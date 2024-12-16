Facts: With 154 runs, Naomi Stalenberg is the leading run scorer for Tasmania Women in this tournament.

With 270 runs, Tahlia Wilson is the leading run scorer for New South Wales Women in this tournament.

Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Match Prediction

Tasmania Women take on New South Wales Women in the 14th game of the 2024-25 Women’s National Cricket League at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 16 at 04:30 AM IST.

Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Chance of Winning

Tasmania Women got off to a great start in this tournament as they won back to back games against Western Australia Women but since then they have suffered three straight losses and are currently fourth on the table, level on points with Queensland Women who have a game in hand.

Much like their opponents, New South Wales Women have had an identical start to the campaign as after winning the first two matches but then lost back to back games. In the last match they beat Tasmania Women and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, New South Wales Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tasmania Women ’ chances of winning - 45%

New South Wales Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Nicola Carey has been pretty consistent with the bat for Tasmania Women. So far she has scored 137 runs with an average of 27.40. Even though she did not have a good game in the last outing, we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Claire Moore has struggled to make an impact in this campaign. So far this season she has scored 82 runs in four matches with an average of 20.50. Even though she scored 30 in the last game, we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours Tasmania Women 1.60 Bet on Batery Tasmania Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 Runs 1.87 Bet on Batery New South Wales Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 Runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first, the last six matches have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Tasmania Women News & Player List

Tasmania Women Player List

Elyse Villani (c), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix Geeves (Wk), Lizelle Lee (Wk), Beth Lane, Callie Wilson, Hayley Silver-holmes, Julia Cavanough, Lauren Smith, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano

Predicted Playing XI

Elyse Villani Batter Lizelle Lee Batter Nicola Carey Batter Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Emma Manix Geeves Wicket-keeper Tabatha Saville Batter Ruth Johnston All-rounder Molly Strano All-rounder Lauren Smith Bowler Julia Cavanough Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Team Form

Tasmania Women got off to a great start as they won back to back games but since then they have lost three matches in a row and are currently fourth on the table.

New South Wales Women News & Player List

New South Wales Women Player List

Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Elsa Hunter, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Erin Burns, Georgia Adams (c), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Kua, Alyssa Healy (Wk), Kate Pelle (Wk), Tahlia Wilson (Wk), Ebony Hoskin, Frankie Nicklin, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sarah Coyte, Sienne Eve, Stella Campbell

Predicted Playing XI





Claire Moore Batter Elsa Hunter Batter Georgia Adams Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Anika Learoyd Batter Frankie Nicklin All-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler Ebony Hoskin Bowler

New South Wales Women Team Form

New South Wales Women have won three of the five matches thus far which includes a three wicket win for Tasmania Women in the last game.

Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Head to Head

New South Wales Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Tasmania Women as they have 13 wins in 20 matches.

Head to Head

Tasmania Women: 06

New South Wales Women : 13

Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania Women

New South Wales Women and Tasmania Women head into this fixture after both sides have struggled for consistency thus far. Tasmania got off to a great start but they head into this game after three straight losses. On the other hand, New South Wales Women have three wins in five matches and are currently second on the table. Both sides went head to head in the last fixture and it turned out to be a low scoring game as Tasmania Women was bowled out for 172 and New South Wales managed to chase down the target with three wickets to spare. Tasmania has conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe New South Wales Women would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Top Batters

Naomi Stalenberg to be Tasmania Women’ top batter

Even though Naomi Stalenberg did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with her as with 154 runs, she remains the leading run scorer for Tasmania Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tahlia Wilson to be New South Wales Women’ top batter

Tahlia Wilson continued her impressive run in the last game as she scored 39 and was the leading run scorer for New South Wales. With 270 runs, she is the leading run scorer thus far for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Top Bowlers

Nicola Carey to be Tasmania Women’ top bowler

Nicola Carey once again had a brilliant game in the last outing as she ended the game with bowling figures of 2/27. With ten wickets Carey is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sammy-Jo Johnson to be New South Wales Women’ top bowler

Sammy-Jo Johnson had a brilliant game in the last match as she ended up with best bowling figures in the game for her side. With 11 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for New South Wales Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.