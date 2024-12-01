Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 Match Prediction BANG 85 % Chance of Winning NEP 15 % Bet Now! Bangladesh U19 take on Nepal U19 in the fifth game of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 01 at 10:30 AM IST.

Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 Chance of Winning

Bangladesh U19 head into this game after four wins in the last five games. They looked pretty convincing in the opening game against Afghanistan U19. Bangladesh batted first and scored 228 runs. Bangladesh U19 bowlers stepped up and restricted Afghanistan U19 to mere 183 as they won the match by 45 runs.

Unlike their opponents, Nepal U19 have struggled in ODI format as they have lost nine of the last ten matches. Nepal U19 got outplayed by Sri Lanka U19 in the opening game as they lost the match by 45 runs. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh U19 ’ chances of winning - 85%

Nepal U19’ chances of winning - 15%

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Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Zawad Abrar has struggled to make an impact in this calendar year. As expected he failed to make the mark in the opening game against Afghanistan U19 as he got the duck which makes us believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Uttam Rangu Maga has struggled for consistency for Nepal U19. In the last six matches Magar has scored 10, 26, 35, 3, 0 and 17 which makes us believe he will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Bangladesh U19 News & Player List

Bangladesh U19 Player List

Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiqui Allen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamin (c), Mohammad Shihab James, Md Farid Hasan Faysal (wk), Md Rizan Hossan, Debasish Sarkar Deba, Al Fahad, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Maruf Mridha, MD Rifat Beg, Ashrafuzzaman Borenno, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Saad Islam Razin

Predicted Playing XI

Zawad Abrar Batter Kalam Siddiqui Allen Batter Md Azizul Hakim Tamin Batter Debasish Sarkar Deba All-rounder Md Farid Hasan Faysal Wicket-keeper Mohammad Shihab James Batter Md Rizan Hossan All-rounder Al Fahad All-rounder Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi Bowler Maruf Mridha Bowler Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon Bowler

Bangladesh U19 Team Form

Bangladesh U19 headed into this game after three wins in four matches. They beat Afghanistan U19 in the opening game.

Nepal U19 News & Player List

Nepal U19 Player List

Hemant Dhami (c), Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Uttam Thapa Magar (wk), Mayan Yadav, Naren Saud, Unish Bikram Singh, Naren Bhatta, Santosh Yadav, Yuvraj Khatri, Roshan Bishwakarma, Abhisekh Tiwari, Bipin Mahato, Aprajit Poudel, Ranjit Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Aakash Tripathi Batter Mayan Yadav Batter Arjun Kumal All-rounder Santosh Yadav All-rounder Uttam Thapa Magar Wicket-keeper Naren Bhatta Batter Roshan Bishwakarma All-rounder Naren Saud All-rounder Yuvraj Khatri Bowler Hemant Dhami Bowler Unish Bikram Singh Bowler

Nepal U19 Team Form

Nepal U19 have a dismal record in ODIs as they have lost nine of the last ten matches.

Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 Head to Head

Bangladesh U19 hold a slight edge in this fixture against Nepal U19 2-1. The last time both sides went head to head Bangladesh won the game.

Head to Head

Bangladesh U19 : 8

Nepal U19: 7

Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 Betting Odds

Bangladesh U19 to have a better opening partnership than Nepal U19

Nepal U19 and Bangladesh U19 head into this tournament in contrasting form as Bangladesh U19 has won four of the last five matches which includes an impressive win against Afghanistan U19 in the opening fixture. On the other hand, Nepal U19 have struggled in ODI format as they have lost nine of the last ten matches. Both sides went head to head earlier this year in the World Cup and it was Bangladesh who dominated the match they also ended up having a better opening partnership which makes us believe Bangladesh U19 will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 Top Batters

Md Azizul Hakim Tamin to be Bangladesh U19’ top batter

Expectations were high for Md Azizul Hakim Tamin to make a mark in this tournament and he did not disappoint as he scored a brilliant century against Afghanistan U19 in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arjun Kamal to be Nepal U19’ top batter

Even though Arjun Kamal struggled in the last two matches, we are going to stick with him as he scored a brilliant century in first class cricket prior to this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 Top Bowlers

Maruf Mridha to be Bangladesh U19’ top bowler

Maruf Mridha has been brilliant for Bangladesh U19 in ODI format. He continued his brilliant form in the opening game against Afghanistan U19 as he bagged two wickets which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Santosh Yadav to be Nepal U19’ top bowler

Santosh Yadav has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Nepal U19 heading into this tournament and in the opening game he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.