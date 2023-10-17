Assam vs Bihar Match Prediction ASM 77 % Chance of Winning BIH 23 % Place a bet Melbet 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Dafabet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1xbet 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Assam and Bihar battle out in match 20 of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 on Tuesday, 17th October 2023. The match will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Assam vs Bihar Chance of Winning

Assam started their campaign with a loss against Odisha in the first match of their season in Navi Mumbai. Bowling first Assam bowlers were smashed to all corners of the ground by the Odisha batsman as they finished at 226/2 in 20 overs.Mukhtar Hussain (2/30) was the top performer with the ball for Assam. Chasing down a huge total Assam were off to a bad start as they lost their first two wickets in the first two overs. Rishav Das (32 runs) and Riyan Parag (45 runs) added 51 runs for the third wicket and set the tone for the chase. Sumit Ghadigaonkar (44 runs), Akash Sengupta (40 runs) and Mukhtar Hussain (27 runs) tried their best to win the match but fell short by nine runs.

Bihar lost their first match of the season against Chandigarh by nine wickets. Batting first Bihar managed to score (171/6) on the back of a well composed half-century from Bipin Saurabh (76 runs in 46 balls) and a handy knock from Sakibul Gani (32 runs in 30 balls). Despite a decent batting effort, Bihar bowlers did not bowl good line and lengths and Chandigarh top order batters took advantage of Bihar’s poor bowling and chased down the target in 17 overs to register their first win of the season.

Both teams' bowling units' performance was below par and the chances of winning of both Assam and Bihar depends on how well their bowlers will perform on an excellent batting surface at Dy Patil Stadium.

Assam’s chance of winning: 77%

Bihar’s chance of winning: 23%

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Assam vs Bihar Betting Tips

Riyan Parag has scored over 40 runs (45, 75 & 49) in his last three appearances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and in the last 11 matches he has scored 382 runs. Parag has been in phenomenal form in recent times and we believe he is the best player to bet on to score over 35 runs against Bihar.

Assam vs Bihar Toss Prediction

The surface at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai has an excellent batting track and a high scoring ground. The track favours fast bowlers and since it is a day game it is going to be a dry pitch and the pitch will favour spinners. In the 39 domestic T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 18 matches, while the team batting second won 21 matches. The average first innings score is 160 runs.

In the last morning game played at this venue the team batting first struggled to score runs as there was assistance for the first bowlers early in the day and we predict the same in the Assam vs Bihar matchup. The team winning the toss will be well aware of the conditions and would like to bowl first as the surface gets better to bat on as the game progresses.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, 17th October is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 63% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Assam Players List

Pallavkumar Das, Sibsankar Roy, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Riyan Parag(c), Mukhtar Hussain, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Denish Das, Erik Roy, Akash Sengupta, Avinov Choudhury, Sunil Lachit, Bishal Roy

Assam Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Pradyun Saikia Batsman Rishav Das Batsman Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket Keeper Riyan Parag All-rounder Sibsankar Roy All-rounder Pallavkumar Das Batsman Akash Sengupta All-rounder Sourav Dey Bowler Avinov Choudhury Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler

Assam Recent Form

Assam won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Syed Mushataq Ali trophy. In the last match they lost to Odisha by 11 runs.

Bihar Players List

Bipin Saurabh (wk), Babul Kumar (c), Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar, Akash Raj, Harsh Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Amod Yadav, Malay Raj, Nawaz Khan, Abhijeet Saket, Paramjit Singh, Krishna Yadav, Gaurav Joshi.

Bihar Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bipin Saurabh Wicket Keeper Babul Kumar Batsman Sakibul Gani Batsman Sachin Kumar All-rounder Akash Raj Batsman Harsh Raj Batsman Suraj Kashyap All-rounder Amod Yadav Bowler Malay Raj Bowler Nawaz Khan Bowler Paramjit Singh Bowler

Bihar Recent Form

Bihar lost their last five matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. In the last match they lost to Chandigarh by nine wickets.

Assam vs Bihar Head to Head Record

Assam and Bihar battled out only once in the Syed Mustaq Ali trophy and Assam won the match by three wickets.

Assam vs Bihar Betting Odds

Bihar to have highest opening Partnership than Assam

Assam on average scored 25 runs before the fall of first wicket, while Bihar’s opening pair on average scored 31 runs before the fall of first wicket in the last three matches. Bihar has a top heavy batting unit and the bulk of the scoring is done by their openers. We predict Bihar to have the highest opening partnership than Assam.

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Assam vs Bihar Top Batters

Riyan Parag to be the top batter for Assam

Riyan Parag scored 45 runs in the last match against Odisha and was the top batter for Assam. Parag has been in good touch in recent times and he was the top run-scorer (253 runs) for Assam in the 2022 season of Syed Mustaq Ali trophy. He has scored 382 runs in the last 11 T20 matches. Considering his recent form, we predict Riyan Praag to produce a match winning knock and be the top batter for Assam against Bihar.

Bipin Saurabh to be the top batter for Bihar

Bipin Saurabh scored a well composed half century (76 runs in 46 balls) on a losing cause in the last match against Chandigarh. He was the leading run-scorer for Bihar in the last season (141 runs in five matches) and Bipin is the most reliable batsman for Bihar at the top of the order. He has scored 327 runs in the last 10 T20 matches played. Considering his good run of form, we believe Bipin Saurabh is the best batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Bihar against Assam.

Assam vs Bihar Top Bowlers

Mukhtar Hussain to be the top bowler for Assam

Mukhtar Hussain was sensational with the ball in a high scoring game against Odisha finishing with match figures of 2/30. Hussain bowls early in the powerplay overs and in the final five overs. He is very effective in the death overs and has a high probability of picking up wickets. We predict Mukhtar Hussain to be the top bowler for Assam against Bihar.

Abhijeet Saket to be the top bowler for Bihar

Abhijeet Saket was the most economical bowler for Bihar in the last match bowling hard lengths and troubling the batsman with his pace and accuracy. He has picked up 10 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches played. In the last season he was the second highest wicket taker (seven wickets in six matches) for Bihar. We predict Abhijeet Saket to produce a match winning spell and be the top bowler for Bihar.