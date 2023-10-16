BAR (Baroda) vs JAK (Jammu and Kashmir) Match Prediction BAR 63 % Chance of Winning JAK 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Baroda will take on Jammu and Kashmir in their opening game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 11:00 am IST.

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Chance of Winning

Baroda was assigned to Elite Group D in the previous season, where they secured the fourth position in the table. They managed to secure three victories and suffered an equal number of defeats in six matches. Baroda commenced their season impressively, achieving a convincing 7-wicket victory over Nagaland. Nonetheless, they couldn't sustain their winning streak, which resulted in their failure to qualify for the knockout stage. Baroda possesses a formidable batting lineup, featuring talented players such as Jyotsnil Singh, Mitesh Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, among others. They are a formidable team with the capability to compete strongly against any opponent.

Jammu and Kashmir experienced a forgettable season in the previous year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They ended up second from the bottom in the Elite Group C table. In that season, they faced defeats in all but one of their seven games, with a losing streak of five consecutive games towards the end. To enhance their prospects of making it to the knockout stage this year, they will have to make significant improvements in their batting department.

Baroda's chance of winning: 63%

Jammu and Kashmir’s chance of winning: 37%

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Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Betting Tips

Vishnu Solanki, the 30-year-old batter from Vadodara, scored 143 runs in 6 games last season in the SMAT at an average of 23.83. He boasts an average of 30.17 in the format. Bet on Vishnu Solanki to score over 22.5 runs vs J&K in the game.

Shubham Khajuria emerged as Jammu and Kashmir’s leading run-getter last season. The 28-year-old hammered 221 runs in 7 games at an average of 31.57. Hence, we have backed Khajuria to emerge as the best batter for Jammu and Kashmir in the game.

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Toss Prediction

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch still exhibits a greenish hue, providing early movement for pacers during the initial overs of the match. This stadium boasts one of the largest outfields globally, making it favourable for spinners to exploit during the middle phases. In the T20 format, the average score for the first innings here stands at 159 runs. Out of the 52 T20 matches held at this venue, 34 have concluded in favour of the team batting second, while the team batting first emerged victorious in 18 instances. Hence, we suggest the skipper winning the toss to bowl first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Monday is expected to be around 34 degree Celsius and 35% humidity, 3% precipitation and a wind blowing at 15 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Baroda Players List

Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Shashwat Rawat, Jyotsnil Singh, Akshay More, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Soyeb Sopariya, Kinit Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel, Bhargav Bhatt, Mahesh Pithiya, Pratyush Kumar, Atit Sheth, Priyanshu Moliya, Vishant More, Dhruv Patel, Sahejad Pathan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jyotsnil Singh Wicket Keeper Mitesh Patel Wicket Keeper Vishnu Solanki Batsman Ninad Rathva All-rounder Abhimanyusingh Rajput Batsman Atit Sheth Wicket Keeper Soyeb Sopariya Bowler Shashwat Rawat Batsman Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Dhruv Patel Bowler Mahesh Pithiya Bowler

Baroda Recent Form

Baorda picked up three wins and suffered as many losses in six games last season in the Elite Group D.

Jammu and Kashmir Players List

Abdul Samad, Musaif Ajaz, Mujtaba Yousuf, Fazil Rashid, Abid Mushtaq, Mohammad Tahir Bhat, Umar Nazir Mir, Abhinav Puri, Abhinav Puri, Shubham Khajuria, Shivansh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Rohit Sharma, Umran Malik, Henan Nazir, Taizeem Tak, Vivrant Sharma, Suryansh Raina, Ian Chauhan, Sahil Lotra, Yudhvir Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shubham Khajuria Batsman Henan Nazir Batsman Vivrant Sharma Wicket Keeper Shubham Pundir(c) Wicket Keeper Abdul Samad Batsman Yudhvir Singh Bowler Abid Mushtaq Bowler Fazil Rashid Wicket Keeper Auqib Nabi Bowler Mujtaba Yousuf Wicket Keeper Sahil Lotra Bowler

Jammu and Kashmir Recent Form

Jammu and Kashmir were placed under Elite Group C last season. They had a disastrous campaign, winning only a single game.

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to meet each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Betting Odds

Jammu and Kashmir to score over 25.5 runs before their first dismissal

In their last five SMAT matches, Jammu and Kashmir recorded initial scores of 38, 2, 18, 42, and 48 runs before the fall of their first wicket. With the exception of two of these matches, Jammu and Kashmir managed to surpass the 25.5-run mark before losing their first wicket. Notably, Shubham Khajuria and Henan Nazir had respective averages of approximately 31.57 and 16.25 during this period. As a result, we are supporting Jammu & Kashmir to achieve a score exceeding 25.5 runs before losing their first wicket against Baroda.

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Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Batters

Mitesh Patel to be the top batter for Baroda

In six games, Mitesh Patel scored 146 runs last season at an average of 29.20 and ended up as the side’s leading run-getter. The 26-year-old boasts an average of 21.11 in the format. Bet on Patel to be the top batter for Baroda in the game.

Abdul Samad to be the top batter for Jammu and Kashmir

Abdul Samad, who has been a part of SRH’s squad in the IPL boasts an average of 30.25 in the format, scoring 1089 runs in 53 innings. In the SMAT last season, Samad hammered 187 runs in only 7 matches at an average of 46.75. All that said, Abdul Samad is expected to emerge as the top batter for J&K in the game.

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Bowlers

Ninad Rathva to be the top bowler for Baroda

Ninad Rathva picked up 9 wickets in six games for Baroda last season at an economy of 5.25. He emerged as his side’s leading wicket-taker with best figures of ¾. He performed well in the Ranji Trophy as well, picking up 29 wickets in 7 games. This makes him a top bowling prospect for Baroda in the game.

Abid Mushtaq to be the top bowler for Jammu and Kashmir

Abid Mushtaq, the 26-year-old slow left arm orthodox bowler picked up 9 wickets in 7 games at an economy of 6.79. He was J&K’s leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy as well with 32 scalps in 7 matches. Therefore, it would be fair to anticipate that Abid Mushtaq will emerge as J&K’s best bowler in the game.