ADS (Adelaide Strikers) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) Match Prediction ADS 52 % Chance of Winning HOH 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.704 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes are poised to clash in the Big Bash League on January 9, 2024. The match will be played at Adelaide Oval with a scheduled start time of 2:10 P.M IST.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Chances of Winning

Adelaide Strikers were absolutely dominant in their previous outing against Perth Scorchers. They won the toss and tasked Perth Scorchers with batting first, who went on to score 153/7. The bowling unit of Perth Scorchers had their work cut out for them as they struggled to defend the team’s total. Adelaide Strikers breezed past Perth Scorchers in 16.1 overs and managed to lose just one wicket in the process. They ended up winning the match by nine wickets with 23 balls to spare.

Hobart Hurricanes had an abysmal encounter against Brisbane Heat in their previous match. They won the toss and had the advantage of choosing their own strategy, so they opted to field first, allowing Brisbane Heat to set the target. They posted a total of 132/7, which was not particularly impressive. However, Hobart Hurricanes faltered in their chase and found themselves in a bind. They scored 116/9 in 16 overs before the match was truncated. Brisbane Heat emerged as the victors by just a single run (DLS method).

Adelaide Strikers chance of winning - 52%

Hobart Hurricanes chance of winning - 48%

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Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Tips

Matthew Short has been nothing short of sensational in this season of the Big Bash League. In six innings so far, the skipper has achieved a whopping five half-centuries, including their last match against Perth Scorchers. He has accumulated 351 runs so far. Chris Lynn is next in line with 267 runs in six innings. On the bowling front, David Payne and Jamie Overton are tied as the leading wicket-takers with eight wickets each.

Macalister Wright is the top run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes with 138 runs in five innings so far. Nikhil Chaudhary, however, has been remarkable considering he amassed 127 runs in just three innings, including a half-century in their last match against Brisbane Heat. Nathan Ellis stands as their leading wicket-taker with eight wickets in seven innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds Adelaide Strikers Opening Partnership Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Adelaide Oval, where a total of 18 T20 matches were held in the past. The pitch has been relatively balanced considering nine matches were won by teams batting first and eight were won by teams batting second. In the last match played at the venue between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers, the former won the toss and elected to field first. They won the match by a sizable margin, which could prompt the toss winner of the upcoming match to opt for a similar strategy.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be sunny with absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Matthew Short (c), Alex Carey, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, D’Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, James Bazley, Jamie Overton, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Brendon Doggert, Ben Manenti, David Payne, Lloyd Pope, Henry Thornton.

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short (C) All-rounder D’Arcy Short Batter Chris Lynn Batter Adam Hose Batter Thomas Kelly Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Harry Nielsen Wicket-keeper Henry Thornton Bowler David Payne Bowler Cameron Boyce Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers were on a four-match losing streak before they clashed with Perth Scorchers in their last fixture. They seem to be on an upward trajectory.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Nathan Ellis (c), Tim David, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade, Macalister Wright, Corey Anderson, Nikhil Chaudhary, Patrick Dooley, Liam Guthrie, Peter Hatzoglou, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Iain Carlisle.

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Macalister Wright Batter Sam Hain Batter Corey Anderson Batter Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Tim David Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler Patrick Dooley Bowler Nathan Ellis (C) Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have been rather inconsistent in the tournament so far with a mixed bag of results. They appeared to be in convincing form with two wins in a row before they lost their previous match against Brisbane Heat.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Head-to-Head

In their last five matches against each other, Strikers have emerged victorious on three occasions, including their previous encounter in the 2023 season. The remaining two matches were won by the Hurricanes.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Adelaide Strikers - 3

Hobart Hurricanes - 2

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart Hurricanes posted a dismal opening partnership in their last match against Brisbane Heat. Caleb Jewell and Ben McDermott added just five runs to the first wicket before the former lost his wicket on just the third ball of the innings. Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, had a significantly better outing against Perth Scorchers in their last game, wherein their opening duo, Matthew Short and D’Arcy Short, collaborated for 58 runs until the latter’s wicket was taken in 4.5 overs. Considering this massive disparity in performance, it seems highly likely that Adelaide Strikers could establish a better first wicket partnership in the upcoming match.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Best Batters

Matthew Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ Best Batter

Matthew Short, Adelaide Strikers’ skipper, is their leading batsman at the moment with 351 runs in six innings, which is inclusive of five half-centuries. He was their top batter in their last match against Perth Scorchers, wherein he scored 76 runs from 51 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 149.01. He can be expected to emerge as their top batter once again.

Nikhil Chaudhary to be Hobart Hurricanes’ Best Batter

Nikhil Chaudhary is Hobart Hurricanes’ second highest run-getter so far with 127 runs in just three innings. He amassed a half-century in their previous match against Brisbane Heat, having scored 55 runs from 38 balls, translating to a strike rate of 144.73. There is a good chance he could continue to be their standout batsman.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Best Bowlers

David Payne to be Adelaide Strikers’ Best Bowler

David Payne is tied as the top wicket-taker for the team with eight wickets to his credit. In their last match against Perth Scorchers, he delivered a brilliant spell - in three overs, he conceded just 22 runs and captured two wickets, resulting in a strike rate of 7.33. He can be anticipated to be their leading bowler in the upcoming match.

Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ Best Bowler

Nathan Ellis stands as Hobart Hurricanes’ second highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in seven innings. In their previous encounter against Brisbane Heat, he delivered four overs and allowed 23 runs, giving him an economy rate of 5.75. He bagged two wickets in the process and can be anticipated to be their premier bowler in the next game.