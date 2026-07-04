AUS Domestic One-Day Cup Predictions and Tips 2026

The 2026 Australia Domestic One-Day Cup, which will take place from September 16 to February 28, 2026, aims to be another exciting season of limited-overs domestic cricket. The competition, which features Australia's best state teams, guarantees fierce clashes, breakout performances, and a look at the future stars of Australian cricket. With several international players returning from national assignments and younger talents looking to establish an impact, the stakes will be high, making your possible payouts even bigger than before. Our website offers the most accurate AUS Domestic One-Day Cup predictions online, backed up with in-depth match analysis and useful tips. We ensure that bettors receive the most accurate information possible by providing expert advice for each game. You will not find more precise and thoroughly studied cricket forecasts for the 2025-2026 season anywhere else.

Today`s AUS Domestic One-Day Cup Predictions

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Schedule of Upcoming Matches for AUS Domestic One-Day Cup

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AUS Domestic One-Day Cup Brief 2026

The AUS Domestic One-Day Cup, or the One-Day Cup or Dean Jones Trophy, is Australia's premier domestic 50-over (List A) competition played annually by the six state teams. It serves as a high-pressure proving ground for both veteran and up-and-coming players vying to battle for national selection during the 2026 season, with teams playing via round-robin encounters and final. The season for 2025–26 began in mid-September and continues through to the end of February, with all six states — New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, and Tasmania — battling it out on marquee Australian pitches. Under fire and stress, defending champions South Australia begin the tournament, with other states looking to gain momentum as soon as possible. The mechanism is elementary but merciless, meaning consistency throughout the season most of the time determines who plays for the championship. You don’t have to go through complicated analysis and vast amounts of data because we’ve already prepared the most accurate AUS Domestic One-Day Cup cricket predictions. The following is the latest, authentic data for the latest season:

Full Name of Championship AUS Domestic One-Day Cup 2025-2026 Host Country Australia Administrator Cricket Australia AUS Domestic One-Day Cup Schedule 2026 16 September 2025 – 28 February 2026 AUS Domestic One-Day Cup 2026 Start Date 16 September 2025 Format of the matches List A, Single round-robin followed by final Teams NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia (SA), Western Australia (WA), Tasmania Matches 22 Last Champion South Australia (4th title) AUS Domestic One-Day Cup 2026 Match Venues Adelaide Oval, Allan Border Field, Bellerive Oval, Junction Oval, North Sydney Oval, W.A.C.A. Ground, Blundstone Arena, Drummoyne Oval, Karen Rolton Oval, Lavington Sports Ground

The 2026 AUS Domestic One-Day Cup Auction: Highlights

There was no official players' auction for the 2026 AUS DODC since Australia's premier men's 50-over competition works under Cricket Australia's centralized contract model rather than any franchise-based bidding model. State sides are instead finalized every year through announced contract lists, renewals, and inter-state transfers published by Cricket Australia and state associations. There have already been some big developments in the 2026 season that are effectively the competition's "auction moments." SA announced a new-look squad with Jake Lehmann as captain, supported by Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Wes Agar, and young seamer Campbell Thompson, a definite combination of experience and youth. NSW clung to core players such as Daniel Hughes and Chris Tremain while promoting rookies Joel Davies, Lachlan Shaw, and Will Salzmann to full contracts to strengthen their bench depth. Queensland made understated yet strategic adjustments, retaining their key performers such as Jimmy Peirson and Gurinder Sandhu while bringing through young players from their development pathway. Tasmania's team, captained by Ben McDermott and Jordan Silk, continues to rely on balance and stability, whereas Victoria's nucleus remains built around Peter Handscomb, Will Sutherland, and rising quick bowler Mitch Perry. WA, last season's powerhouse, kept much of its title-winning nucleus, like Ashton Turner and Cameron Bancroft, to offer continuity and leadership at the top. These codified but flexible contract updates reflect the way that Australian domestic cricket places stability, player development, and long-term cohesion above headline-chasing bidding wars.

