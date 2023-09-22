SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs THAI (Thailand Women) Match Prediction SRI 93 % Chance of Winning THAI 7 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka and Thailand are set to meet once again in the third quarter-final match of the Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, taking place on September 22, 2023. This exciting clash will be hosted in Hangzhou, China, and is scheduled to commence at 6:30 A.M IST.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka comes into this match fresh from a convincing victory against England during their recent tour. Winning the toss, they opted to field first, a decision that paid off handsomely as they restricted England to a mere 116 runs, dismissing them in just 19 overs. Sri Lanka then comfortably chased down the target, winning by seven wickets with 18 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Thailand's recent performance was less favourable, having suffered a loss against the United Arab Emirates. The UAE, having won the toss, chose to bat and managed only 70/9 on the scoreboard. However, Thailand's batting struggled, and they were bowled out for just 64 runs in 17.5 overs, resulting in a six-run defeat.

Based on their recent performances, Sri Lanka appears to be the stronger team to bet on, with more significant and convincing victories compared to Thailand.

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 93%

Thailand chance of winning - 7%

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Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Betting Tips

Chamari Athapaththu, who leads Sri Lanka, is undeniably their most prized asset, showcasing remarkable skills as a brilliant all-rounder. In their recent encounter against England, she stood out as the top scorer, amassing 44 runs from just 28 deliveries. Additionally, her bowling prowess was on full display as she claimed three wickets in the same match. Sri Lanka's bowling department also witnessed standout performances from Kavisha Dilhari and Inoka Ranaweera, who secured five and four wickets, respectively, against England.

Natthakan Chantham from Thailand displayed her batting prowess in their last match, emerging as the top scorer with 22 runs from 27 deliveries. Nannapat Koncharoenkai has been consistently in good form recently. On the bowling front for Thailand, Thipatcha Putthawong and Nattaya Boochatham have been delivering impressive performances.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Toss Prediction

The venue for the match is Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. In the initial three matches of the tournament, the teams that batted first secured victory. The pitch conditions typically favour the team batting first, with an average first innings score of 109 runs. Considering these recent results, there is a strong likelihood that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match might be affected by a significant likelihood of rain, with the forecast suggesting a 70% chance of precipitation. The temperature is anticipated to stay at approximately 23 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka's recent form has been quite impressive, as they have won three of their last five matches, with their most recent two matches ending in victories.

Thailand Women Player List

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Natthakan Chantham, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleeporn Laomi, Nanthita Boonsukham, Thipatcha Putthawong, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Banthida Leephatthana, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiruang, Phannita Maya.

Predicted Playing XI

Suwanan Khiaoto Wicket-keeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai Batter Rosenan Kanoh Batter Nattaya Boochatham All-rounder Chanida Sutthiruang All-rounder Natthakan Chantham Batter Phannita Maya All-rounder Sornnarin Tippoch Bowler Onnicha Kamchomphu Bowler Thipatcha Putthawong Bowler Naruemol Chaiwai (C) Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand's recent performance has been solid, as they secured victories in three out of their last five matches, while one ended in defeat and the other concluded with no result.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka and Thailand have previously met on two occasions, first in 2018 and then again in 2022. Each team secured a victory in one of these encounters, with Sri Lanka emerging victorious in their most recent clash.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 2

Sri Lanka - 1

Thailand - 1

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to score more runs than Thailand during the first six overs

During Sri Lanka's recent T20 match against England, they posted an impressive score of 58/0 in the powerplay overs. Achieving such a challenging and praiseworthy score in the initial six overs without losing any wickets is a great feat. In contrast, in Thailand's latest T20 match versus the United Arab Emirates, they struggled to reach 19/1 by the conclusion of the powerplay. This performance pales in comparison to Sri Lanka's, as they fell 39 runs short and also lost an extra wicket during the same phase of the game. It seems reasonable to assume that Sri Lanka would fare better in the first six overs in their game against Thailand.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Best Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu, the captain of Sri Lanka's team, showcased her batting prowess as the highest run-scorer in their recent T20 clash against England. She notched up an impressive 44 runs from 28 deliveries, resulting in a striking strike rate of 157.14. Moreover, she maintained her top position as the leading batswoman throughout the entire series, amassing a total of 114 runs across three innings. Considering her consistency, there is a strong likelihood that she will continue to shine as their top batter in the upcoming match.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai to be Thailand’s Best Batter

She claimed the position of the second-highest run-scorer in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier. Koncharoenkai accumulated a total of 177 runs throughout five innings. Despite a modest score of 12 from 16 deliveries in their most recent T20 match, her previous performances were notable, with scores of 59 from 63 deliveries and 75 from 58 deliveries in the two matches preceding that one. She could emerge as their top batswoman in the upcoming match.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Best Bowlers

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Kavisha Dilhari emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the team in the series against England, securing a total of five wickets over three innings. In their most recent T20 match, she bowled three overs, conceded 16 runs, and captured two crucial wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 5.33. Her performance suggests that she has the potential to become their primary bowler in the upcoming game.

Onnicha Kamchomphu to be Thailand’s Best Bowler

Onnicha Kamchomphu showcased her prowess as the leading wicket-taker in Thailand's recent match against the United Arab Emirates, securing three crucial wickets. Remarkably, she conceded only six runs in her four-over spell, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 1.50. Following this exceptional performance, she can be confidently counted upon to once again emerge as the top bowler for the team.