PAK (Pakistan Women) vs IND (Indonesia Women) Match Prediction
PAK
95%
Chance of Winning
IND
5%
T20i
Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field
Facts
- Pakistan bounced back after two back-to-back losses in the Women’s T20 World Cup and dominated their series against South Africa (3-0).
- Indonesia’s form was uncertain considering their losses against Papua New Guinea and Vietnam before entering this tournament, but claimed victory over Mongolia in formidable fashion.
Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Chances of Winning
Pakistan’s recent tour of South Africa was highly successful, culminating in a victory in their last game. In that match, South Africa won the toss and chose to field, allowing Pakistan to set the target. Pakistan went on to score 150/5 and defended it effectively, limiting South Africa to 144/5. Pakistan secured a narrow victory, winning by just six runs.
Indonesia's latest game was against Mongolia, and they achieved a remarkably significant win. Indonesia posted an impressive total of 187/4. Mongolia's performance, on the other hand, was exceptionally poor as they were dismissed for a mere 15 runs in just ten overs. This dismal showing allowed Indonesia to secure a substantial victory over Mongolia.
Pakistan chance of winning - 95%
Indonesia chance of winning - 5%
Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Betting Tips
In Pakistan's recent series against South Africa, opener Sidra Ameen emerged as the third-highest run-scorer, accumulating an impressive total of 133 runs across three innings. Nida Dar, the team's captain, also displayed strong performances in the series, notably scoring 36 runs off 20 balls in the final match. Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal led the bowling department with four wickets each, making them the top wicket-takers of the series.
Meanwhile, in Indonesia's opening match, their opener, Ni Luh Dewi, delivered a sensational performance, amassing 62 runs from 48 deliveries. Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini also made a significant contribution with 35 runs from 31 deliveries. Andriani Andriani shone as their top bowler, claiming four wickets in the very first match.
Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Toss Prediction
The match is set to be played at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, which serves as the exclusive venue for all tournament matches. In the initial two matches, both Malaysia and Indonesia secured victories, despite losing the toss in their respective games and being tasked with batting first. Given the favourable outcomes for teams batting first, it is highly likely that the toss winner will opt to bat first.
Weather Report
The weather conditions are not likely to be conducive for a game of cricket as a 70% chance of precipitation is expected at the venue. The temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.
Pakistan Women Player List
Nida Dar (c), Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Anosha Nasir, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Umm-e-Hani.
Predicted Playing XI
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Shawaal Zulfiqar
|
Batter
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Sidra Ameen
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Batter
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Omaima Sohail
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Batter
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Nida Dar (C)
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All-rounder
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Aliya Riaz
|
Batter
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Muneeba Ali
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Wicket-keeper
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Syeda Aroob Shah
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All-rounder
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Umm-e-Hani
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Bowler
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Diana Baig
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Bowler
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Nashra Sandhu
|
Bowler
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Sadia Iqbal
|
Bowler
Pakistan Women Team Form
Pakistan enters this tournament in brilliant form, having achieved a dominant series win over South Africa.
Indonesia Women Player List
Ni Wayan Sariani (c), Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (vc), Ni Ariani, Ni Luh Dewi, Desi Wulandari, Lie Qiao, Andriani Andriani, Maria Corazon, Kisi Kasse, Sang Maypriani, Mia Arda, Rahmawati Pangestuti, Ni Kadek Fitria Rada Rani, Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini, Kadek Winda Prastini.
Predicted Playing XI
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Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini
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Wicket-keeper
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Ni Luh Dewi
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All-rounder
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Maria Corazon
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Batter
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Andriani Andriani
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All-rounder
|
Kisi Kasse
|
Batter
|
Rahmawati Pangestuti
|
All-rounder
|
Ni Made Putri Suwandewi
|
Bowler
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Ni Wayan Sariani (C)
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All-rounder
|
Lie Qiao
|
Bowler
|
Mia Arda
|
Bowler
|
Ni Ariani
|
Bowler
Indonesia Women Team Form
Indonesia appears to be in strong form at the moment, especially considering their first victory in the tournament. They have won three of the last five matches they participated in.
Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Head-to-Head
Pakistan and Indonesia are set to compete against each other for the first time in the T20 format, thus, there is no existing head-to-head record between these teams.
Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Betting Odds
Indonesia to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan
Indonesia has participated in one match thus far, and their opening batters showcased an impressive performance. Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini and Ni Luh Dewi, Indonesia's opening duo, combined to achieve a remarkable total. The former contributed 35 runs from 31 deliveries, while the latter notched up 62 runs from 48 balls. Their synergy appears promising, and there are high expectations that they will maintain this rhythm, aiming to replicate their outstanding performance when facing Pakistan.
Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Best Batters
Sidra Ameen to be Pakistan’s Best Batter
Sidra Ameen, Pakistan's opening batswoman, shared the top spot among the team's leading batters in their recent match against South Africa, where she contributed 39 runs from 39 deliveries. Throughout Pakistan's series against South Africa, she ranked as the third highest run-scorer overall and held the title of Pakistan's top run-getter, accumulating an impressive total of 133 runs across three innings. Given her consistent form, there is a strong likelihood that she will continue to excel as their top batter.
Ni Luh Dewi to be Indonesia’s Best Batter
During Indonesia's inaugural match against Mongolia in the tournament, Ni Luh Dewi distinguished herself as the top batswoman for the Indonesian team. She accumulated an impressive 62 runs from 48 deliveries, achieving a remarkable strike rate of 129.16. Her performance far surpassed that of her teammates and even outshone the opponents, solidifying her position as a strong candidate to once again emerge as the top batter in the next game.
Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Best Bowlers
Nashra Sandhu to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler
Nashra Sandhu emerged as Pakistan's leading wicket-taker during the South Africa series tour, securing four wickets across three innings. In their previous match against South Africa, she demonstrated her prowess by taking two wickets in four overs while conceding just 16 runs, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 4.00. Judging by her present form, she is expected to maintain her status as their top bowler in the upcoming match.
Andriani Andriani to be Indonesia’s Best Bowler
Andriani Andriani currently holds the distinction of being the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with an impressive tally of four wickets in her very first match. She delivered an exceptional performance against Mongolia, sending down three overs and conceding a mere eight runs, resulting in a remarkable economy rate of 2.66. Following such an outstanding spell, there is a strong likelihood that she will retain her position as their top bowler in the upcoming match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Pakistan
Pakistan recently achieved a remarkable 3-0 victory over South Africa during their tour of the country, showcasing impressive dominance throughout the series. This strong performance suggests that they may have carried their winning momentum into the current tournament. Their commendable series win positions them as strong contenders as they make their debut in the Asia Games.
Pakistan enters this match as the undisputed favourite, given the strength of their squad and their recent impressive performances. Indonesia would need to muster a monumental effort to overcome a team like Pakistan, which has displayed exceptional form.
Pakistan to win @ 1.02 (Parimatch)
Indonesia to win @ 20.00 (Parimatch)Bet Now!