BAR (Baroda) vs JAK (Jammu and Kashmir) Match Prediction
BAR
63%
Chance of Winning
JAK
37%
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- Out of the 52 T20s played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, 34 ended in favour of the team batting second.
- This is the very first meeting between the two sides in the SMAT.
Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Chance of Winning
Baroda was assigned to Elite Group D in the previous season, where they secured the fourth position in the table. They managed to secure three victories and suffered an equal number of defeats in six matches. Baroda commenced their season impressively, achieving a convincing 7-wicket victory over Nagaland. Nonetheless, they couldn't sustain their winning streak, which resulted in their failure to qualify for the knockout stage. Baroda possesses a formidable batting lineup, featuring talented players such as Jyotsnil Singh, Mitesh Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, among others. They are a formidable team with the capability to compete strongly against any opponent.
Jammu and Kashmir experienced a forgettable season in the previous year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They ended up second from the bottom in the Elite Group C table. In that season, they faced defeats in all but one of their seven games, with a losing streak of five consecutive games towards the end. To enhance their prospects of making it to the knockout stage this year, they will have to make significant improvements in their batting department.
- Baroda's chance of winning: 63%
- Jammu and Kashmir’s chance of winning: 37%
Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Betting Tips
Vishnu Solanki, the 30-year-old batter from Vadodara, scored 143 runs in 6 games last season in the SMAT at an average of 23.83. He boasts an average of 30.17 in the format. Bet on Vishnu Solanki to score over 22.5 runs vs J&K in the game.
Shubham Khajuria emerged as Jammu and Kashmir’s leading run-getter last season. The 28-year-old hammered 221 runs in 7 games at an average of 31.57. Hence, we have backed Khajuria to emerge as the best batter for Jammu and Kashmir in the game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Baroda
Match Winner: Baroda
Match Winner: Baroda
Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Toss Prediction
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch still exhibits a greenish hue, providing early movement for pacers during the initial overs of the match. This stadium boasts one of the largest outfields globally, making it favourable for spinners to exploit during the middle phases. In the T20 format, the average score for the first innings here stands at 159 runs. Out of the 52 T20 matches held at this venue, 34 have concluded in favour of the team batting second, while the team batting first emerged victorious in 18 instances. Hence, we suggest the skipper winning the toss to bowl first here.
Weather Report
As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Monday is expected to be around 34 degree Celsius and 35% humidity, 3% precipitation and a wind blowing at 15 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.
Baroda Players List
Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Shashwat Rawat, Jyotsnil Singh, Akshay More, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Soyeb Sopariya, Kinit Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel, Bhargav Bhatt, Mahesh Pithiya, Pratyush Kumar, Atit Sheth, Priyanshu Moliya, Vishant More, Dhruv Patel, Sahejad Pathan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Jyotsnil Singh
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Mitesh Patel
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Vishnu Solanki
|
Batsman
|
Ninad Rathva
|
All-rounder
|
Abhimanyusingh Rajput
|
Batsman
|
Atit Sheth
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Soyeb Sopariya
|
Bowler
|
Shashwat Rawat
|
Batsman
|
Bhargav Bhatt
|
Bowler
|
Dhruv Patel
|
Bowler
|
Mahesh Pithiya
|
Bowler
Baroda Recent Form
Baorda picked up three wins and suffered as many losses in six games last season in the Elite Group D.
Jammu and Kashmir Players List
Abdul Samad, Musaif Ajaz, Mujtaba Yousuf, Fazil Rashid, Abid Mushtaq, Mohammad Tahir Bhat, Umar Nazir Mir, Abhinav Puri, Abhinav Puri, Shubham Khajuria, Shivansh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Rohit Sharma, Umran Malik, Henan Nazir, Taizeem Tak, Vivrant Sharma, Suryansh Raina, Ian Chauhan, Sahil Lotra, Yudhvir Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Shubham Khajuria
|
Batsman
|
Henan Nazir
|
Batsman
|
Vivrant Sharma
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Shubham Pundir(c)
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Abdul Samad
|
Batsman
|
Yudhvir Singh
|
Bowler
|
Abid Mushtaq
|
Bowler
|
Fazil Rashid
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Auqib Nabi
|
Bowler
|
Mujtaba Yousuf
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Sahil Lotra
|
Bowler
Jammu and Kashmir Recent Form
Jammu and Kashmir were placed under Elite Group C last season. They had a disastrous campaign, winning only a single game.
Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Head-to-Head Record
The sides are yet to meet each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Betting Odds
Jammu and Kashmir to score over 25.5 runs before their first dismissal
In their last five SMAT matches, Jammu and Kashmir recorded initial scores of 38, 2, 18, 42, and 48 runs before the fall of their first wicket. With the exception of two of these matches, Jammu and Kashmir managed to surpass the 25.5-run mark before losing their first wicket. Notably, Shubham Khajuria and Henan Nazir had respective averages of approximately 31.57 and 16.25 during this period. As a result, we are supporting Jammu & Kashmir to achieve a score exceeding 25.5 runs before losing their first wicket against Baroda.
Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Batters
Mitesh Patel to be the top batter for Baroda
In six games, Mitesh Patel scored 146 runs last season at an average of 29.20 and ended up as the side’s leading run-getter. The 26-year-old boasts an average of 21.11 in the format. Bet on Patel to be the top batter for Baroda in the game.
Abdul Samad to be the top batter for Jammu and Kashmir
Abdul Samad, who has been a part of SRH’s squad in the IPL boasts an average of 30.25 in the format, scoring 1089 runs in 53 innings. In the SMAT last season, Samad hammered 187 runs in only 7 matches at an average of 46.75. All that said, Abdul Samad is expected to emerge as the top batter for J&K in the game.
Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Bowlers
Ninad Rathva to be the top bowler for Baroda
Ninad Rathva picked up 9 wickets in six games for Baroda last season at an economy of 5.25. He emerged as his side’s leading wicket-taker with best figures of ¾. He performed well in the Ranji Trophy as well, picking up 29 wickets in 7 games. This makes him a top bowling prospect for Baroda in the game.
Abid Mushtaq to be the top bowler for Jammu and Kashmir
Abid Mushtaq, the 26-year-old slow left arm orthodox bowler picked up 9 wickets in 7 games at an economy of 6.79. He was J&K’s leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy as well with 32 scalps in 7 matches. Therefore, it would be fair to anticipate that Abid Mushtaq will emerge as J&K’s best bowler in the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Baroda
- Baroda to win the match @ 1.59 (Pari Match)
- Jammu and Kashmir to win the match @ 2.36 (Pari Match)
Parimatch