Baroda vs Mumbai Match Prediction BAR 45 % Chance of Winning MUM 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.24 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.99 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 4rabet 2.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 600% up to INR 60,000! Baroda will face Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament on 19th October at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The tournament is great going for both the teams as they both have both their first two encounters. Baroda has defeated Jammu & Kashmir and Mizoram whereas Mumbai had the upper hand over Haryana and Meghalaya. For Mumbai Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shivam Dube, Yashashvi Jaiswal are doing well with the bat and Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani have magic with the ball. Captain Krunal Pandya, Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma played some good innings for Baroda. Lukman Meriwala, Amit Passi and Atit Sheth were impressive with the ball.

Baroda vs Mumbai Chance of winning

Although both the teams are equally strong but Mumbai looks more powerful due to tremendous performance throughout the tournament. Top IPL players Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and Dhawal Kulkarni are associated with the team and had a wonderful tournament so far. Mumbai has 62% chances on the other hand Baroda has 48% winning predictions.

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Baroda vs Mumbai Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In this tournament both the teams have won 2-2 matches. In the first match Baroda put a total of 145 runs on the board with the help of 56 runs inning of captain Krunal Pandya and 46 from Shivalik Sharma. Lukman Meriwala picked 3 wickets. They got a 19 run victory in that match.

Their second match was a low scoring match against Mizoram. Mizoram bowled out on just 97 runs and Baroda got victory with 6 wickets.

Mumbai is outstanding in this tournament like the previous season. They defeated Haryana with 8 wickets and Meghalaya with 9 wickets.

Gamblers may put their money on Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Tanish Kotian, Krunal Pandya, Lukman Meriwala.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai to win 2.24 Bet on Parimatch Baroda to win 2.87 Bet on Melbet Mumbai to win 2.22 Bet on 4rabet

Baroda vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

Although the pitch of Sawai Mansingh Stadium favors batsmen, in this series chasing teams had the advantage in 3 matches except the match between Baroda vs J&K. Both Baroda and Mumbai have a strong batting line up so they may like to set the target after winning the toss.

Weather Report

It is expected to be around 32 degree celsius in Jaipur with 46% humidity. Tremendous conditions for the game of cricket and no rain prediction.

Baroda Player List

Baroda Probable Playing XI

Player Role Jyotsnil Singh Batsman Harsh Desai Batsman Vishnu Solanki (wk) Batsman Krunal Pandya (c) All Rounder Shivalik Sharma Batsman Bhanu Pania Batsman Atit Sheth All Rounder Karthik Kakade All Rounder Soyeb Sopariya Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Ninad Rathva Bowler

Baroda squad:Jyotsnil Singh, Harsh Desai, Vishnu Solanki (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Shivalik Sharma, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Karthik Kakade, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Amit Passi, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Pithiya, Chintal Gandhi, Dhruv Patel

Baroda Team Form

The Baroda team is in good touch. In batting Krunal Pandya, Shivalik Sharma have played some good innings. In the bowling segment Lukman Meriwala is quite impressive as he grabbed the highest 6 wickets in the tournament.

Mumbai Player List

Mumbai Probable Playing XI

Player Role Ajinkya Rahane (c) Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batsman Sarfaraz Khan All Rounder Shivam Dube Batsman Shams Mulani All Rounder Prasad Panwar (WK) Batsman Tanush Kotian All Rounder Mohit Avasthi Bowler Dhawal Kulkarni Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Mumbaisquad:Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shams Mulani (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Ajit Yadav, Sairaj Patil

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has played like a champion in this series so far. Team is in very good form. Anjikya Rahane was outstanding with 76 in just 43 balls against Haryana. In the bowling department Tanish Kotian is brilliant with claiming 4 wickets in the tournament.

Baroda vs Mumbai Head to Head

Baroda and Mumbai have faced each other in just 11 T20 matches in which Baroda have won 5 and Mumbai got victory in 6 matches.

Total T20 Matches played – 11

Baroda won – 5

Mumbai won - 6

Tie - 0

No Result - 0

Baroda vs Mumbai Betting odds

Having an eye on the recent performance Mumbai is favorite of bookies as they are getting low odds due to their 62% winning chances.

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Baroda vs Mumbai Top Team Batsmen

Krunal Pandya and Shivalik Sharma are the key batsmen for Baroda whom they may rely on. Krunal played a 56 runs inning on 48 balls with a strike rate of 116.67 against J&K. Shivalik scored 46 in the same game with a strike rate of 124.32.

Anjikya Rahane, the skipper, had an outstanding batting effort against Haryana, scoring 76 runs with a strike rate of 176.74. He has extensive playing experience at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He will be Mumbai's most important player. Yashashvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube are two further batters to watch out for.

Baroda vs Mumbai Top Team Bowler

Lukman Meriwala has been impressive so far with his line and length. In this tournament he has picked 6 wickets. He will be the main frontline bowler for Baroda. Team management may include Amit Passi also who claimed 4 wickets against Jammu and Kashmir.

Mumbai's top bowlers Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian will once more be in charge of the bowling attack. Four wickets have been taken in the series by Tanush Kotian. Against Haryana, Tushar Deshpande picked up three wickets.