Teams List and Captains

As of October 2025, there are six state teams competing in the AUS Domestic One-Day Cup. The squads have been finalized by Cricket Australia's contract system, with skippers varying slightly per game depending on the availability of national players. WA remain one of the leading units, led by Sam Whiteman in recent games, with key contributors in Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, and young seamer Mahli Beardman providing depth and balance. NSW have been captained by Sean Abbott in early-season games, supported by experienced performers Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, and Moises Henriques, who lend stability and batting strength through the middle order. Queensland continue to rely on the leadership pair of Usman Khawaja and Jimmy Peirson, with young batsman Hugh Weibgen announcing himself with his maiden List A century in September. South Australia, led by Jake Lehmann, have blended youth and experience in players like Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Wes Agar. Victoria's old guard of Peter Handscomb, Will Sutherland, and Scott Boland is as consistent as ever, while Tasmania, led by Jordan Silk, look to Ben McDermott, Beau Webster, and Caleb Jewell to build momentum. They are evenly matched squads that establish early season dynamics and decide AUS Domestic One-Day Cup win prediction and betting analysis to a large extent.

Western Australia

The most powerful team this season, according to our experts. Brilliant pairings of worldly wise international campaigners and skilled local players make up their squad, according to official Cricket Australia releases. Cameron Bancroft and Aaron Hardie ensure solidity as well as punch down the order, with constantly changing bowlers allowing the side to adapt to any combination of conditions with ease. Sam Whiteman has skippered big games, bringing calm leadership and tactical sense. WA's reliability, depth, and early performances affirm the reason why they are considered Cup favorites, capable of dominating both home and away venues.

Home Ground: WACA Ground, Perth

Captain: Ashton Turner

Coach: Adam Voges

Titles: 17 One-Day Cup titles (1971, 1974, 1977, 1978, 1983, 1986, 1990, 1991, 1997, 2000, 2004, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023)

Prediction: 1st

New South Wales

New South Wales are on their heels in second place, with a nicely balanced mix of old timers and young guns. Sean Abbott has led the team in season-opener matches, while Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, and Jack Edwards provide stability in batting and bowling units. Young guns like Joel Davies and Lachlan Shaw add depth and energy to the unit, allowing them to transition effectively and maintain consistency in performance. Their previous competitiveness and team balance make NSW a strong force, particularly in close matches.

Home Ground: Sydney Cricket Ground, North Sydney Oval

Captain: Sean Abbott

Coach: Greg Shipperd

Titles: 12 One-Day Cup titles (1971, 1973, 1975, 1976, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1985, 1991, 1996, 2000, 2009)

Prediction: 2nd

Queensland

Queensland occupy the third spot in the list. Capable campaigner Usman Khawaja and wicket-batter Jimmy Peirson lead Queensland, who blend top-order solidity with emerging bowling talent. Hugh Weibgen has already impressed with a first List A century early in the season, demonstrating the team's up-and-coming stars. Despite being on occasion explosive in performance, Queensland's slightly variable results and rotation issues within the unit prevent the team from beating WA and NSW based on title likelihood.

Home Ground: The Gabba, Allan Border Field

Captain: Usman Khawaja

Coach: Mark Sorell

Titles: 5 One-Day Cup titles (1977, 1985, 1998, 2005, 2012)

Prediction: 3rd

Victoria

Victoria are fourth based on a team of experienced players like Peter Handscomb and Will Sutherland. Their top order batsmen are reliable, and the bowling unit is strong but less skillful than the top three. Early-season fixtures have been a mixed bag, and while Victoria can scrap as well as anyone, their inability to be equally dominant in both departments leaves them further down the predictive pecking order.

Home Ground: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Junction Oval

Captain: Peter Handscomb

Coach: Chris Rogers

Titles: 7 One-Day Cup titles (1969, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1980, 1984, 1993)

Prediction: 4th

South Australia

Although they have been playing potentially talented players such as Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Wes Agar, the team has not been consistent in early games. With their defending-champion status, confidence is there, but there is little depth within the squad, particularly in key bowling positions, when compared to the teams ranked above them. The team's chances of being a contender will rest greatly on getting performances out of Carey and Agar and the growth of their young talent during the season.

