ADS (Adelaide Strikers) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat) Match Prediction ADS 40 % Chance of Winning BRH 60 % Place a bet Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xBet 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 In the third game of the brand new season of the Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers will clash against Brisbane Heat in a match of 20 overs. The game will be played on December 9 at Adelaide Oval. It will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

After making it to the knockouts for 3 consecutive seasons, the Adelaide Strikers had a disappointing outing last time around as they finished 7th on the points table. The team will be hoping for better results in this brand new season as they dive into their first game of their campaign. The Strikers will be excited with the inclusion of left-handed batsman D’arcy Short. But the team will miss their star bowler, Rashid Khan due to an injury.

Brisbane Heat fought their way through the competition to reach the finals last season. They lost the game and finished as the runners-up of the competition. Coming into this season, Brisbane Heat secured a huge win against the Melbourne Stars in the season opener. A win awarded them 2 points from the fixture and put them at the top of the points table with a net run rate of 5.150.

Adelaide Strikers's chance of winning: 40%

Brisbane Heat’s chance of winning: 60%

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Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat to score higher before 1st dismissal

Brisbane Heat were pretty lethal in the second half of the competition. They somehow made it to the play-offs and won several games to finish as the runners-up in the competition. BH scored 10 & 22 runs before their first dismissal against Adelaide Strikers in their two meetings with them. Whereas Adelaide Strikers scored 0 & 2 before their first wicket in those outings. BH scored higher in those games and had a better opening pair in the competition. This season, Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro opened for the team in the first game and scored 66 runs before their first dismissal whereas they conceded 5 runs before they picked their first wicket. Usman Khawaja (28) and Colin Munro (99) average at 30.42 & 30.90 respectively in their T20 career. That said, BH will have an upper hand in the opening partnership for the upcoming clash.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Brisbane Heat 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Adelaide Strikers 1.95 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Adelaide Strikers 1.9 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Toss Prediction

Adelaide Oval offers a true surface that generally stays true throughout the game. Since this is the first match of the season to be played at the venue, the pitch is expected to be hard and better for batting. Bowlers, however, should get generous bounce off the surface as well. 41 of the 69 domestic T20 matches played at the Adelaide Oval have been won by the team batting first. Therefore, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

Some showers are expected in Adelaide during the morning of the match. But the weather should be cloudy and cool for the most part. The temperature is likely to remain around the 15-degree mark.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Rashid Khan (withdrawn), Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, David Payne

Adelaide Strikers predicted playing XI:

Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Matthew Short Batter Chris Lynn Batter D’Arcy Short Batter Adam Hose Batter Harry Nielson Batter Cameron Boyce Bowler Ben Manenti Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers had a poor season last year and will be hopeful for a better season this year.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Usman Khawaja, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Paul Walter, Jack Wildermuth

Brisbane Heat Predicted XI:

Colin Munro Batter Usman Khawaja © Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Paul Walter All-rounder Max Bryant Batter Michael Neser All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat finished second in the previous season. They won their last game in the current season by 103 runs.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have faced each other in 18 completed matches to date. They have an exactly even record with 9 wins each. However, Brisbane Heat have had a better win tally in recent times.

Adelaide Strikers Won:9

Brisbane Heat Won: 9

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds

BBL 2022 proved to be a letdown for the Strikers, as they managed just five victories in 14 games, failing to secure a spot in the finals. Despite their campaign, they have had few notable performances from batters and bowlers. Top-order batsman Matt Short scored an impressive 458 runs at an average of 35.23 in 14 innings. Last season, the Strikers' top bowler was seamer Wes Agar, who took 18 wickets at an average of 20.27. In the absence of star bowler Rashid Khan, Agar will have a job on his hands this time. Ben Manenti and Cameron Boyce are the senior spinners and are expected to play an important role.

In the opening game of the competition, Brisbane Heat met with Melbourne Stars and registered a 102-run victory. BH scored 213 runs with only losing 3 wickets in the process. Colin Munro knocked 99 runs in the game for the team. While bowling in the game, they were successful in keeping MS away from the total and bundled them out at 111. Mitchell Swepson picked 3 wickets in the game.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat T20 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 2.1 Bet Now! Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.803 Bet Now!

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters

Matthew Short to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short scored 458 runs in 14 games of the previous season with an average of 35.23. He scored 39 runs in his last outing against Brisbane Heat.

Colin Munro to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat

Colin Munro is in excellent form. He struck 99 off 61 balls in his last game. He possessed a strike rate of over 160 in the game and will be expected to score a lot of runs in the next game too.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers

Wes Agar to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers

Wes Agar took 18 wickets last season at an average of 20.27. He has tremendous experience with the ball and will be the top bowler for his side in the match. He picked 2 wickets in his last outing against BH.

Michael Neser to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat

Neser has been a consistent performer for Brisbane. He was their leading wicket-taker last season with 26 wickets in 16 innings. He has started well this time too, picking up 2 wickets against the Stars.