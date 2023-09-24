IND (India Women) vs BANG (Bangladesh Women) Match Prediction IND 85 % Chance of Winning BANG 15 % Bet Now! India and Bangladesh are set to face off on September 24, 2023, following India's tour of Bangladesh earlier this year. The match is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, with the kick-off time set for 6:30 AM IST.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning

India's previous encounter with Malaysia concluded without a result, with rain causing the match to be shortened. Malaysia won the toss and chose to field. India managed to bat for 15 overs, amassing a commendable score of 173/2. Unfortunately, Malaysia didn't have the opportunity to bat due to the rain washing out their innings.

As for Bangladesh, their most recent completed match was against India during the final T20I of India's tour of Bangladesh. India won the toss and elected to bat first but could only muster a modest score of 102/9. They couldn't defend this total as Bangladesh chased it down in 18.2 overs, ultimately winning by four wickets with ten balls to spare.

India enters this upcoming fixture with a higher probability of winning, considering their victory over Bangladesh in the series, with their only loss occurring in the final match.

India chance of winning - 85%

Bangladesh chance of winning - 15%

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India Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Tips

In India's lineup, the top four batters who faced Malaysia made substantial contributions. The opening duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma set an impressive tone with a partnership of 62 runs. Mandhana scored 27 runs from 16 balls, while Verma notched up an impressive 67 runs from 39 deliveries. Following closely behind, Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 47 runs from 29 deliveries, and the wicket-keeper batswoman was the final contributor with 21 runs from seven balls.

Among Bangladesh's squad, opener Shamima Sultana emerged as the second-highest run-scorer in the series against India, accumulating a total of 64 runs across three innings. Their captain, Nigar Sultana, followed closely with 54 runs from three innings. On the bowling front, Sultana Khatun excelled as the leading wicket-taker in the series, claiming seven wickets in three innings.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Toss Prediction

The match is set to occur at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, the designated venue for all tournament fixtures. In the four completed matches played here, three of them resulted in victories for teams that batted first, with the exception being Sri Lanka in the most recent encounter, who emerged victorious while chasing. India's match against Malaysia, although ending without a result, saw India posting a formidable total after their turn at bat, with a strong chance of winning. Considering these recent outcomes, it is reasonable to expect that the team winning the coin toss will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast appears relatively decent for a game of cricket, as it is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 29 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), U Chetry, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Kanika Ahuja, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Bareddy Anusha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana (C) Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Kanika Ahuja All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Devika Vaidya All-rounder Amanjot Kaur Batter Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Minnu Mani Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler

India Women Team Form

India's recent performance has been reasonably positive. They secured victories in two of their last five matches, suffered losses in two, and their most recent contest concluded without a definitive outcome. Nevertheless, their batting display was nothing short of remarkable during their innings.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Disha Biswas, Lata Mondal, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter.

Predicted Playing XI

Shathi Rani Batter Shamima Sultana Batter Dilara Akter Batter Nigar Sultana (C) Wicket-keeper Shorna Akter All-rounder Sultana Khatun All-rounder Ritu Moni Batter Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler Fahima Khatun Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh’s form has not been particularly impressive, as only their most recent encounter in their last four matches ended in victory.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Head-to-Head

In the last five matches that India and Bangladesh have played against each other, India has emerged victorious on all occasions save for one, their most recent encounter earlier this year.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

India - 4

Bangladesh - 1

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

India to score more runs than Bangladesh in the first six overs

During India and Bangladesh's recent encounter, their scores were nearly identical by the end of the powerplay overs. India posted 27/2, while Bangladesh managed 28/2 at that stage. However, in India's most recent match against Malaysia, they achieved a remarkable score of 62/1 after six overs, losing only one wicket and exhibiting an impressive scoring rate. This suggests that India is likely to perform better during the powerplay overs compared to Bangladesh.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Batters

Shafali Verma to be India’s Best Batter

In the previous match against Malaysia, Shafali Verma emerged as the highest run-scorer. She notched up an impressive 67 runs from just 39 deliveries, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 171.79. Despite the match being shortened to 15 overs due to rain, she displayed excellent batting skills by achieving both a positive strike rate and a half-century. With such a performance, there is a strong possibility that she may once again shine as India's top batter in the upcoming match.

Shamima Sultana to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter

Shamima Sultana, the opener for Bangladesh, was their top batswoman in their recent clash against India. She secured the second-highest run total in the series, amassing a total of 64 runs across three innings. In the last match between the two teams, she displayed her prowess by scoring 42 runs from 46 deliveries. Considering her current form, there is a strong possibility that she may once again rise as the top run-scorer in the upcoming game.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Bowlers

Devika Vaidya to be India’s Best Bowler

In India's recent encounter against Bangladesh, Devika Vaidya stood out as the team's top bowler. She completed her four-over spell, conceding just 16 runs and taking two wickets, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 4.00. With her consistent and economical performance, she is a reliable candidate to once again lead the bowling attack as the top bowler in the upcoming match.

Rabeya Khan to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler

Rabeya Khan delivered a stellar performance in Bangladesh's recent match against India. During her four-over spell, she allowed only 16 runs and secured three crucial wickets, resulting in an outstanding economy rate of 4.00. She emerged as the top wicket-taker in that match, indicating that she is likely to maintain a similar level of performance in the upcoming game.