PAK (Pakistan Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction PAK 60 % Chance of Winning SRI 40 % Bet Now! Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to clash on September 24, 2023, marking their first encounter since the 2022 season. The match is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, with a kickoff time of 11:30 AM IST.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan's most recent completed match was against South Africa in their T20I series. South Africa won the toss and chose to field, allowing Pakistan to set the target. Pakistan posted a total of 150/5 on the scoreboard. They managed to contain South Africa's scoring, as South Africa could only muster 144/5 by the end of 20 overs, resulting in Pakistan's victory by six runs.

Sri Lanka's last match was against Thailand during the Asian Games tournament. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. This decision proved beneficial as Thailand could only reach a total of 78/7 in 15 overs. Sri Lanka chased down the target with ease, wrapping up the match in 10.5 overs. They secured a convincing win by eight wickets with 25 balls to spare.

Considering their recent performances, Pakistan seems to have a higher probability of coming out victorious in this upcoming match.

Pakistan chance of winning - 60%

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 40%

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Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips

Pakistan's opening duo, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Sidra Ameen, have consistently formed solid opening partnerships. In their recent match, Zulfiqar contributed 18 runs from 19 deliveries, while Ameen posted an impressive 39 runs from 39 deliveries. Ameen emerged as Pakistan's top run-scorer against South Africa, accumulating a total of 133 runs in the tournament. Furthermore, the team's skipper, Nida Dar, put on a strong performance in the previous match, notching up 36 runs from 20 deliveries.

On the Sri Lankan side, their captain, Chamari Athapaththu, has been a pivotal figure, making significant contributions with both the bat and the ball. She led the run charts in the series against South Africa, amassing an impressive 114 runs in three innings. Athapaththu also showcased her all-round abilities by being the second-highest wicket-taker in the series, claiming five wickets. Another notable performer for Sri Lanka is Anushka Sanjeewani, who scored 32 runs from 23 deliveries in their recent match.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will take place at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. In three out of the last four completed matches at this venue, the teams batting first emerged victorious. The sole exception was Sri Lanka, who chose to bowl first after winning the toss and still managed to defeat Thailand. However, this outcome seems to be an outlier, as batting first has proven to be advantageous on this pitch. Considering these patterns, it is highly probable that the team winning the toss in the forthcoming match will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast indicates more favourable cricket conditions compared to previous days. It's expected to be mostly cloudy with only a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to stay around 29 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Women Player List

Nida Dar (c), Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Anosha Nasir, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Umm-e-Hani.

Predicted Playing XI

Shawaal Zulfiqar Batter Sidra Ameen Batter Omaima Sohail Batter Nida Dar (C) All-rounder Aliya Riaz Batter Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Syeda Aroob Shah All-rounder Umm-e-Hani Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan’s recent form has been quite impressive considering they have won three matches in a row. Prior to that, they faced defeat against England.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka has been on a winning streak, securing victory in four of their last five matches. They managed to clinch three consecutive wins in their most recent games, with a single loss in the match before that, followed by a win in the game before the loss.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

In their recent five matchups, Pakistan emerged victorious in all except for their last meeting in 2022.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Pakistan - 4

Sri Lanka - 1

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

In Pakistan's recent encounter against South Africa, their opening pair of Shawaal Zulfiqar and Sidra Ameen established a partnership of 41/1, with their first wicket falling in the seventh over. On the other hand, Sri Lanka's openers, Chamari Athapaththu and Anushka Sanjeewani, had a first-wicket partnership of 60/1, and their initial wicket also tumbled in the seventh over of the match. However, Sri Lanka managed to accumulate 19 more runs at the same stage. This suggests that Sri Lanka is likely to achieve a stronger first-wicket partnership than Pakistan in their upcoming match.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters

Sidra Ameen to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Sidra Ameen, Pakistan’s opener, was tied as the top scorer for Pakistan in their last match against South Africa. She notched up 39 runs from 39 deliveries, giving her a strike rate of exactly 100.00. She was the top run-getter for her team, and third overall in their series against South Africa, accumulating 133 runs in three innings. It's highly likely that she will continue to shine as Pakistan's top-performing batter.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Sri Lanka's captain, Chamari Athapaththu, is a dependable candidate to be their leading batswoman. In their recent clash against Thailand, she secured the second-highest score for her team by accumulating 27 runs from 21 deliveries. Furthermore, she currently occupies the second spot in the ICC Women's Championship run charts, boasting 630 runs across 14 innings. Notably, she stood out as the top run-scorer during their tour of England, amassing an impressive 114 runs over three innings.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers

Nashra Sandhu to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Nashra Sandhu emerged as the leading wicket-taker during the series against South Africa, securing four crucial wickets over three innings. In their latest encounter with South Africa, she stood out as the premier bowler of the match. She bowled four overs, allowing only 16 runs and capturing two wickets, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 4.00. Considering her recent stellar performances, it's safe to expect that she will continue to hold the position of their primary bowler.

Inoshi Priyadharshani to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Inoshi Priyadharshani delivered an extraordinary bowling performance in their recent match against Thailand, securing the title of the match's premier bowler. She sent down three overs, conceding just ten runs while capturing a remarkable four wickets, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 3.33. Given her exceptional economy and wicket-taking ability, it's highly likely that she will continue to lead as their primary bowler in the upcoming match.