ADS (Adelaide Strikers) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) Match Prediction

ADS

54%

Chance of Winning

HOH

46%

Parimatch

1.85
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Melbet

1.72
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Megapari

1.754
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T20

Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Strikers take on Hobart Hurricanes in the 13th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 27 at 01:45 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 96 runs, Jamie Overton is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers in this campaign.
  • With 111 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Much like last season Adelaide Strikers have had an underwhelming start to the campaign this term. With two losses in three games thus far, Adelaide Strikers would be hoping to turn things around in this game. In the last match they were beaten by Brisbane Heat who won the tie with three wickets to spare.

Hobart Hurricanes did not have a good start as they were battered by Melbourne Renegades in the opening game but in the last match Hobart Hurricanes managed to turn things around as they beat Perth Scorchers with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Adelaide Strikers are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Adelaide Strikers ’ chances of winning - 54%
  • Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 46%

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Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jamie Overton has been dominant with the ball and with the bat as he has scored 96 runs in three matches and is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers thus far. We believe Overton will score well in the upcoming game.

Ben McDermott was brilliant last season but has struggled to make an impact thus far in this campaign as he has scored 0 and 5 in the first two games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Adelaide Strikers Opening Partnership Over 21.5

1.86
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Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership Over 17.5

1.86
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Best Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers

1.71
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Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Adelaide Strikers News & Player List

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Matthew Short (c), D Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald , Ollie Pope (wk), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Liam Scott, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope, Chris Lynn, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short

Batter

D Arcy Short

Batter

Jake Weatherald

Batter

Alex Ross

All-rounder

Ollie Pope

Wicket-keeper

Liam Scott

Batter

Jamie Overton

All-rounder

James Bazley

All-rounder

Henry Thornton

Bowler

Cameron Boyce

Bowler

Lloyd Pope

Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they have two losses in the first three games.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (wk), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Matthew Wade, Peter Hatzoglou, Charlie Wakim

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Owen

Batter

Shai Hope

Batter

Caleb Jewell

Batter

Riley Meredith

All-rounder

Ben McDermott

Wicket-keeper

Tim David

Batter

Nikhil Chaudhary

All-rounder

Chris Jordan

All-rounder

Billy Stanlake

Bowler

Nathan Ellis

Bowler

Waqar Salamkheil

Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but managed to turn things around in the last game as they beat Perth Scorchers with eight wickets to spare.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers have dominated this fixture against Hobart Hurricanes 14-08. Both sides went head to head twice last season, Adelaide Strikers won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers: 14

Hobart Hurricanes: 08

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers head into this game after both sides have struggled for consistency so far in this campaign. Hobart Hurricanes have one win in two matches and are currently seventh on the table. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers much like last season have stuttered thus far as they have one win in two matches and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. Adelaide Strikers have recently dominated this fixture as they have beaten Hobart Hurricanes in each of the last three matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even with all the struggles, Adelaide Strikers have managed to have a better opening stand in the last two games which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes

T20

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

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Adelaide Strikers

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1.85
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1.72
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Hobart Hurricanes

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2.106
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Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Alex Ross to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

Alex Ross has had a brilliant start to the campaign as he has scored 77 runs in three matches. In three games, Ross has scored 22, 35 and 20, we believe he will convert his starts into a big score which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Mitchell Owen has been the shining light for Hobart Hurricanes thus far as with 111 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last match Owen scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope was brilliant in the last game against Brisbane Heat as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures for his side. With six wickets, Pope is the leading wicket taker for Adelaide Strikers thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Nathan Ellis was brilliant last season as he bagged 12 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side. This season once again he has been solid as Ellis has bagged three wickets in two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide Strikers have dominated this fixture in the past. They have beaten Hobart Hurricanes in each of the last three encounters which is probably why the bookmakers have made them slight favourites in this match. We believe Adelaide Strikers would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Adelaide Strikers to win - 1.85 (PariMatch)
  • Hobart Hurricanes to win - 1.95 (PariMatch)
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