Home Ground: Adelaide Oval, Karen Rolton Oval

Captain: Nathan McSweeney

Coach: Ryan Harris

Titles: 4 One-Day Cup titles (1984, 1987, 2012, 2025)

Prediction: 5th

Tasmania

The side possesses quality contributors such as Jordan Silk, Ben McDermott, and Caleb Jewell but early-season performances suggest struggling to close out tight matches. With fewer options available for rotation or changing plans en route, Tasmania's objective opportunity to challenge for the Cup is lowest among the six. Their focus will likely be on creating experience and form for the remainder of the competition more than sheer championship competition.

Home Ground: Bellerive Oval

Captain: Jordan Silk

Coach: Jeff Vaughan

Titles: 3 One-Day Cup titles (1987, 2007, 2013)

Prediction: 6th

Pre-Tournament Predictions and Tips

The 2026 Australia Domestic One-Day Cup is shaping up to be a highly dynamic and unpredictable season, with trends going beyond the straightforward ranking of teams on the basis of past performance. The initial matches have shown that flexibility and squad depth are of the utmost importance since even traditionally strong teams like Victoria and South Australia have not been able to show consistency beyond their home turf. Western Australia's dominance to date highlights the values of multi-skilled bowling attacks and battle-hardened players who stand up at the most important moments, while New South Wales demonstrates how a combination of grizzled veterans and youngsters comprises a resilient team that can overcome mid-game collapses. Queensland have shown flashes of brilliance from young stars but inconsistency in the middle overs has allowed opponents to capitalize, making a case for watching form rather than reputation. Tight games and net run rate fluctuations have been the defining features of the tournament so far, and it has shown that even subtle tactical decisions—like changing bowlers or re-ordering the batting—can dramatically alter outcomes. Powerplays are growing more conclusive, and all-rounders are increasingly pivotal to closing out innings. For gamblers, these patterns suggest that emphasizing live-game momentum, player form, and team versatility will yield more accurate insight than supporting historical favorites by rote. Teams that can respond to changing conditions, manage pressure situations, and rotate the strike effectively are most likely to outperform, and astute observation is the secret to successful betting in this year's competition.

Team Weaknesses Strong sides Probability of winning Western Australia Despite their strength, WA has been shown to be brittle in close games, evident through their narrow defeats in early matches. WA remains a strong favorite, but punters must be cautious of upsets in close matches. WA possesses an active and adaptable team with a good core of leadership through Ashton Turner. Their bowling attack is also adaptable in terms of being capable of altering the pace under varying match conditions. Very high New South Wales Middle-order inconsistency has occasionally hindered their rhythm. NSW's balanced team makes them a reliable bet, especially in matches where they can capitalize on early success. NSW has a mix of veteran players and new players, which makes them a comprehensive and solid team. Their batting and bowling depth provides scope for variability across various match conditions. High Queensland The bowling unit lacks depth, and middle-order collapses have been a point of concern for them. Bet for Queensland in matches when their top order can provide a good platform, but stay away from their bowling weakness. Queensland's batting line-up at the top is strong, with accomplished batsmen keeping things together. Their ability to score tough totals against opposing sides puts pressure on them. Average Victoria Their batting team has been unreliable, not able to make partnerships and successfully chase down scores. The bowling strength of Victoria makes them bold in low-scoring games, but their weakness in batting may affect them in pressure run chases. Victoria's bowling is their greatest strength, with a solid team capable of keeping opposition scores at bay. Average South Australia Their bowling attack is inconsistent, and early wickets have tended to put pressure on their batting. Watch out for South Australia's bowling performance closely; betting on them when their bowlers are in top form may promise good returns. They possess a strong middle-order with players such as Alex Carey bringing stability and the potential to accelerate run-scoring. Lower than average Tasmania Their batting depth is weak, too much reliance on a small group of pillar batsmen to post competitive totals. Tasmania's fielding is top-notch, converting what would normally be boundaries into vital breakthroughs. Low

