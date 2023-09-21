IND (India Women) vs MAL (Malaysia Women) Match Prediction IND 96 % Chance of Winning MAL 4 % Bet Now! India Women and Malaysia Women are set to lock horns for the first time since 2022 in the first quarter-final of the Asian Games Women’s competition on September 21, 2023. The match is going to take place at Hangzhou, China, with a scheduled start time of 6:30 A.M IST.

India Women vs Malaysia Women Chances of Winning

India is set to enter the quarter-final of the Asian Games Women’s Competition. In the last match of their recent tour of Bangladesh, they won the toss and chose to bat first. Unfortunately, their batting effort fell short as they could only muster a total of 102/9, which they were unable to successfully defend. They ultimately lost the match by four wickets with ten balls to spare.

Malaysia, on the other hand, played against Hong Kong in their most recent fixture. In this game, they found themselves batting first after losing the toss. Despite posting a modest total of 104/9, which isn't particularly high, they managed to defend it by bowling out Hong Kong for 82 runs. As a result, Malaysia secured victory by a margin of 22 runs.

India chance of winning - 96%

Malaysia chance of winning - 4%

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India Women vs Malaysia Women Betting Tips

In India's recent series against Bangladesh, their captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, emerged as the top run-scorer, amassing an impressive 94 runs in three innings. Jemimah Rodrigues also showcased strong performances. On the bowling front, Minnu Mani secured the second-highest wicket count of the series with five wickets, while Shafali Verma followed closely with four wickets.

For Malaysia, their captain, Winifred Duraisingam, led the batting charge in the first match, contributing 29 runs from just 18 deliveries. Mahirah Izzati Ismail and Wan Julia also made valuable contributions with 27 runs from 36 deliveries and 24 runs from 36 deliveries, respectively. Nik Nur Atiela made her presence felt by claiming two wickets in the same match.

India Women vs Malaysia Women Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. Interestingly, the previous two matches of the tournament also took place at this venue. In both of these matches, Hong Kong and Mongolia won the toss and chose to field first. However, this strategy backfired on both occasions as the teams batting first emerged victorious in the end. Considering these results, it is quite probable that the toss winners in the upcoming match will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Unfortunately for cricket fans, the weather forecast suggests a gloomy outlook as a 70% chance of rainfall is anticipated. The temperature is expected to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), U Chetry, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Kanika Ahuja, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Bareddy Anusha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Kanika Ahuja All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Minnu Mani Bowler Bareddy Anusha Bowler

India Women Team Form

India seems to be in good T20 form, having emerged victorious in three of their last five matches in this format.

Malaysia Women Player List

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Aina Najwa, Jamahidaya Intan, Mas Elysa, Wan Julia, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania Syuhada, Ainur Amelina, Dhanusri Muhunan, Musfirah Nur Ainaa, Wan Nor Zulaika.

Predicted Playing XI

Ainna Hamizah Hashim All-rounder Winifred Duraisingam (C) All-rounder Mas Elysa Batter Wan Julia Wicket-keeper Mahirah Izzati Ismail All-rounder Aina Najwa Batter Jamahidaya Intan Batter Nur Arianna Natsya Bowler Aisya Eleesa Bowler Nur Dania Syuhada Bowler Nik Nur Atiela Bowler

Malaysia Women Team Form

Malaysia put on a decent performance against Hong Kong, and they have won three of their four most recent matches.

India Women vs Malaysia Women Head-to-Head

India and Malaysia have had two encounters in the past, first in 2018 and then in 2022, with India emerging as the winner on both occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 2

India - 2

Malaysia - 0

India Women vs Malaysia Women Betting Odds

India to score more than Malaysia in the first six overs

In their recent three matches against Bangladesh, India exhibited strong performance during the powerplay overs, recording scores of 27/2, 37/3, and 41/2. These figures are notably superior to Malaysia's powerplay performance in their recent matches. Malaysia performed comparatively worse in the initial six overs, scoring 26/1 against Bhutan and 27/1 against Bahrain. India has consistently demonstrated a better track record of outperforming their opponents during the powerplay overs, and this trend is expected to continue when facing Malaysia.

India Women vs Malaysia Women Best Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur to be India’s Best Batter

In India's recent match against Bangladesh, Harmanpreet Kaur, the team's captain, emerged as the top-performing batter. She recorded an impressive 40 runs from 41 deliveries. Throughout the series, she held the title of the highest run-scorer, accumulating a total of 94 runs across three matches against Bangladesh. Given her current form, there is a strong likelihood that she will continue to shine as their best batter in the upcoming match.

Winifred Duraisingam to be Malaysia’s Best Batter

Winifred Duraisingam, the captain of Malaysia's team, led the batting charts in their previous match against Hong Kong. She notched up an impressive 29 runs from just 18 deliveries, boasting a striking strike rate of 161.11. Additionally, she was the highest scorer for Malaysia in their recent encounter against Bhutan, contributing 22 runs from 32 deliveries. Given her consistent performances, she is expected to continue being their standout batter against India.

India Women vs Malaysia Women Best Bowlers

Minnu Mani to be India’s Best Bowler

Minnu Mani stood as the second-highest wicket-taker in India's series against Bangladesh, securing five wickets across three innings. In the recent match against Bangladesh, she displayed an excellent performance, bowling four overs while conceding 28 runs, leading to an economy rate of 7.00. She also claimed two wickets during this spell. Given her consistent form, she is likely to be the top bowler for India once more in the upcoming game.

Nik Nur Atiela to be Malaysia’s Best Bowler

Nik Nur Atiela showcased her prowess as Malaysia's premier bowler in their last clash against Hong Kong. During that match, she bowled four overs, taking two crucial wickets while only conceding 14 runs, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 3.50. Given her performance, there are high expectations that she will maintain her status as their top bowler when facing India.