasing down the target in 18.2 overs. They won the match by four wickets with ten balls to spare.

Similarly, Hong Kong displayed exceptional form with a dominant victory over Mongolia earlier in the tournament. After winning the toss, Mongolia decided to field first, which proved to be a costly mistake. Hong Kong posted a formidable total of 202/4, and their effective bowling performance saw them dismiss Mongolia for just 22 runs in 14.3 overs. Hong Kong secured a commanding victory by a margin of 180 runs.

Bangladesh chance of winning - 92%

Hong Kong chance of winning - 8%

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Bangladesh Women vs Hong Kong Women Betting Tips

In the series against India, Bangladesh's opener, Shamima Sultana, secured the second-highest run tally, accumulating 64 runs across three innings. Following her, Nigar Sultana, their skipper, contributed 54 runs in three innings. On the bowling front, Sultana Khatun emerged as the top bowler of the series, claiming seven wickets in three innings.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's opener, Natasha Miles, has displayed consistent performance in both of their tournament matches, scoring 15 runs from nine deliveries in one match and 30 runs from 25 deliveries in another. The team's skipper, Kary Chan, currently leads the tournament's run-scoring charts with a total of 73 runs, with a significant contribution of 70 runs coming from her innings against Mongolia. Yee Shan To and Maryan Bibi also made notable contributions, scoring 34 and 30 runs, respectively, in their last game.

Bangladesh Women vs Hong Kong Women Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will be hosted at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, which serves as the venue for all tournament matches. The pitch at this venue is conducive to batting and tends to favor teams that bat first. This is evident from the results of the first three matches of the tournament, all of which saw teams batting first emerge victorious. Given this prevailing pattern, there is a strong likelihood that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather outlook appears rather uncertain, with a 70% chance of precipitation at the venue. The temperature is expected to remain at approximately 23 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Disha Biswas, Lata Mondal, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter.

Predicted Playing XI

Shathi Rani Batter Shamima Sultana Batter Dilara Akter Batter Nigar Sultana (C) Wicket-keeper Shorna Akter All-rounder Sultana Khatun All-rounder Ritu Moni Batter Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler Fahima Khatun Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh's recent performance raises questions, especially given their series loss to India. They have managed to secure just one win in their last five matches, and that lone victory came in their most recent encounter against India.

Hong Kong Women Player List

Kary Chan (c), Bella Poon, Heiley Lui, Betty Chan, Amanda Cheung, Natasha Miles, Cindy Ho, Akasha Yousaf, Charlotte Chan, Emma Lai, Maryam Bibi, Shing Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung, Yee Shan To, Alison Siu.

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Miles Batter Amanda Cheung All-rounder Shing Chan Batter Kary Chan (C) All-rounder Yee Shan To Batter Maryam Bibi All-rounder Hiu Ying Cheung Wicket-keeper Betty Chan Bowler Akasha Yousaf Bowler Alison Siu Bowler Charlotte Chan Bowler

Hong Kong Women Team Form

Hong Kong’s form is rather confusing, as the first and last match in their last five encounters ended in victory but the three matches in between ended in defeats.

Bangladesh Women vs Hong Kong Women Head-to-Head

Bangladesh and Hong Kong have not yet faced off in the tournament, which means there are currently no existing head-to-head records between them.

Bangladesh Women vs Hong Kong Women Betting Odds

Hong Kong to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh

Bangladesh's most recent T20 encounter featured a match against India where they suffered the loss of their initial wicket with only 12 runs on the board, occurring in the second over. Conversely, in Hong Kong's last T20 match against Mongolia, they displayed a more promising performance. Their opening duo of Natasha Miles and Amanda Cheung managed to accumulate scores of 30 and 2 runs, respectively, surpassing Bangladesh's achievement. This suggests a strong possibility that Hong Kong may be able to replicate their performance and exhibit better stability in preserving their first wicket in future matches.

Bangladesh Women vs Hong Kong Women Best Batters

Shamima Sultana to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter

Shamima Sultana secured the position of the second-highest run-scorer in their series against India, amassing a total of 64 runs across three innings. In their most recent match, she impressively notched up 42 runs from 46 deliveries, which happened to be the highest individual score of the match. Considering her recent performance, it is reasonable to expect her to become their primary batswoman in the upcoming match.

Kary Chan to be Hong Kong’s Best Batter

Hong Kong's captain, Kary Chan, delivered a remarkable performance in their recent tournament match against Mongolia. She compiled a stunning innings, scoring 70 runs from just 39 deliveries, resulting in an impressive strike rate of 179.48. Her exceptional showing has given her the position of the leading run-scorer in the tournament, having amassed a total of 73 runs in two innings thus far. With her form, it is highly expected that she will continue to be their top batswoman.

Bangladesh Women vs Hong Kong Women Best Bowlers

Sultana Khatun to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler

Sultana Khatun shone as the leading wicket-taker in their series against India, accumulating a notable seven wickets across three innings. In their last match, she showcased her skills with a commendable performance, bowling four overs and securing two crucial wickets while conceding just 17 runs, yielding an impressive economy rate of 4.25. It is highly likely that she will retain her position as their top bowler in the upcoming game.

Alison Siu to be Hong Kong’s Best Bowler

Alison Siu proved to be Hong Kong's standout bowler in their recent encounter with Mongolia. She bowled 3.3 overs, conceding just five runs, which translated to an outstanding economy rate of 1.42. In addition to her economical bowling, she also secured two crucial wickets during the same spell. Given her exceptional performance, she can certainly be relied upon to maintain her position as their top bowler.