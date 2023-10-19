Assam vs Services Match Prediction ASM 52 % Chance of Winning SER 48 % Place a bet 1xbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Assam and Services will be locking horns in their next Group B fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The clash is slated to take place at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai on Thursday, October 19th, with the scheduled start time of 11:00 AM IST.

Assam vs Services Chance Winning

Assam had a middling season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, finishing fourth in Elite Group A after winning four games and losing three. They didn't get off to a desired start this season as they fell 11 runs short in their opening game while chasing 227 against Odisha. They opened their account with a five-run victory over Bihar on Tuesday.

Being sent in to bat first, Assam's opening got them off to a good start with 59 runs on the board in 6.5 overs. Captain Riyan Parag then joined the party and hammered 61 off 34 balls. Pallavkumar Das provided them a great finish with his 10-ball 29* to power the team to 200. Their bowling unit couldn't quite take control of the match. Parag's spell of 2 for 25 in four overs turned out to be crucial as they just about managed to hold off the opponents.

Services lost out on a spot in the preliminary quarter finals last season even after winning five out of seven games. They had the same number of points as the second placed team in Group C but had poor net run-rate. Services kicked off this season with a dominant eight-wicket win over Sikkim but fell short by just 1 run against Kerala in the second game.

The Services bowling unit could not keep a lid on run-scoring and conceded 189 runs in 20 overs, with opponents' Vishnu Vinod smashing a century. Chasing the big target, Shubham Rohilla made 41 off 31 at the top while other batters played short cameos. Vikas Hathwala, who came in as impact sub, scored 40 not-out in 30 while Arjun Sharma hit 4-ball 13* but getting 17 off the final proved too much.

The two teams have never faced each other in a T20 before but are pretty well matched. This match could go either way. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game on Thursday.

Assam's chance of winning: 52%

Services’s chance of winning: 48%

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Assam vs Services Betting Tips

Assam’s Rishav Das has got his team to good starts in both games so far. He made 32 off 21 in the first game versus Odisha and followed it up with 32 off 23 against Bihar. Betting on him to score over 17.5 runs in the match would be wise.

The Services opening batter Shubham Rohilla has been in pretty good, scoring runs in the Deodhar Trophy and starting this tournament well. He made 15* and 41 in the first two games. Back him to score over 17.5 runs in this game.

Assam vs Services Toss Prediction

Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai generally provides pretty good surfaces for batting throughout the match. Four games have been played here in this SMAT season, with the team batting first and second winning two each. Expect the team who wins the toss to opt for fielding first.

Weather Report

The weather around BKC in Mumbai is expected to be hazy on Thursday morning and afternoon. Rain should not be a threat to this game as there's only around 10% cloud cover and little to no possibility of rain. The temperature is likely to hover around 34 degree Celsius during the match-time.

Assam Player List

Rishav Das, Pradyun Saikia, Riyan Parag (c), Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Denish Das, Erik Roy, Sunil Lachit, Bishal Roy, Pallavkumar Das, Akash Sengupta, Mukhtar Hussain, Sourav Dey, Avinov Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rishav Das Batter Pradyun Saikia Batter Riyan Parag (c) All-rounder Sibsankar Roy Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicketkeeper Pallavkumar Das Batter Akash Sengupta All-rounder Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler Avinov Choudhury Bowler Sourav Dey Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler

Assam Recent Form

Assam fell short by 11 runs in their opening game against Odisha while chasing 227. In the second game, they posted 200 on the board and managed to get a 5-run victory in a high-scoring thriller. Bowling has been an issue for them so far.

Services Players List

Shubham Rohilla, Rajat Paliwal, Nakul Sharma, Vineet Dhankhar, Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Lakhan Singh, Vikas Hathwala, Nitin Tanwar, Vikash Yadav, Arjun Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Rathee, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Nitin Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shubham Rohilla Batter Rajat Paliwal Batter Vineet Dhankhar All-rounder Mohit Ahlawat (c)† Wicket-keeper Vikas Hathwala Batter Nakul Sharma Batter Arjun Sharma All-rounder Pulkit Narang Bowler Vikas Yadav Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler

Services Recent Form

Services thrashed Sikkim by eight wickets in their opening game of this season. They faced Kerala in the second game, where they fell just one run short of chasing 190.

Assam vs Services Head-to-Head Record

Assam and Services are yet to face each other in a T20 match.

Assam vs Services Betting Odds

Assam to hit most sixes in the match ( @ Parimatch)

Assam boasts of a destructive batting line-up comprising Riyan Parag, Rishav Das, Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Pallavkumar Das. Assam hit eight sixes in their first game and 13 in the second against Bihar. You can bet on Assam to hit the most number of sixes in the match.

Assam vs Services Top Batters

Riyan Parag to be the top batter for Assam

Riyan Parag is one of the best performers in Indian domestic cricket. He's a key for Assam with both bat and ball. He smashed 45 off 19 deliveries against Odisha and followed it up with 61 off 34 versus Bihar. Parag averages 26 at a strike rate of 135 in T20 cricket with 12 fifties.

Shubham Rohilla to be the top batter for Services

Shubham Rohilla has been in decent form with the bat. He had scored 41 and 56* in Deodhar Trophy in July. He's coming off a 41-run knock in the previous game in the ongoing SMAT season. You can bet on Rohilla to be the top batter.

Assam vs Services Top Bowlers

Mukhtar Hussain to be the top bowler for Assam

Mukhtar Hussain has picked three wickets in two games so far in this season. The right arm seamer has 27 wickets from 23 games at an economy of 7.89 and strike rate of 17.5. His best figures in the format read 4 for 8. Back him to be the top bowler for Assam.

Varun Choudhary to be the top bowler for Services

Varun Choudhary has picked only one wicket in two games so far but has a pretty good strike rate of 16.4 in the shorter format. He has taken 20 wickets from 15 games in T20 cricket so far. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Services.