Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction BANG 58 % Chance of Winning AFG 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.725 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the third game of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 07 at 10:30 AM IST.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Bangladesh haven’t been at their best heading into the World Cup having won twice in the last eight games. Their last win came against India in what was a dead rubber game as India had already qualified for the Asia Cup finals.

Afghanistan have had a horrendous record in 2023 winning three games in the last 11 matches. Afghanistan head into the world cup on the back of six defeats on the bounce which makes us believe they would have a difficult campaign.

As per our calculations, Bangladesh are firm favourites in the upcoming game. Looking at the form guide it would be hard to make a case for Afghanistan to take anything in the opening fixture in this tournament.

Bangladesh’s chances of winning - 58%

Afghanistan’s chances of winning - 42%

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Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Both teams have struggled to get a good opening partnership in recent games. On one hand Bangladesh's average opening stand in the last five games is 18.6 and on other hand Afghanistan averages 51.6. Still we will go with Bangladesh on this one for two key reasons. Firstly, Afghanistan’s average looks inflated due to the fact they had an opening stand of 227 runs against Pakistan. Secondly, even though Bangladesh havent been good in this area they have managed to restrict their opponents pretty well in this regard which is probably why they have managed a better opening stand in each of the last three fixtures. We believe Bangladesh would have a better opening stand than Afghanistan in the upcoming fixture as it would be a good payout if you intend to invest in this great betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets taken in the match Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh to win 1.725 Bet on Melbet Highest scoring over in the match Over 17.5 runs 1.80 Bet on Melbet

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Dharamsala hasn’t hosted an ODI game since 2017. In the four games played at the venue on three occasions the team bowling first has won the game. Looking into this underline stat we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in this fixture. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Kumer Das Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Tawhid Hridoy Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad Batter Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh haven’t had a great year thus far as they are 8-9 in ODI games in 2023. Bangladesh were firm favourites to beat Afghanistan in the bilateral series but lost 2-1. In the last series against New Zealand prior to the World Cup they lost the tie 2-0. The last win came against India which was a dead rubber game as India had qualified for the Asian Cup finals.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Riaz Hassan Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan's form has been a cause of concern as they have lost six matches on the bounce. The last win came against Bangladesh in the three game series where they upset the odds and won the series 2-1. In 2023 Afghanistan played 11 matches and have a losing record 3-8 heading into this tournament.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Bangladesh have edged Afghanistan 9-6 in the head to head games. In 2023 both teams squared off in a three game bilateral series where Afghanistan beat Bangladesh 2-1 at their home turf which makes this upcoming fixture a very compelling contest.

Head to Head:

Bangladesh Win: 9

Afghanistan win: 6

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Bangladesh to score more than Afghanistan in powerplay

Afghanistan has been second best throughout the year when it comes to scoring in the first 10 overs. In the last five matches Afghanistan has managed to score 58, 37, 30, 48 and 21 averaging 38.8 runs but has conceded 55 runs in those matches. On the other hand, Bangladesh has managed to score 62, 54, 44, 47 and 49 in last five games averaging 51.2 runs which is way above Afghanistan's average and only once have Afghanistan managed to score more than 51.2 which makes this a very lucrative tip to bet upon. Even though Afghanistan have outscored Bangladesh in head to head games thrice in four games we still believe Bangladesh would score more than Afghanistan in Powerplay in the upcoming fixture as they have done in each of the last three games, twice against New Zealand and once against India. We believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial returns.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Odi Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.174 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Top Team Batters

Shakib Al Hasan to be Bangladesh’s top batter

Even though Shakib Al Hasan hasn’t had the best of games against Afghanistan this year, he looks to be the man in-form heading into the WorldCup. Shakib has managed to score two half centuries in the last three games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Ibrahim Zadran to be Afghanistan’s top batter

Ibrahim Zadran has been one of the most consistent players for Afghanistan averaging 47.8 runs in ODI cricket in 2023. In the last five innings, Zadran has managed to bag two half centuries and a century which makes him a great pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’s top bowler

Taskin Ahmed has been sensational for Bangladesh leading up to the World Cup. In the last four games Taskin has managed to grab nine wickets and has been the leading wicket taker for bangladesh in those games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

Even though Afghan bowlers haven’t had a good season thus far, Fazalhaq Farooqi has been a constant threat for the Afghans grabing eight wickets in the last five games. Farooqi is the top wicket taker for Afghanistan in 2023 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.