Main Clashes

The 2025-26 Australia Domestic One-Day Cup is giving tight early-season standings and a sequence of intense battles that will decide points table and bookmaker markets. Tasmania's unbeaten start has turned them into an early talking point, but games involving the established heavy-hitters — Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia — are where championships are won: those contests have complexity (batting and bowling), performers at international class and tactical nuance that prompt markets to move rapidly. For commentators and punters the watch factors are internationals' availability (late call-ups spoil odds straight away), pace/left-arm seam v particular batting lineups, and net-run-rate pressure in short round-robin rotation — one annihilating win or major defeat can move a team several spots. Here I discuss four must-watch battles, summarize the rivalry's history and shape, point out how odds tend to change, which side presently holds the upper hand, and what winning will accomplish for each team. All scores/standings referred to are current through early October 2026. For the most reliable data, refer to our AUS Domestic One-Day Cup live predictions. Also use our AUS Domestic One-Day Cup tips to understand cricket betting better.

New South Wales vs Queensland

This historic rivalry is an every-year litmus test: NSW have historically the bigger talent pool, Queensland the more durable top-order and batting depth. Head-to-head List A statistics register both teams trading massive scores and close finishes; middle-overs supremacy and finishing strike-rate are generally the difference. Both sides arrive with clear narratives in 2025 — NSW with a nicely balanced side and youthful finishers (their initial wins show depth), Queensland with a couple of strike players but scattered middle-order collapses. Pre-match markets prefer NSW slightly at the beginning; in-play markets vary widely on the powerplay and the 31–40 overs interval since both teams' second-innings strategies are different (Queensland cements their top order chase; NSW cements depth). Back NSW in outright markets when their opening bowlers are fit and performing (they strangle the middle overs); look for value on Queensland match props (top-order score, first wicket fate) when pace conditions at The Gabba or Allan Border Field are dominant.

South Australia vs Tasmania

Not a "glamour" team clash but high-leverage: South Australia as established champions with seasoned leaders, Tasmania as in-form underdog beginning 2026. Historically such encounters are akin to calling a toss — both teams derive value from home conditions (Adelaide Oval v Bellerive) and produce low-margin outcomes. Odds dynamics: Adelaide's home advantages and the Carey/Agar combination are valued by markets; Tasmania's unbeaten run gets bookmakers cutting their lines quickly after strong chase attempts. For punters, the most obvious edges are matchups (e.g., Tasmania's middle order solid against SA frontline seamers) and NRR-based rewards — South Australia could be explosive for bonus-type big wins when NRR is close. What a victory is: a SA victory reaffirms their champion status and calms pressure on rotation/selection; a win for Tasmania confirms their dark horse status and alters betting liquidity to them. Consider team announcements — national duty absence shifts prices hard.

New South Wales vs Western Australia

It is the season's marquee tactical rivalry match: NSW depth v WA firepower. Recent matches have gone either way; NSW's seam attack raging early they set terms, but WA's batting prowess can kill finishes off apparently lost run chases. Odds behavior: pre-game lines are generally close; in-play swings are among the tournament's most unpredictable — a 50+ partnership or a quick 3-for can turn cash inside out within minutes. On conservative play, back form side in outrights (use injury lists); for more value, use in-play markets to capitalize on momentum shifts — back WA when powerplay overs have been defused but they still have frontline hitters up for grabs, or back NSW when their specialist death bowlers are on. A NSW win on form puts them in finals contention; a WA win is on cue for their favorite billing and shortens their path to final. Use several bookies to get the best lines locked in and await toss/XI confirmation for best entry. Check our AUS Domestic One-Day Cup cricket prediction for the outcome.

Venues

The 2026 Australia Domestic One-Day Cup season continues to use the nation's most iconic and technically advanced cricket stadiums — a blend of heritage centres and regional hubs designed to deliver a balance of even play, spectator accessibility, and climatic certainty. Venue plays a massive role in both team tactics and betting markets. Every pitch type and geographical climate impact run rates, bowler efficacy, and game rhythm, more often than not controlling how betting markets fluctuate in-play. The 2025–26 fixtures committee placed a high value on weather reliability and player workload, minimizing rain-impacted games while maintaining traditional rivalries by keeping marquee matches in their conventional homes.

