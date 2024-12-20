ADS (Adelaide Strikers) vs MST (Melbourne Stars) Match Prediction ADS 45 % Chance of Winning MST 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.991 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers take on Melbourne Stars in the sixth game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 20 at 01:45 PM IST.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers did not have a great start to the campaign last season but managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign and made the playoffs last term. Once again this year they faltered in the opening game against Sydney Thunders. Sydney Thunders won the game with two wickets to spare.

Melbourne Stars struggled for consistency last season as they won four matches last season and missed the playoffs. They have struggled to make an impact thus far as Melbourne Stars have lost both matches thus far. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers ’ chances of winning - 45%

Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 55%

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Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jake Weatherald had a solid campaign last season as he scored 202 runs in seven matches. This season he got off to a great start as he scored 40 off 19 balls against Sydney Thunder which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Hilton Cartwright was one of the most consistent batsmen for Melbourne Stars last season as he scored 209 with an average of 41.80. Even though Cartwright struggled in the first two matches, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Adelaide Strikers Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last five of the six games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Adelaide Strikers News & Player List

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Matthew Short (c), Jake Weatherald , Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen (wk), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Fabian Allen, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope, D Arcy Short, Liam Scott

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Chris Lynn Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Alex Ross All-rounder Harry Nielsen Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder James Bazley All-rounder Henry Thornton Bowler Cameron Boyce Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers did not have a great start last season and fell short against Sydney Thunders this year as they lost the opening game by three wickets.

Melbourne Stars News & Player List

Melbourne Stars Player List

Thomas Fraser Rogers, Joe Clarke, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Tom Curran, Hamish McKenzie, Adam Milne, Brody Couch, Peter Siddle, Jonathan Merlo, Doug Warren, Austin Anlezark, Campbell Kellaway

Predicted Playing XI

Thomas Rogers Batter Joe Clarke Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Hamish McKenzie Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Brody Couch Bowler Campbell Kellaway Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars struggled last season and once again have stuttered in the first two matches as they have failed to register a single point thus far.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Head to Head

Melbourne Stars hold a slight edge in this fixture against Adelaide Strikers 10-08. They have beaten Adelaide Strikers in each of the last three encounters.

Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers: 08

Melbourne Stars: 10

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars

Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers go head to head after both sides have struggled to make an impact thus far in this tournament. Adelaide Strikers went head to head against Sydney Thunders and eventually lost the game by two wickets. They also conceded a bigger opening partnership on the day. On the other hand Melbourne Stars have lost both games thus far and in both matches they were dominated by their opponents. Melbourne Stars conceded a bigger opening partnership in both games. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and Melbourne Stars managed to chase down 205 and won the game with seven wickets to spare but it was Adelaide Strikers who had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Matthew Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

Matthew Short did not have a great start to the tournament, regardless we are going to back him once again as last season with 541 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beau Webster to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Beau Webster has got good starts in both games thus far as he scored 19 off 13 balls in the first match and then scored 29 off 19 balls in the last game. We believe he will convert his starts into big scores which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Jamie Overton to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Jamie Overton was brilliant in the opening game against Sydney Thunders as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game for Adelaide Strikers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adam Milne to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Adam Milne has been sensational in all formats heading into this tournament. Even though Milne has struggled in the first two matches we expect him to continue his form and have a standout campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.