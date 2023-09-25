IND (India Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction IND 90 % Chance of Winning SRI 10 % Bet Now! The grand finale of the Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled for September 25, 2023. This exciting showdown will unfold in Hangzhou, China, with the match commencing at 11:30 A.M. IST.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

India breezed past Bangladesh with a convincing victory over them in the semi-final clash. Despite Bangladesh winning the toss and opting to bat first, they struggled immensely and managed a meagre total of 51 runs, being bowled out in 17.5 overs. India comfortably chased down the target in 8.2 overs, ultimately winning by eight wickets with 70 balls to spare.

Similarly, Sri Lanka didn't face a particularly formidable opponent in their semi-final fixture. After winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, Sri Lanka restricted Pakistan to a modest score of 75/9 at the end of their 20 overs. Sri Lanka then easily chased down the target in 16.3 overs, securing a six-wicket victory with 21 balls remaining.

Considering their dominant performances in the tournament so far, India seems to have a higher probability of winning the final.

India chance of winning - 90%

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 10%

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India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips

Opener Shafali Verma has firmly established herself as the tournament's top scorer in just two innings, amassing an impressive total of 84 runs. In the previous match, she contributed 17 runs from 21 deliveries. Jemimah Rodrigues is following a similar path, currently ranking as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having collected 67 runs in two innings. She was the leading run-scorer in the match against Bangladesh, scoring 20 runs from 15 deliveries. On the bowling front, Pooja Vastrakar delivered an exceptional performance by claiming four wickets in a single match.

For Sri Lanka, opener Anushka Sanjeewani leads the run-scoring charts with 47 runs in two innings. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama are close behind with 41 and 37 runs, respectively. In the bowling department, Inoshi Priyadharshani spearheads the attack with five wickets to her name. Following her are Kavisha Dilhari and Udeshika Prabodhani, each with three wickets to their credit.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be held at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. In both of the semi-final encounters, the teams chasing the target emerged victorious. Considering that the last three completed matches at this venue resulted in victories for teams batting second, it's highly probable that the toss winners in the final will opt to do the same.

Weather Report

The weather appears to be conducive for a game of cricket as it is expected to be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain around 32 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), U Chetry, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Kanika Ahuja, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Bareddy Anusha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana (C) Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Kanika Ahuja All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Devika Vaidya All-rounder Amanjot Kaur Bowler Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler

India Women Team Form

India has been in absolutely incredible form in recent matches, and their victory over Bangladesh has only fueled their momentum further. They have won three matches out of their last five with the other two ending in a defeat and no result.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Hasini Perera Batter Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka’s form has been tremendous as they are currently on a four-match winning streak. They have only endured one loss in their last five matches.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

In their most recent five encounters, India has maintained a clear advantage over Sri Lanka, emerging victorious in four out of these five contests.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

India - 4

Sri Lanka - 1

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

India to score more runs than Sri Lanka in the first six overs

During their last semi-final encounter against Bangladesh, India reached a score of 34/1 by the end of the powerplay overs. In a parallel scenario, Sri Lanka posted a comparable score of 33/2 against Pakistan at the same stage. However, Sri Lanka suffered the loss of an extra wicket during this phase, which impeded their ability to maintain a consistent scoring rate. Conversely, India only lost two wickets throughout the entire match, demonstrating their capacity for consistent scoring. It is highly probable that India will continue to perform better during the first six overs.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters

Jemimah Rodrigues to be India’s Best Batter

India faced a modest target in their chase against Bangladesh. Jemimah Rodrigues stood out as the leading batswoman of the match, amassing 20 runs from 15 deliveries, resulting in an impressive strike rate of 133.33. Currently ranked as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, she has amassed a total of 67 runs from two innings. She can be expected to once again emerge as the top scorer.

Harshitha Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Harshitha Samarawickrama presently ranks as Sri Lanka's third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having accumulated 37 runs in two innings. In the match against Pakistan, she excelled by amassing 23 runs from 41 deliveries, emerging as the leading run-scorer of the game. It's reasonable to anticipate that she will be able to replicate this performance in the next game.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers

Pooja Vastrakar to be India’s Best Bowler

Pooja Vastrakar showcased a remarkable performance in the semi-final against Bangladesh. She bowled four overs, allowing a mere 17 runs while securing an impressive four wickets, resulting in an exceptional economy rate of 4.25. It's highly likely that she might once again be the standout bowler in the upcoming match.

Udeshika Prabodhani to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Udeshika Prabodhani currently stands as Sri Lanka's second-highest wicket-taker, having taken three wickets in two innings, all of which were secured in their match against Pakistan. She bowled four overs and conceded 21 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 5.25. She can be anticipated to continue to be their premier bowler in the next match.