Baroda vs Mumbai Match Prediction
BAR
45%
Chance of Winning
MUM
55%
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
For Mumbai Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shivam Dube, Yashashvi Jaiswal are doing well with the bat and Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani have magic with the ball.
Captain Krunal Pandya, Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma played some good innings for Baroda. Lukman Meriwala, Amit Passi and Atit Sheth were impressive with the ball.
Facts:
- Both the teams won their first two matches.
- Mumbai is the champion of the previous season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament.
- In the previous year Mumbai won 6 out of 7 matches they played.
- Last Year Baroda won just 3 matches and lost 5 matches.
Baroda vs Mumbai Chance of winning
Although both the teams are equally strong but Mumbai looks more powerful due to tremendous performance throughout the tournament. Top IPL players Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and Dhawal Kulkarni are associated with the team and had a wonderful tournament so far. Mumbai has 62% chances on the other hand Baroda has 48% winning predictions.
Baroda vs Mumbai Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
In this tournament both the teams have won 2-2 matches. In the first match Baroda put a total of 145 runs on the board with the help of 56 runs inning of captain Krunal Pandya and 46 from Shivalik Sharma. Lukman Meriwala picked 3 wickets. They got a 19 run victory in that match.
Their second match was a low scoring match against Mizoram. Mizoram bowled out on just 97 runs and Baroda got victory with 6 wickets.
Mumbai is outstanding in this tournament like the previous season. They defeated Haryana with 8 wickets and Meghalaya with 9 wickets.
Gamblers may put their money on Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Tanish Kotian, Krunal Pandya, Lukman Meriwala.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Mumbai to win
Baroda to win
Mumbai to win
Baroda vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction
Although the pitch of Sawai Mansingh Stadium favors batsmen, in this series chasing teams had the advantage in 3 matches except the match between Baroda vs J&K. Both Baroda and Mumbai have a strong batting line up so they may like to set the target after winning the toss.
Weather Report
It is expected to be around 32 degree celsius in Jaipur with 46% humidity. Tremendous conditions for the game of cricket and no rain prediction.
Baroda Player List
Baroda Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jyotsnil Singh
|
Batsman
|
Harsh Desai
|
Batsman
|
Vishnu Solanki (wk)
|
Batsman
|
Krunal Pandya (c)
|
All Rounder
|
Shivalik Sharma
|
Batsman
|
Bhanu Pania
|
Batsman
|
Atit Sheth
|
All Rounder
|
Karthik Kakade
|
All Rounder
|
Soyeb Sopariya
|
Bowler
|
Lukman Meriwala
|
Bowler
|
Ninad Rathva
|
Bowler
Baroda squad:Jyotsnil Singh, Harsh Desai, Vishnu Solanki (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Shivalik Sharma, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Karthik Kakade, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Amit Passi, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Pithiya, Chintal Gandhi, Dhruv Patel
Baroda Team Form
The Baroda team is in good touch. In batting Krunal Pandya, Shivalik Sharma have played some good innings. In the bowling segment Lukman Meriwala is quite impressive as he grabbed the highest 6 wickets in the tournament.
Mumbai Player List
Mumbai Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ajinkya Rahane (c)
|
Batsman
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batsman
|
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|
Batsman
|
Sarfaraz Khan
|
All Rounder
|
Shivam Dube
|
Batsman
|
Shams Mulani
|
All Rounder
|
Prasad Panwar (WK)
|
Batsman
|
Tanush Kotian
|
All Rounder
|
Mohit Avasthi
|
Bowler
|
Dhawal Kulkarni
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
Mumbaisquad:Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shams Mulani (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Ajit Yadav, Sairaj Patil
Mumbai Team Form
Mumbai has played like a champion in this series so far. Team is in very good form. Anjikya Rahane was outstanding with 76 in just 43 balls against Haryana. In the bowling department Tanish Kotian is brilliant with claiming 4 wickets in the tournament.
Baroda vs Mumbai Head to Head
Baroda and Mumbai have faced each other in just 11 T20 matches in which Baroda have won 5 and Mumbai got victory in 6 matches.
- Total T20 Matches played – 11
- Baroda won – 5
- Mumbai won - 6
- Tie - 0
- No Result - 0
Baroda vs Mumbai Betting odds
Having an eye on the recent performance Mumbai is favorite of bookies as they are getting low odds due to their 62% winning chances.
Baroda vs Mumbai
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Baroda vs Mumbai Top Team Batsmen
Krunal Pandya and Shivalik Sharma are the key batsmen for Baroda whom they may rely on. Krunal played a 56 runs inning on 48 balls with a strike rate of 116.67 against J&K. Shivalik scored 46 in the same game with a strike rate of 124.32.
Anjikya Rahane, the skipper, had an outstanding batting effort against Haryana, scoring 76 runs with a strike rate of 176.74. He has extensive playing experience at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He will be Mumbai's most important player. Yashashvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube are two further batters to watch out for.
Baroda vs Mumbai Top Team Bowler
Lukman Meriwala has been impressive so far with his line and length. In this tournament he has picked 6 wickets. He will be the main frontline bowler for Baroda. Team management may include Amit Passi also who claimed 4 wickets against Jammu and Kashmir.
Mumbai's top bowlers Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian will once more be in charge of the bowling attack. Four wickets have been taken in the series by Tanush Kotian. Against Haryana, Tushar Deshpande picked up three wickets.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai
- Baroda to win @ 3.23 (Parimatch)
- Mumbai to win @ 2.24 (Parimatch)
Parimatch