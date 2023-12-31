ADS (Adelaide Strikers) vs MST (Melbourne Stars) Match Prediction ADS 45 % Chance of Winning MST 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.91 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.901 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars will lock horns in the 20th game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Adelaide Oval on December 31. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers started their campaign with a win but fell off track with two consecutive losses in the competition. They recently faced a loss against Melbourne Renegades and dropped in positions in the table. With two losses and a win, the team is placed at the 5th place in the points table with 3 points and a net run rate of -0.102. The team will be looking to make amends and win their next encounter.

Melbourne Stars may have started on a bad note with three losses, the team looks finally in form. The Stars have won their last two fixtures including their last triumph against Hobart Hurricanes. Melbourne Stars are positioned at the 4th position with 4 points and a net run rate of -1.947. The sides will clash for the first time this season and will fight it out in a 20 over brawl.

Adelaide Strikers's chance of winning: 45%

Melbourne Stars’s chance of winning: 55%

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Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Betting Tips

Total sixes to be over 11.5 ( 1.78 @Parimatch)

Adelaide Strikers have been pretty decent with their batting order. However, they lack in their bowling order. They have struck 22 sixes in three games at an average of 7.33. Whereas Melbourne Stars have cashed in 17 sixes in five games at an average of 3.4. Stars’ last game was cut short due to weather which left them less window for maximums. However, they have a strong batting line-up and should be able to accumulate over 11 sixes. Matthew Short (8) and Chris Lynn (6) are the top hitters from the Strikers whereas Maxwell and Cartwright are doing the talking with their bat in Melbourne Stars. With that said, it is imperative for the sixes to be over 11.5 in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Adelaide Strikers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Melbourne Stars 2.02 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Adelaide Strikers 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have historically demonstrated a stronger record than those fielding first in T20s at the Adelaide Oval. Considering this trend, it’s predicted that both teams, in the upcoming game on Tuesday evening, would prefer to bat first if given the opportunity after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The temperature will see a high of 21 degree Celsius. Whereas the skies will remain cloudy and suitable for a game of cricket. There is no prediction of rain.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Rashid Khan (withdrawn), Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, David Payne

Adelaide Strikers predicted playing XI:

Jake Weatherald Batter Matthew Short Batter Chris Lynn Batter D’Arcy Short Batter Adam Hose Batter Harry Nielson Wicket-keeper Cameron Boyce Bowler James Bazley All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler David Payne Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers are coming after a defeat in their last game by 4 wickets. The team is laced with good batsmen but their bowlers need to do better in the competition.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Harper, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Liam Dawson (overseas replacement for Harry Brook, first three matches only), Imad Wasim (from December 26)

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Thomas Rogers Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Hilton Cartwright Batter Glenn Maxwell (c) Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Joel Paris Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Jonathan Merlo Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars are coming after two consecutive wins. They scored 67 runs in 39 balls to win the game.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Melbourne Stars have won four games whereas Adelaide Strikers have only won once.

Adelaide Strikers Won: 1

Melbourne Stars Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds

In the last game, Adelaide Strikers went against Melbourne Renegades. AS went in to bat first and raised 177 runs in the game. D’Arcy Short (54) and Chris Lynn (56) were the top scorers in the game for the Strikers. However, it was not enough to defend the target as their bowlers are already struggling to pick wickets in the competition. MR scored past the target and won the game by 4 wickets. David Payne picked 3 wickets for the Strikers and will be looking to perform similarly in the next outing.

Melbourne Stars had a pretty successful outing in the last game against Hobart Hurricanes. HH raised 155 runs in the game, losing all their wickets. Haris Rauf and Glenn Maxwell were able to pick 3 wickets each in the game. The rain interrupted the game and reduced the game to 7 overs with a target of 67 runs. It was challenging but the batters did a commendable job in chasing the target successfully with 3 balls remaining. Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten at 35.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Matthew Short to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short scored 458 runs in 14 games of the previous season with an average of 35.23. He scored 8 runs in his last game but will be looking to score high in the next game. With 145 runs in 3 games, he averages at 48.33 in his current campaign.

Glenn Maxwell to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell is a terrific T20 batsman. He took his team through the victory line in the last game and scored 35 runs in his last outing. He has amassed 100 runs in 4 games and averages 33.33 in the competition. He will be the top bowler in the next encounter.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Jamie Overton to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers

Jamie Overton was impressive in the last game as he picked 1 wicket for 29 runs. He is the top wicket taker of the team with 6 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 6.75. He will be responsible for quick dismissals in the next game.

Haris Rauf to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars

Haris Rauf is a scary bowler to face in the format. He has picked 3 wickets for 24 runs in the last game and will be expected to continue the same in the next game. He has picked 6 wickets in 4 games. He has an economy rate of 8.00 in the tournament.