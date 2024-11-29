Bangladesh U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Match Prediction BANG 58 % Chance of Winning AFG 42 % Bet Now! Bangladesh U19 take on Afghanistan U19 in the opening game of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 29 at 10:30 AM IST.

Bangladesh U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Chance of Winning

Bangladesh U19 head into this tournament after three wins in the last four games which should give them a big boost as they head into this tournament. Their last game was against Pakistan U19 which ended up being a low scoring affair. Bangladesh U19 lost the game by five runs.

Unlike their opponents, Afghanistan U19 have struggled in ODI format as they head into this tournament after five defeats in the last six matches. In the last match they went head to head against USA, Afghanistan won the game with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Bangladesh U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh U19 ’ chances of winning - 58%

Afghanistan U19’ chances of winning - 42%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Md Ashrafuzzaman have struggled to make an impact in this calendar year as he struggled for consistency in the World Cup. In the last three matches he scored 1, 3 and 25 which makes us believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Azizullah Mia Khil has had a decent start to his career in U19s for Afghanistan. In the last three matches he has scored 32, 4* and 26 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Bangladesh U19 News & Player List

Bangladesh U19 Player List

Md Shihab James, Rifat Beg, Zawad Abrar, Azizul Hakim Tamin (c), Debasish Sarkar, Kalam Aleen, Rizan Hossain, Samiun Basir Ratul, Shahriar Ajmir, Farid Faysal, Md Ashrafuzzaman (Wk), Al Fahad, Maruf Mridha, Md Iqbal Hasan Emon, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Saad Razin, Sanjid Mojumder, Yeasir Arafat

Predicted Playing XI

Md Shihab James Batter Rifat Beg Batter Azizul Hakim Tamin Batter Zawad Abrar All-rounder Md Ashrafuzzaman Wicket-keeper Samiun Basir Ratul Batter Shahriar Ajmir All-rounder Rizan Hossain All-rounder Md Iqbal Hasan Emon Bowler Sanjid Mojumder Bowler Maruf Mridha Bowler

Bangladesh U19 Team Form

Bangladesh U19 haven't played ODIs since Feb. They head into this game on the back of three wins in four matches.

Afghanistan U19 News & Player List

Afghanistan U19 Player List

Azizullah Mia khil, Ezatullah Barikzai, Faisal Shinozada, Khatir Stanikzai, Uzairullah Niazai, Barkat Ibrahimzai, Fahim Khewawal, Hafeez Zadran, Nazeef Amiri, Nooristani Omarzai, Hamza Khan (Wk), Mahboob Khan (c) & (Wk), Abdul Aziz, AM Ghazanfar, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, Rohullah Arab, Salam Khan, Wahidullah Zadran

Predicted Playing XI

Azizullah Mia khil Batter Ezatullah Barikzai Batter Faisal Shinozada All-rounder Khatir Stanikzai All-rounder Mahboob Khan Wicket-keeper Nooristani Omarzai Batter Nazeef Amiri All-rounder Abdul Aziz All-rounder Rohullah Arab Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Salam Khan Bowler

Afghanistan U19 Team Form

Afghanistan U19 have struggled in ODIs as they have five defeats in six matches heading into this tournament.

Bangladesh U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Head to Head

Bangladesh U19 hold a slight edge in this fixture against Afghanistan U19 8-7. The last game between the two sides was in Mar 2023, Bangladesh U19 won the match.

Head to Head

Bangladesh U19 : 8

Afghanistan U19: 7

Bangladesh U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Betting Odds

Afghanistan U19 to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh U19

Afghanistan U19 and Bangladesh U19 head into this tournament in contrasting form as Bangladesh U19 has won three of the last four matches and would be hoping to continue their run in this fixture. On the other hand, Afghanistan U19 have struggled in ODI format as they have lost five of the last six matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last four matches Afghanistan U19 have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Bangladesh U19 would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Bangladesh U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Top Batters

Md Shihab James to be Bangladesh U19’ top batter

Md Shihab James has been brilliant for Bangladesh U19 this year as he scored two half centuries against Ireland and India earlier in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ezatullah Barikzai to be Afghanistan U19’ top batter

Ezatullah Barikzai has been brilliant for Afghanistan U19 in first class cricket and is expected to carry his form in this tournament. Barikzai scored a brilliant half century in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Top Bowlers

Maruf Mridha to be Bangladesh U19’ top bowler

Maruf Mridha has been brilliant for Bangladesh U19 in ODI format. So far he has played ten matches and has bagged 19 wickets and has an economy of 5.52 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

AM Ghazanfar to be Afghanistan U19’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar has showcased his brilliance in the ODIs for Afghanistan U19. So far he has played 12 matches and has bagged 16 wickets and has been pretty economical in those matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.