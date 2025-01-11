ADS (Adelaide Strikers) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat) Match Prediction
ADS
44%
Chance of Winning
BRH
56%
T20
Adelaide Oval
Facts:
- With 183 runs, Chris Lynn is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers in this campaign.
- With 225 runs, Max Bryant is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning
Adelaide Strikers last season struggled in the first half of the campaign but managed to turn things around. This year they haven’t found consistency so far which is probably why they have two wins in seven games and are seventh on the table. Adelaide Strikers need a perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs this season.
Brisbane Heat had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won the first two matches but since then they have struggled and their win in the last game was their first win in five matches. Brisbane Heat have seven points and are fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Brisbane Heat are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Adelaide Strikers ’ chances of winning - 44%
- Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 56%
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Chris Lynn did not have a great start to the campaign but has been the best batter in the last two games for his side as Lynn has scored 88 and 49 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Nathan McSweeney was sensational in the first game as he scored a half century but since then he has struggled to make an impact and has scored 58 runs in last four matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Adelaide Strikers Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Brisbane Heat
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Adelaide Strikers News & Player List
Adelaide Strikers Player List
D Arcy Short, Ollie Pope (wk), Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald , Alex Ross (c), Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Liam Haskett
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
D Arcy Short
|
Batter
|
Jake Weatherald
|
Batter
|
Alex Ross
|
All-rounder
|
Ollie Pope
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Scott
|
Batter
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
James Bazley
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Thornton
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Boyce
|
Bowler
|
Lloyd Pope
|
Bowler
Adelaide Strikers Team Form
Adelaide Strikers have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently seventh on the table.
Brisbane Heat News & Player List
Brisbane Heat Player List
Tom Banton (wk), Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Will Prestwidge, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Daniel Drew, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Max Bryant
|
Batter
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
Batter
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Paul Walter
|
Batter
|
Will Prestwidge
|
All-rounder
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
All-rounder
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but since then they have one win in five matches and are currently fourth on the table.
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head
Brisbane Heat have had an upper hand in this fixture against Adelaide Strikers 11-09. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Brisbane Heat won the game.
Head to Head
Adelaide Strikers: 09
Brisbane Heat: 11
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds
Brisbane Heat to have a better opening partnership than Adelaide Strikers
Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers head into this game after both sides have struggled to make a mark this term. Brisbane Heat have failed to reach the heights of last season they are still currently fourth on the table and would be hoping for an improvement in the second half of the campaign. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers have struggled thus far as they have just two wins in seven games and need a perfect record to have a chance of making the playoffs this term. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Brisbane Heat who bagged all points and they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Brisbane Heat would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat
T20
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters
D Arcy Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter
D Arcy Short did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with him as Short has been the most consistent batter for Adelaide Strikers so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Max Bryant to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter
Max Bryant was once again sensational in the last match as he scored 72 off 35 balls against Sydney Thunders. With 225 runs, Bryant is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers
Henry Thornton to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler
Henry Thornton struggled in the last game against Hobart Hurricanes but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far and has bagged 11 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Xavier Barlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler
Xavier Bartlett has been one of the most consistent bowlers in this tournament. So far Barlett has bagged 10 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brisbane Heat
- Adelaide Strikers to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
- Brisbane Heat to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch