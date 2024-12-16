Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Match Prediction
TAS
45%
Chance of Winning
NSW
55%
First class
Bellerive Oval
Facts:
- With 154 runs, Naomi Stalenberg is the leading run scorer for Tasmania Women in this tournament.
- With 270 runs, Tahlia Wilson is the leading run scorer for New South Wales Women in this tournament.
Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Match Prediction
Tasmania Women take on New South Wales Women in the 14th game of the 2024-25 Women’s National Cricket League at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 16 at 04:30 AM IST.
Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Chance of Winning
Tasmania Women got off to a great start in this tournament as they won back to back games against Western Australia Women but since then they have suffered three straight losses and are currently fourth on the table, level on points with Queensland Women who have a game in hand.
Much like their opponents, New South Wales Women have had an identical start to the campaign as after winning the first two matches but then lost back to back games. In the last match they beat Tasmania Women and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, New South Wales Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Tasmania Women ’ chances of winning - 45%
- New South Wales Women’ chances of winning - 55%
Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Nicola Carey has been pretty consistent with the bat for Tasmania Women. So far she has scored 137 runs with an average of 27.40. Even though she did not have a good game in the last outing, we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Claire Moore has struggled to make an impact in this campaign. So far this season she has scored 82 runs in four matches with an average of 20.50. Even though she scored 30 in the last game, we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours Tasmania Women
Tasmania Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 Runs
New South Wales Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 Runs
Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first, the last six matches have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Tasmania Women News & Player List
Tasmania Women Player List
Elyse Villani (c), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix Geeves (Wk), Lizelle Lee (Wk), Beth Lane, Callie Wilson, Hayley Silver-holmes, Julia Cavanough, Lauren Smith, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano
Predicted Playing XI
|
Elyse Villani
|
Batter
|
Lizelle Lee
|
Batter
|
Nicola Carey
|
Batter
|
Naomi Stalenberg
|
All-rounder
|
Emma Manix Geeves
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tabatha Saville
|
Batter
|
Ruth Johnston
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Strano
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Smith
|
Bowler
|
Julia Cavanough
|
Bowler
|
Maisy Gibson
|
Bowler
Tasmania Women Team Form
Tasmania Women got off to a great start as they won back to back games but since then they have lost three matches in a row and are currently fourth on the table.
New South Wales Women News & Player List
New South Wales Women Player List
Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Elsa Hunter, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Erin Burns, Georgia Adams (c), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Kua, Alyssa Healy (Wk), Kate Pelle (Wk), Tahlia Wilson (Wk), Ebony Hoskin, Frankie Nicklin, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sarah Coyte, Sienne Eve, Stella Campbell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Claire Moore
|
Batter
|
Elsa Hunter
|
Batter
|
Georgia Adams
|
Batter
|
Erin Burns
|
All-rounder
|
Tahlia Wilson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Anika Learoyd
|
Batter
|
Frankie Nicklin
|
All-rounder
|
Sammy-Jo Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Coyte
|
Bowler
|
Samantha Bates
|
Bowler
|
Ebony Hoskin
|
Bowler
New South Wales Women Team Form
New South Wales Women have won three of the five matches thus far which includes a three wicket win for Tasmania Women in the last game.
Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Head to Head
New South Wales Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Tasmania Women as they have 13 wins in 20 matches.
Head to Head
Tasmania Women: 06
New South Wales Women : 13
Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Odds
New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania Women
New South Wales Women and Tasmania Women head into this fixture after both sides have struggled for consistency thus far. Tasmania got off to a great start but they head into this game after three straight losses. On the other hand, New South Wales Women have three wins in five matches and are currently second on the table. Both sides went head to head in the last fixture and it turned out to be a low scoring game as Tasmania Women was bowled out for 172 and New South Wales managed to chase down the target with three wickets to spare. Tasmania has conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe New South Wales Women would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women
First class
Bellerive Oval, Bellerive
Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Top Batters
Naomi Stalenberg to be Tasmania Women’ top batter
Even though Naomi Stalenberg did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with her as with 154 runs, she remains the leading run scorer for Tasmania Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tahlia Wilson to be New South Wales Women’ top batter
Tahlia Wilson continued her impressive run in the last game as she scored 39 and was the leading run scorer for New South Wales. With 270 runs, she is the leading run scorer thus far for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Top Bowlers
Nicola Carey to be Tasmania Women’ top bowler
Nicola Carey once again had a brilliant game in the last outing as she ended the game with bowling figures of 2/27. With ten wickets Carey is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sammy-Jo Johnson to be New South Wales Women’ top bowler
Sammy-Jo Johnson had a brilliant game in the last match as she ended up with best bowling figures in the game for her side. With 11 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for New South Wales Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New South Wales Women
- Tasmania Women to win - 1.65 (Batery)
- New South Wales Women to win - 2.20 (Batery)
Batery