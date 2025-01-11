ADS (Adelaide Strikers) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat) Match Prediction ADS 44 % Chance of Winning BRH 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Adelaide Strikers take on Brisbane Heat in the 31st game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 11 at 02:30 PM IST.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers last season struggled in the first half of the campaign but managed to turn things around. This year they haven’t found consistency so far which is probably why they have two wins in seven games and are seventh on the table. Adelaide Strikers need a perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs this season.

Brisbane Heat had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won the first two matches but since then they have struggled and their win in the last game was their first win in five matches. Brisbane Heat have seven points and are fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Brisbane Heat are favourites in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers ’ chances of winning - 44%

Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 56%

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Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Chris Lynn did not have a great start to the campaign but has been the best batter in the last two games for his side as Lynn has scored 88 and 49 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Nathan McSweeney was sensational in the first game as he scored a half century but since then he has struggled to make an impact and has scored 58 runs in last four matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Adelaide Strikers Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Brisbane Heat 2.00 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Adelaide Strikers News & Player List

Adelaide Strikers Player List

D Arcy Short, Ollie Pope (wk), Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald , Alex Ross (c), Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Liam Haskett

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter D Arcy Short Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Alex Ross All-rounder Ollie Pope Wicket-keeper Liam Scott Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder James Bazley All-rounder Henry Thornton Bowler Cameron Boyce Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Brisbane Heat News & Player List

Brisbane Heat Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Will Prestwidge, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Daniel Drew, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Max Bryant Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Paul Walter Batter Will Prestwidge All-rounder Xavier Bartlett All-rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but since then they have one win in five matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head

Brisbane Heat have had an upper hand in this fixture against Adelaide Strikers 11-09. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Brisbane Heat won the game.

Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers: 09

Brisbane Heat: 11

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat to have a better opening partnership than Adelaide Strikers

Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers head into this game after both sides have struggled to make a mark this term. Brisbane Heat have failed to reach the heights of last season they are still currently fourth on the table and would be hoping for an improvement in the second half of the campaign. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers have struggled thus far as they have just two wins in seven games and need a perfect record to have a chance of making the playoffs this term. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Brisbane Heat who bagged all points and they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Brisbane Heat would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters

D Arcy Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

D Arcy Short did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with him as Short has been the most consistent batter for Adelaide Strikers so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Max Bryant to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Max Bryant was once again sensational in the last match as he scored 72 off 35 balls against Sydney Thunders. With 225 runs, Bryant is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers

Henry Thornton to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Henry Thornton struggled in the last game against Hobart Hurricanes but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far and has bagged 11 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Xavier Barlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Xavier Bartlett has been one of the most consistent bowlers in this tournament. So far Barlett has bagged 10 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.