Baroda vs Mizoram Match Prediction
BAR
99%
Chance of Winning
MIZ
1%
T20
KL Saini Ground
Facts:
- Baroda and Mizoram will face off for the first time in the T20 format.
- KC Cariappa has taken 40 wickets in his 39 T20 matches that he has played in his career.
- Mizoram lost seven matches in last season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Baroda vs Mizoram Chance of Winning
Baroda started their campaign of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a convincing 19-run victory over Jammu and Kashmir. With Mizoram on the horizon next, they will be quite confident on starting their campaign with two wins on the trot. Having been placed in Group D last season, they had a forgettable season. Starting their season with a comfortable seven wicket win against Nagaland, their season came crashing down as two team from their state, Saurashtra and Gujarat, handed them back to back defeats. Wins against Bihar and Andhra sandwiched a loss against eventual finalists Himachal Pradesh meant that they finished fourth in their group.
Mizoram have been placed in Group A of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy again. They started their campaign with a loss against Chhattisgarh at the same venue on Oct 16. Their pursuit of qualification does not get any easier as they take on Baroda in their second game. Last season, Mizoram were one of two teams to loses seven games. Despite being in argubally the toughest Group in the tournament last season, they did not even get close to competing with the smallest margin of defeat while batting first was a six wicket defeat at the hands of Madhya Pradesh. While bowling first, the numbers did not look too good either with a 73 run loss against Rajasthan being the closest margin of defeat.
- Baroda's chance of winning: 99%
- Mizoram’ chance of winning: 1%
Baroda vs Mizoram Betting Tips
Mizoram have not had too much to cheer about in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy over the last year or so. One aspect where they have definitely struggled has been the opening partnership. They started the campaign last season with a five run stand against Mumbai. They upped that 57 against Railways which was a huge positive. However, it did not last long as they failed to get past 20 in their remaining games, averaging a mere eight runs for the first wicket. Anything over 15 and you should punt on under against Mizoram.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Baroda
Match Winner: Mizoram
Match Winner: Baroda
Baroda vs Mizoram Toss Prediction
In both games played at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur last season, the team that chased won the game. In the two matches, one side decided to bat first while the other decided to bowl first. It is very likely that the team that wins the toss will opt to field due to the consistent nature of the wicket.
Weather Report
As per Weather.com, Jaipur will experience pleasant weather with a maximum temperature of 29C. The players will have to deal with humidity throughout the day as that is slated to be around 66%.
Baroda Player List
Bhanu Pania, Jyotsnil Singh, Mahesh Pithiya, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki (c), Atit Sheth, Harsh Desai, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Singh (Wk), Chintal Gandhi, Dhruv Patel, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Soyeb Sopariya
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Jyotsnil Singh
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Harsh Desai
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Vishnu Solanki
|
Batsman
|
Ninad Rathva
|
All-rounder
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Shivalik Sharma
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Bhanu Pania
|
Bowler
|
Atit Sheth
|
Batsman
|
Karthik Kakade
|
Bowler
|
Amit Passi
|
Bowler
|
Soyeb Sopariya
|
Bowler
Baroda Recent Form
With three wins and three losses in last season’s campaign, Baorda looked like a team struggling to find its identity. They have started this season with a commanding win over Jammu and Kashmir and would be aiming to cement their place at the top with a second win on the trot.
Mizoram Players List
F Vanlalmuanzuala, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruaizela, Remruatdika Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Gaurav Singh, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte, Mohit Jangra
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Lalhruai Ralte
|
Batsman
|
Jehu Anderson
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Gaurav Singh
|
Batsman
|
Lalhruaizela
|
Batsman
|
Joseph Lalthankhuma
|
Batsman
|
Remruatdika Ralte
|
All-rounder
|
Mohit Jangra
|
Batsman
|
Rosiamliana Ralte
|
Bowler
|
KC Cariappa
|
Bowler
|
Agni Chopra
|
Bowler
|
Vanlal Remruata
|
Bowler
Mizoram Recent Form
With no wins in seven games in Group A last season, Mizoram had a miserable campaign. It does not appear that they will be able to improve too much this season as far as results are concerned but they can surely put up better and more competitive performances.
Baroda vs Mizoram Head-to-Head Record
The sides have never played a game against each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or in any senior Men’s competition.
Baroda vs Mizoram Betting Odds
There is a big reason why the odds are this lopsided in this fixture. Just because the group reads Elite, that does not mean that it has only elite teams participating in this game. Mizoram are still in their infancy when it comes to domestic cricket. Baroda, on the other hand, will have to ensure that they start off their campaign well considering the opposition and the fact that they have to deal with defending champions Mumbai along the way. Hyderabad, Haryana and Chhatisgarh will be right there when it comes to contending for a place in the pre quarters so NRR might come into play as well.
Baroda vs Mizoram
T20
KL Saini Ground, null
Baroda vs Mizoram Top Batters
Krunal Pandya to be the top batter for Baroda
When you have a player capped by India in the lineup, it is very difficult to look beyond him. Krunal Pandya had been a cornerstone for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and now the vice captain at LSG, so his credentials are intact. The fact that he already has a fifty under his belt is just the icing on the cake.
Joseph Lalthankhuma to be the top batter for Mizoram
Joseph Lalthankhuma looked more than certain of himself in the opener against Chhatisgarh. His 32 was the highest score for his team and it came off just 21 deliveries. The fact that he bats down the order does not impact us as the top order does not have too much consistency.
Baroda vs Mizoram Top Bowlers
Ninad Rathva to be the top bowler for Baroda
Ninad Rathva topped the charts as far as wickets was concerned for Baroda last season. As a left arm orthodox bowler, he will be difficult to get runs off and considering the fact that he had nine wickets last season, with best figures of 3/4, we will pick him as the best option with the ball for Baroda.
KC Cariappa to be the top bowler for Mizoram
With three wickets already in the bag, Cariappa seems to have settled in very well in the Mizoram squad. If he can continue the way he bowled against Chhaitsgarh against Baroda, he will be right in the mix for the best bowler of the tournament.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Baroda
- Baroda to win the match @ 1.001 (Pari Match)
- Mizoram to win the match @ 21.00 (Pari Match)
Parimatch