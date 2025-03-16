Facts: Shikhar Dhawan is expected to play this match after being rested in the previous game.

Abul Hasan is the player to watch out for in the Asian Stars side for the Asian Legends League 2025. He has so far picked three wickets and can turn things around with his spell in the game.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Chance Winning

Indian Royals and Asian Stars will face each other for the second time this season. But this time around, a place in the final is at stake. In the previous face-off between the two teams, Indian Royals emerged victorious by nine runs in a close encounter.

In the last match played between them, the Indian Royals batted first and scored 168 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs. Shadab Jakati was the star for them scoring 72 runs after opening the batting off just 51 deliveries with 11 fours and a six to his name. Skipper Mehran Khan was the best bowler for the Stars as he conceded only 21 runs and picked up a wicket in his four overs.

In response, the Asian Stars lost only three wickets in their innings but surprisingly, they couldn’t chase down the total. They finished on only 159 runs in their 20 overs despite half-centuries from Kahsyap Prajapati and Mehran. Sarul Kanwar’s 40 off just 15 balls also couldn’t take them over the line.

These two teams played out a thriller last time around and for the same reason, even the bookies have kept the odds very competitive for this match.

Asian Stars chance of winning: 45%

Indian Royals’ chance of winning: 55%

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Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Betting Tips

After resting for the last game, Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of the Indian Royals, is expected to return to the line-up. He will open the innings and is a star player who can take the attack to the opposition bowling. He has scored only 23 runs in two matches so far but is expected to fire in this encounter. You can back Dhawan to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Ankit Narwal has opened the batting in all matches for the Asian Stars in Asian Legends League. He has scored 77 runs so far in three mathes including 30s in the last two matches. His aggressive batting is a certainty for the Stars and for the same reason, you can back him to score at least 21 runs.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Toss Prediction

Only twice a score has been chased down at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Udaipur in Asian Legends League so far. The rest of the five matches have been won by teams batting first. For the same reason, the team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Weather Report

The forecast in Udaipur is clear on Monday with no chance of rain whatsoever. The temperature will be around 28 Degrees Celsius during the start of the match and it will come to 20 later in the evening.

Asian Stars Player List

Dilshan Munaweera, Saurabh Tiwary, Mehran Khan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Alok Kapali, Kedar Jadhav, Shehan Jayasuriya, Ayaan Khan, Mahaboob Alam, Shahbaz Nadeem, Seekkuge Prasanna, Parvinder Awana, Hasti Gul, Hamid Hassan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Swapnil Patil, Abul Hasan, Dhiman Ghosh, Mehul Patel, Tinu Kundu, Ishwar Pandey, Shakti Gaucharan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ankit Narwal All-Rounder Kashyap Prajapati All-Rounder Mehran Khan (C) All-Rounder Sarul Kanwar All-Rounder Swapnil Patil Wicket-Keeper Abul Hasan Batter Dhiman Ghosh Batter Mehul Patel Bowler Tinu Kundu Bowler Ishwar Pandey Bowler Shakti Gaucharan Bowler

Asian Stars Recent Form

Asian Stars have played three matches this season and won two of them while losing their previous clash to Indian Royals.

Indian Royals Players List

Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, S Badrinath, Manoj Tiwary, Faiz Fazal, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha, Sreevats Goswami, Anureet Singh, Munaf Patel, Karanveer Singh, Barinder Sran, Rahul Yadav, Yogesh Nagar, Bipul Sharma, Manpreet Gony, Rohan Rathi, Sudeep Tyagi, Gurpreet

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shikhar Dhawan (C) Batter Shadab Jakati All-Rounder Faiz Fazal Batter Yogesh Nagar Batter Bipul Sharma All-Rounder Manpreet Gony All-Rounder Anureet Singh Bowler Gurpreet Wicketkeeper Rohan Rathi Bowler Sudeep Tyagi Bowler Karanveer Singh Bowler

Indian Royals Recent Form

Indian Royals are in excellent form in Asian Legends League, having won all their matches so far.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Head-to-Head Record

Indian Royals and Asian Stars have faced each other only once in the tournament. The Royals emerged victorious in the clash by nine runs.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Betting Odds

Asian Stars might not have won all the matches in the league stage. But they certainly have a power-hitters in their line-up who can turn the game on its head with their sixes. Meanwhile, Indian Royals believe in hitting more fours and not the maximums. For the same reason, you can back the Stars to hit more sixes.

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Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Top Batters

Shadab Jakati to be the top batter for Indian Royals

Shadab Jakati is coming off a brilliant 72-run knock against the same opponents in the previous outing. He opened the innings as well in the last couple of matches and has the ability to be consistent with the bat. Expect Jakati to be the top batter for the Royals in this game.

Mehran Khan to be the top batter for Asian Stars





Mehran Khan, the skipper, has been leading from the front for the Asian Stars. He has scored 173 runs in three matches so far this season with a century to his name as well. Mehran is a brilliant option to be backed as the top batter for the Asian Stars.

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars Top Bowlers

Anureet Singh to be the top bowler for Indian Royals

Anureet Singh is expected to be back in the playing XI for the Royals in this match. He has so far picked six wickets for his team. With the new ball, he can swing the ball well while his death overs bowling has also shone in testing conditions. You can back Anureet to be the top bowler of the Indian Royals.

Mehran Khan to be the top bowler for Asian Stars

Mehran Khan continues to be the top bowler for the Asian Stars. His all-round game has certainly been helpful for the Stars. He has so far picked up two wickets for his team but has been economical as well. The qualifier 1 could be his clash to click with the ball as well. You can back Mehran Khan to become the top bowler for Stars.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Indian Royals Asian Stars to win the match @ 2.44 (Parimatch)

Indian Royals to win the match @ 1.55 (Parimatch) Indian Royals are the in-form team in this tournament so far, having won all their three matches in the league stage. At the same time, the same is not the case with the Asian Stars who won a close game against Sri Lankan Lions and failed to chase 169 runs against the Royals. Hence, the Indian Royals are the slight favourites to win this match. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





