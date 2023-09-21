PAK (Pakistan Women) vs IND (Indonesia Women) Match Prediction PAK 95 % Chance of Winning IND 5 % Bet Now! The Pakistan Women's team will be competing against the Indonesia Women's team for the first time in the Asian Games Women's Competition on September 21, 2023. The event is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, with the match commencing at 11:30 A.M. IST.

Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan’s recent tour of South Africa was highly successful, culminating in a victory in their last game. In that match, South Africa won the toss and chose to field, allowing Pakistan to set the target. Pakistan went on to score 150/5 and defended it effectively, limiting South Africa to 144/5. Pakistan secured a narrow victory, winning by just six runs.

Indonesia's latest game was against Mongolia, and they achieved a remarkably significant win. Indonesia posted an impressive total of 187/4. Mongolia's performance, on the other hand, was exceptionally poor as they were dismissed for a mere 15 runs in just ten overs. This dismal showing allowed Indonesia to secure a substantial victory over Mongolia.

Pakistan chance of winning - 95%

Indonesia chance of winning - 5%

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Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Betting Tips

In Pakistan's recent series against South Africa, opener Sidra Ameen emerged as the third-highest run-scorer, accumulating an impressive total of 133 runs across three innings. Nida Dar, the team's captain, also displayed strong performances in the series, notably scoring 36 runs off 20 balls in the final match. Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal led the bowling department with four wickets each, making them the top wicket-takers of the series.

Meanwhile, in Indonesia's opening match, their opener, Ni Luh Dewi, delivered a sensational performance, amassing 62 runs from 48 deliveries. Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini also made a significant contribution with 35 runs from 31 deliveries. Andriani Andriani shone as their top bowler, claiming four wickets in the very first match.

Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, which serves as the exclusive venue for all tournament matches. In the initial two matches, both Malaysia and Indonesia secured victories, despite losing the toss in their respective games and being tasked with batting first. Given the favourable outcomes for teams batting first, it is highly likely that the toss winner will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather conditions are not likely to be conducive for a game of cricket as a 70% chance of precipitation is expected at the venue. The temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Women Player List

Nida Dar (c), Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Anosha Nasir, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Umm-e-Hani.

Predicted Playing XI

Shawaal Zulfiqar Batter Sidra Ameen Batter Omaima Sohail Batter Nida Dar (C) All-rounder Aliya Riaz Batter Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Syeda Aroob Shah All-rounder Umm-e-Hani Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan enters this tournament in brilliant form, having achieved a dominant series win over South Africa.

Indonesia Women Player List

Ni Wayan Sariani (c), Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (vc), Ni Ariani, Ni Luh Dewi, Desi Wulandari, Lie Qiao, Andriani Andriani, Maria Corazon, Kisi Kasse, Sang Maypriani, Mia Arda, Rahmawati Pangestuti, Ni Kadek Fitria Rada Rani, Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini, Kadek Winda Prastini.

Predicted Playing XI

Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini Wicket-keeper Ni Luh Dewi All-rounder Maria Corazon Batter Andriani Andriani All-rounder Kisi Kasse Batter Rahmawati Pangestuti All-rounder Ni Made Putri Suwandewi Bowler Ni Wayan Sariani (C) All-rounder Lie Qiao Bowler Mia Arda Bowler Ni Ariani Bowler

Indonesia Women Team Form

Indonesia appears to be in strong form at the moment, especially considering their first victory in the tournament. They have won three of the last five matches they participated in.

Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan and Indonesia are set to compete against each other for the first time in the T20 format, thus, there is no existing head-to-head record between these teams.

Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Betting Odds

Indonesia to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

Indonesia has participated in one match thus far, and their opening batters showcased an impressive performance. Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini and Ni Luh Dewi, Indonesia's opening duo, combined to achieve a remarkable total. The former contributed 35 runs from 31 deliveries, while the latter notched up 62 runs from 48 balls. Their synergy appears promising, and there are high expectations that they will maintain this rhythm, aiming to replicate their outstanding performance when facing Pakistan.

Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Best Batters

Sidra Ameen to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Sidra Ameen, Pakistan's opening batswoman, shared the top spot among the team's leading batters in their recent match against South Africa, where she contributed 39 runs from 39 deliveries. Throughout Pakistan's series against South Africa, she ranked as the third highest run-scorer overall and held the title of Pakistan's top run-getter, accumulating an impressive total of 133 runs across three innings. Given her consistent form, there is a strong likelihood that she will continue to excel as their top batter.

Ni Luh Dewi to be Indonesia’s Best Batter

During Indonesia's inaugural match against Mongolia in the tournament, Ni Luh Dewi distinguished herself as the top batswoman for the Indonesian team. She accumulated an impressive 62 runs from 48 deliveries, achieving a remarkable strike rate of 129.16. Her performance far surpassed that of her teammates and even outshone the opponents, solidifying her position as a strong candidate to once again emerge as the top batter in the next game.

Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Best Bowlers

Nashra Sandhu to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Nashra Sandhu emerged as Pakistan's leading wicket-taker during the South Africa series tour, securing four wickets across three innings. In their previous match against South Africa, she demonstrated her prowess by taking two wickets in four overs while conceding just 16 runs, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 4.00. Judging by her present form, she is expected to maintain her status as their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Andriani Andriani to be Indonesia’s Best Bowler

Andriani Andriani currently holds the distinction of being the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with an impressive tally of four wickets in her very first match. She delivered an exceptional performance against Mongolia, sending down three overs and conceding a mere eight runs, resulting in a remarkable economy rate of 2.66. Following such an outstanding spell, there is a strong likelihood that she will retain her position as their top bowler in the upcoming match.