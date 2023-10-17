Baroda vs Mizoram Match Prediction BAR 99 % Chance of Winning MIZ 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.001 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.001 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Dafabet 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Baroda will take on Mizoram in the second game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur. The Group A match is slated to begin at 1:30PM IST on October 17, 2023.

Baroda vs Mizoram Chance of Winning

Baroda started their campaign of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a convincing 19-run victory over Jammu and Kashmir. With Mizoram on the horizon next, they will be quite confident on starting their campaign with two wins on the trot. Having been placed in Group D last season, they had a forgettable season. Starting their season with a comfortable seven wicket win against Nagaland, their season came crashing down as two team from their state, Saurashtra and Gujarat, handed them back to back defeats. Wins against Bihar and Andhra sandwiched a loss against eventual finalists Himachal Pradesh meant that they finished fourth in their group.

Mizoram have been placed in Group A of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy again. They started their campaign with a loss against Chhattisgarh at the same venue on Oct 16. Their pursuit of qualification does not get any easier as they take on Baroda in their second game. Last season, Mizoram were one of two teams to loses seven games. Despite being in argubally the toughest Group in the tournament last season, they did not even get close to competing with the smallest margin of defeat while batting first was a six wicket defeat at the hands of Madhya Pradesh. While bowling first, the numbers did not look too good either with a 73 run loss against Rajasthan being the closest margin of defeat.

Baroda's chance of winning: 99%

Mizoram’ chance of winning: 1%

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Baroda vs Mizoram Betting Tips

Mizoram have not had too much to cheer about in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy over the last year or so. One aspect where they have definitely struggled has been the opening partnership. They started the campaign last season with a five run stand against Mumbai. They upped that 57 against Railways which was a huge positive. However, it did not last long as they failed to get past 20 in their remaining games, averaging a mere eight runs for the first wicket. Anything over 15 and you should punt on under against Mizoram.

Baroda vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

In both games played at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur last season, the team that chased won the game. In the two matches, one side decided to bat first while the other decided to bowl first. It is very likely that the team that wins the toss will opt to field due to the consistent nature of the wicket.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, Jaipur will experience pleasant weather with a maximum temperature of 29C. The players will have to deal with humidity throughout the day as that is slated to be around 66%.

Baroda Player List

Bhanu Pania, Jyotsnil Singh, Mahesh Pithiya, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki (c), Atit Sheth, Harsh Desai, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Singh (Wk), Chintal Gandhi, Dhruv Patel, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Soyeb Sopariya

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jyotsnil Singh Wicket Keeper Harsh Desai Wicket Keeper Vishnu Solanki Batsman Ninad Rathva All-rounder Krunal Pandya All-rounder Shivalik Sharma Wicket Keeper Bhanu Pania Bowler Atit Sheth Batsman Karthik Kakade Bowler Amit Passi Bowler Soyeb Sopariya Bowler

Baroda Recent Form

With three wins and three losses in last season’s campaign, Baorda looked like a team struggling to find its identity. They have started this season with a commanding win over Jammu and Kashmir and would be aiming to cement their place at the top with a second win on the trot.

Mizoram Players List

F Vanlalmuanzuala, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruaizela, Remruatdika Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Gaurav Singh, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte, Mohit Jangra

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lalhruai Ralte Batsman Jehu Anderson Wicketkeeper Gaurav Singh Batsman Lalhruaizela Batsman Joseph Lalthankhuma Batsman Remruatdika Ralte All-rounder Mohit Jangra Batsman Rosiamliana Ralte Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler Agni Chopra Bowler Vanlal Remruata Bowler

Mizoram Recent Form

With no wins in seven games in Group A last season, Mizoram had a miserable campaign. It does not appear that they will be able to improve too much this season as far as results are concerned but they can surely put up better and more competitive performances.

Baroda vs Mizoram Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never played a game against each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or in any senior Men’s competition.

Baroda vs Mizoram Betting Odds

There is a big reason why the odds are this lopsided in this fixture. Just because the group reads Elite, that does not mean that it has only elite teams participating in this game. Mizoram are still in their infancy when it comes to domestic cricket. Baroda, on the other hand, will have to ensure that they start off their campaign well considering the opposition and the fact that they have to deal with defending champions Mumbai along the way. Hyderabad, Haryana and Chhatisgarh will be right there when it comes to contending for a place in the pre quarters so NRR might come into play as well.

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Baroda vs Mizoram Top Batters

Krunal Pandya to be the top batter for Baroda

When you have a player capped by India in the lineup, it is very difficult to look beyond him. Krunal Pandya had been a cornerstone for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and now the vice captain at LSG, so his credentials are intact. The fact that he already has a fifty under his belt is just the icing on the cake.

Joseph Lalthankhuma to be the top batter for Mizoram

Joseph Lalthankhuma looked more than certain of himself in the opener against Chhatisgarh. His 32 was the highest score for his team and it came off just 21 deliveries. The fact that he bats down the order does not impact us as the top order does not have too much consistency.

Baroda vs Mizoram Top Bowlers

Ninad Rathva to be the top bowler for Baroda

Ninad Rathva topped the charts as far as wickets was concerned for Baroda last season. As a left arm orthodox bowler, he will be difficult to get runs off and considering the fact that he had nine wickets last season, with best figures of 3/4, we will pick him as the best option with the ball for Baroda.

KC Cariappa to be the top bowler for Mizoram

With three wickets already in the bag, Cariappa seems to have settled in very well in the Mizoram squad. If he can continue the way he bowled against Chhaitsgarh against Baroda, he will be right in the mix for the best bowler of the tournament.