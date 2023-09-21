IND (India Women) vs MAL (Malaysia Women) Match Prediction
IND
96%
Chance of Winning
MAL
4%
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field
Facts
- India Women won their tour of Bangladesh, which was their most recent series victory.
- Malaysia performed well in the Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, having won against Bhutan and United Arab Emirates.
India Women vs Malaysia Women Chances of Winning
India is set to enter the quarter-final of the Asian Games Women’s Competition. In the last match of their recent tour of Bangladesh, they won the toss and chose to bat first. Unfortunately, their batting effort fell short as they could only muster a total of 102/9, which they were unable to successfully defend. They ultimately lost the match by four wickets with ten balls to spare.
Malaysia, on the other hand, played against Hong Kong in their most recent fixture. In this game, they found themselves batting first after losing the toss. Despite posting a modest total of 104/9, which isn't particularly high, they managed to defend it by bowling out Hong Kong for 82 runs. As a result, Malaysia secured victory by a margin of 22 runs.
India chance of winning - 96%
Malaysia chance of winning - 4%
India Women vs Malaysia Women Betting Tips
In India's recent series against Bangladesh, their captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, emerged as the top run-scorer, amassing an impressive 94 runs in three innings. Jemimah Rodrigues also showcased strong performances. On the bowling front, Minnu Mani secured the second-highest wicket count of the series with five wickets, while Shafali Verma followed closely with four wickets.
For Malaysia, their captain, Winifred Duraisingam, led the batting charge in the first match, contributing 29 runs from just 18 deliveries. Mahirah Izzati Ismail and Wan Julia also made valuable contributions with 27 runs from 36 deliveries and 24 runs from 36 deliveries, respectively. Nik Nur Atiela made her presence felt by claiming two wickets in the same match.
India Women vs Malaysia Women Toss Prediction
The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. Interestingly, the previous two matches of the tournament also took place at this venue. In both of these matches, Hong Kong and Mongolia won the toss and chose to field first. However, this strategy backfired on both occasions as the teams batting first emerged victorious in the end. Considering these results, it is quite probable that the toss winners in the upcoming match will opt to bat first.
Weather Report
Unfortunately for cricket fans, the weather forecast suggests a gloomy outlook as a 70% chance of rainfall is anticipated. The temperature is expected to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.
India Women Player List
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), U Chetry, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Kanika Ahuja, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Bareddy Anusha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar.
Predicted Playing XI
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Smriti Mandhana
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Batter
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Shafali Verma
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Batter
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Jemimah Rodrigues
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Batter
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Harmanpreet Kaur (C)
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All-rounder
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Richa Ghosh
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Wicket-keeper
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Deepti Sharma
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All-rounder
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Kanika Ahuja
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All-rounder
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Pooja Vastrakar
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Bowler
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Rajeshwari Gayakwad
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Bowler
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Minnu Mani
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Bowler
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Bareddy Anusha
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Bowler
India Women Team Form
India seems to be in good T20 form, having emerged victorious in three of their last five matches in this format.
Malaysia Women Player List
Winifred Duraisingam (c), Aina Najwa, Jamahidaya Intan, Mas Elysa, Wan Julia, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania Syuhada, Ainur Amelina, Dhanusri Muhunan, Musfirah Nur Ainaa, Wan Nor Zulaika.
Predicted Playing XI
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Ainna Hamizah Hashim
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All-rounder
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Winifred Duraisingam (C)
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All-rounder
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Mas Elysa
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Batter
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Wan Julia
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Wicket-keeper
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Mahirah Izzati Ismail
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All-rounder
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Aina Najwa
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Batter
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Jamahidaya Intan
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Batter
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Nur Arianna Natsya
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Bowler
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Aisya Eleesa
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Bowler
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Nur Dania Syuhada
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Bowler
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Nik Nur Atiela
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Bowler
Malaysia Women Team Form
Malaysia put on a decent performance against Hong Kong, and they have won three of their four most recent matches.
India Women vs Malaysia Women Head-to-Head
India and Malaysia have had two encounters in the past, first in 2018 and then in 2022, with India emerging as the winner on both occasions.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Total - 2
India - 2
Malaysia - 0
India Women vs Malaysia Women Betting Odds
India to score more than Malaysia in the first six overs
In their recent three matches against Bangladesh, India exhibited strong performance during the powerplay overs, recording scores of 27/2, 37/3, and 41/2. These figures are notably superior to Malaysia's powerplay performance in their recent matches. Malaysia performed comparatively worse in the initial six overs, scoring 26/1 against Bhutan and 27/1 against Bahrain. India has consistently demonstrated a better track record of outperforming their opponents during the powerplay overs, and this trend is expected to continue when facing Malaysia.
India Women vs Malaysia Women Best Batters
Harmanpreet Kaur to be India’s Best Batter
In India's recent match against Bangladesh, Harmanpreet Kaur, the team's captain, emerged as the top-performing batter. She recorded an impressive 40 runs from 41 deliveries. Throughout the series, she held the title of the highest run-scorer, accumulating a total of 94 runs across three matches against Bangladesh. Given her current form, there is a strong likelihood that she will continue to shine as their best batter in the upcoming match.
Winifred Duraisingam to be Malaysia’s Best Batter
Winifred Duraisingam, the captain of Malaysia's team, led the batting charts in their previous match against Hong Kong. She notched up an impressive 29 runs from just 18 deliveries, boasting a striking strike rate of 161.11. Additionally, she was the highest scorer for Malaysia in their recent encounter against Bhutan, contributing 22 runs from 32 deliveries. Given her consistent performances, she is expected to continue being their standout batter against India.
India Women vs Malaysia Women Best Bowlers
Minnu Mani to be India’s Best Bowler
Minnu Mani stood as the second-highest wicket-taker in India's series against Bangladesh, securing five wickets across three innings. In the recent match against Bangladesh, she displayed an excellent performance, bowling four overs while conceding 28 runs, leading to an economy rate of 7.00. She also claimed two wickets during this spell. Given her consistent form, she is likely to be the top bowler for India once more in the upcoming game.
Nik Nur Atiela to be Malaysia’s Best Bowler
Nik Nur Atiela showcased her prowess as Malaysia's premier bowler in their last clash against Hong Kong. During that match, she bowled four overs, taking two crucial wickets while only conceding 14 runs, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 3.50. Given her performance, there are high expectations that she will maintain her status as their top bowler when facing India.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: India
Despite their loss to Bangladesh in the last match, India emerged victorious in the series. They secured wins in the first two matches, securing the series victory, and only suffered a defeat in the final game. India appears to be entering this tournament in good form and can be counted on to perform well, considering the strength of their squad. Malaysia has already acclimated to the pitch conditions, but it may still be insufficient for them to overcome India's formidable squad. The latter is the clear favourite to emerge victorious in the upcoming fixture, and it should be a breeze for them to claim victory.
India to win @ 1.02 (Parimatch)
Malaysia to win @ 25.00 (Parimatch)Bet Now!