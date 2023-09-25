BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction BANG 23 % Chance of Winning PAK 77 % Bet Now! Bangladesh and Pakistan will battle it out on September 25, 2023, to determine who secures a third place finish in the Asian Games Women’s Cricket Competition. The match will take place at Hangzhou, China, with a scheduled start time of 6:30 A.M IST.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh faced an absolutely disastrous loss against India in their semi-final encounter. They won the toss and opted to bat first, which is usually an advantageous position. However, their wickets tumbled rapidly and they eventually got bowled out in 17.5 overs after posting a ridiculous total of 51 runs which was helped by eight extras. India wiped the floor with them by finishing their innings in just 8.2 overs, defeating them by eight wickets with 70 balls to spare.

Pakistan suffered a similar fate to Bangladesh in their encounter against Sri Lanka, as they lost the toss and were relegated to batting first. They lost nine wickets by the end of 20 overs and could only manage a total of 75 runs. Sri Lanka secured victory in 16.3 overs, winning by six wickets with 21 balls remaining.

Considering their performance in the preceding fixture, Pakistan appears to have a better chance of triumphing in the upcoming match and securing a third-place finish in the tournament.

Bangladesh chance of winning - 23%

Pakistan chance of winning - 77%

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Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

In Bangladesh's previous match, skipper Nigar Sultana emerged as their top run-scorer, contributing 12 runs from 17 deliveries. Nahida Akter followed closely as the second-highest scorer, managing nine runs from 23 deliveries. In the bowling department, Marufa Akter and Fahima Khatun each secured one wicket.

For Pakistan, opener Shawaal Zulfiqar led the run-scoring charts with 16 runs from 27 deliveries. Muneeba Ali and Omaima Sohail were the next highest contributors, with 13 runs from 16 deliveries and ten runs from 17 deliveries, respectively. In terms of bowling, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, and Umm-e-Hani all managed to take one wicket each.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

The venue for the match is Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. Three of the last completed matches that took place here were all won by teams batting second, which includes both the semi-final matches where Bangladesh and Pakistan batted first in their respective fixtures. Given this trend, it is quite likely that toss winners will opt to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests a relatively cloudy outlook with a 20% chance of rainfall in Hangzhou on the day of the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Disha Biswas, Lata Mondal, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter.

Predicted Playing XI

Shathi Rani Batter Shamima Sultana Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana (C) Wicket-keeper Shorna Akter All-rounder Ritu Moni Batter Fahima Khatun All-rounder Rabeya Khan Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Sultana Khatun Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh’s form was absolutely terrible in their last match against India, and they have only secured victory in one match out of their previous five encounters.

Pakistan Women Player List

Nida Dar (c), Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Anosha Nasir, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Umm-e-Hani.

Predicted Playing XI

Shawaal Zulfiqar Batter Sidra Ameen Batter Omaima Sohail Batter Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Nida Dar (C) All-rounder Aliya Riaz Batter Natalia Pervaiz Batter Umm-e-Hani Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan was on a three-match winning streak before their semi-final encounter against Sri Lanka which ended in a humiliating defeat.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan has exhibited remarkable dominance over Bangladesh in their past five encounters, securing victories in all of them, often with significant leads.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Bangladesh - 0

Pakistan - 5

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh recorded underwhelming scores in their respective semi-final matches. However, Bangladesh's performance was particularly terrible, as they suffered the setback of losing two wickets in the very first over, including a golden duck on the opening delivery of their innings. Consequently, they failed to establish any first-wicket partnership. In contrast, Pakistan's opening pair managed to accumulate 11 runs, exhibiting a slightly better performance than Bangladesh. Therefore, it can be anticipated that Pakistan will maintain a more successful first-wicket partnership going forward.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter

Bangladesh's captain, Nigar Sultana, holds the distinction of being the team's top run-scorer, having accumulated 12 runs in a single inning. In their semi-final match against India, she managed to score 12 runs from 17 deliveries, while the rest of the team struggled to reach double digits. Therefore, she can be expected to remain their top scorer.

Shawaal Zulfiqar to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Shawaal Zulfiqar stood out as Pakistan's leading batswoman in the match against Sri Lanka, amassing 16 runs from 27 deliveries. Her performance in this game has solidified her position as Pakistan's top batter. Considering she made the highest contribution in their previous match, she can be relied upon to do the same in the upcoming match.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers

Marufa Akter to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler

Marufa Akter holds the position of Bangladesh's top bowler in the tournament. In the match against India, she bowled two overs, conceding 13 runs, which translated to an economy rate of 6.50, while also securing one wicket. She can be expected to lead the bowling attack in the next match too.

Sadia Iqbal to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Sadia Iqbal solidified her position as Pakistan's premier bowler following their encounter with Sri Lanka. In this match, she bowled four overs, conceding just 13 runs while taking one wicket, leading to an economy rate of 3.25. Given her ability to restrict the opponent’s scoring, it's likely that she will continue to be their primary bowler.