A 320 total at the WACA is par, yet the same total in Hobart or Adelaide can win most days. Bookmakers adjust odds live based on these trends — powerplay success rates, dew factors for twilight matches, and average boundary percentages per venue are all pre-calculated by the betting market. Bettors who are aware, for example, that North Sydney Oval traditionally favors chasing teams (because of short boundaries and night dew), or that Adelaide Oval's longer straight restricts six-hitting during the death overs, can pre-empt market corrections before they happen. Cricket Australia has maintained its combination of major-city venues — Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth — with smaller yet high-performing stadiums such as Junction Oval (Victoria), Allan Border Field (Queensland), and Karen Rolton Oval (South Australia). Each of these venues is chosen due to world-class facilities, broadcast infrastructure, and the proven ability to deliver balanced contests. The goal this season was to have each team paired with their home state and even pitch allocation for the 22 games of the tournament.

City Stadium Name Capacity Established What Is Known For Host for AUS Domestic One-Day Cup matches Perth WACA Ground 20,000 1893 Renowned for its pace and bounce — fast bowlers get the early overs all to themselves with explosive batting following as outfields are incredibly quick. Historically rewards teams batting first. Consistently dry weather keeps matches high-scoring and predictable for over markets. 54 seasons Perth Optus Stadium 60,000 2018 Modern-day powerhouse facility with even bounce and massive boundaries. Offers early swing in lights but weakens into batting paradise. High-scoring second innings are a favorite. Ideal for six-market and total-runs betting since conditions are trustworthy. 6 seasons Sydney Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) 48,000 1848 Subcontinental-type classic pitch offering moderate pace and assistance from spin towards the back end of the game. Equilibrium pitch ideal for tactical games. Second innings can be affected by dew. Ideal data consistency for predictive algorithms. 54 seasons Sydney North Sydney Oval 12,000 1894 Seating capacity is so tight that it is among Australia's most unpredictable white-ball venues. Blustery straight boundaries push totals past 320+. Ideal for batsmen and a bookmaker's paradise for live-betting overs markets. 20 seasons Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground 100,000 1853 Grand tactical ground with a liking for solid batting and smart bowling changes. Larger boundaries dissuade sixes but enhance running totals. Toss is of very high importance in deciding the outcome. Bettor's favorite for approximating chase probability. 54 seasons Melbourne Junction Oval 7,000 1856 Victoria's principal home ground. True bouncing wicket and very little side movement. In line with par-score forecast and low volatility — a gold mine for good AUS Domestic One-Day Cup cricket forecast models. 30 seasons Brisbane The Gabba 42,000 1895 Hard surface with bounce and carry. Seamers dominate the first 10 overs before conditions ease up for batters. Renowned for weather uncertainty; drives live-odds movement. Giant win percentage for teams batting first. 54 seasons Brisbane Allan Border Field 6,300 1993 Low-level ground with high strike rates and quick outfields. Mornings tend to produce early collapses due to swing. Unpredictable — best for risk-reward wagering on top-order dismissals. 20 seasons Adelaide Adelaide Oval 53,500 1871 One of Australia's best run-chasing decks. Even surface, short boundaries off the square, and scenic surroundings. Reliably produces high totals. Historically a good market. Second innings is popular with teams. 54 seasons Adelaide Karen Rolton Oval 5,000 2018 Famous for assisting the spinners in the middle-innings and slowing down pace with each game. Ideal for under-market bets and tips based on wickets. Provides good bounce with excellent visibility. 6 seasons Hobart Bellerive Oval 20,000 1914 For openers, this is a difficult site because of the swing and seam-friendly conditions. Disciplined bowling units have a lower scoring history. Key elements - humidity and weather. Smart bettors who are looking for early wickets and undermarkets favor it. 54 seasons

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