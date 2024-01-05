ADS (Adelaide Strikers) vs PES (Perth Scorchers) Match Prediction
ADS
37%
Chance of Winning
PES
63%
T20
Adelaide Oval
Facts:
- Adelaide Strikers are placed at the bottom of the points table whereas Perth Scorchers are positioned at 2nd position.
- The tally reads as 4-1, in favour of Perth Scorchers in their last five meetings with Adelaide Strikers.
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning
Perth Scorchers are in fine form and have a brilliantly varied attack. They are yet to lose a game in their campaign this season. They have won four games in a row and occupy second place in the points table. The team has 9 points and a net run rate of 1.870. The team has clinched most of the victories by showing immense cricketing prowess.
On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers had a decent start in the competition. However, four losses on the trot soiled their confidence in the current competition and placed them at the bottom of the standings. The team has a win and four losses in six games. They have 3 points and a net run rate of -0.648. The team will meet the Scorchers again and will have to pull a miracle for a win here.
Perth Scorchers's chance of winning: 63%
Adelaide Strikers' chance of winning: 37%
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Betting Tips
Total match sixes to be over 13.5(1.78 @Parimatch)
The game is in full momentum. Both the team boast a good batting order and have many hard hitters in the team. The explosive format compels for a high number of sixes in each game. Perth Scorchers have secured 38 sixes in 5 games whereas that of Adelaide Strikers reads as 30. These look positive with respect to this betting tip. The sides clashed before in the competition where the game witnessed 18 sixes in the game. Moreover, Adelaide Oval is a batting paradise and the batters should find it easy to bat on the surface. The competition has hosted two games at Adelaide Oval where we witnessed 17 & 18 sixes respectively in those games. That said, it looks like a good betting tip to bet your money on.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers
Most sixes: Perth Scorchers
Most fours: Perth Scorchers
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Toss Prediction
Teams batting first have historically demonstrated a stronger record than those fielding first in T20s at the Adelaide Oval. However, in two games played here this season, the team batting second won both the games. Therefore, we expect the two skippers to want to bowl first in this match and chase a total in the second innings.
Weather Report
The temperature is forecast to be between 28 and 25 degrees from start to finish on Friday evening in Adelaide. No rain is forecast so we can all look forward to zero interruptions to the match.
Adelaide Strikers Player List
Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Rashid Khan (withdrawn), Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, David Payne
Adelaide Strikers predicted playing XI:
|
Ben Manenti
|
Bowler
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Matthew Short
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Batter
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Chris Lynn
|
Batter
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D’Arcy Short
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Harry Nielson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cameron Boyce
|
Bowler
|
James Bazley
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All-rounder
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
Brendan Doggett
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Overton
|
Bowler
Adelaide Strikers Team Form
Adelaide Strikers faced a defeat against the Scorchers in the last game by 42 runs. They will have to do better, especially with their bowling to win the next game.
Perth Scorchers Player List
Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans
Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI:
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Ashton Agar
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All-rounder
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Lance Morris
|
Bowler
|
Nick Hobson
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Stephen Eskinazi
|
Batter
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Jhye Richardson
|
Bowler
|
Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Cooper Connolly
|
Batter
Perth Scorchers Team Form
Perth Scorchers have four games in a row. They defeated the Strikers in the previous game and should be able to do it again.
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the sides, Perth Scorchers managed to win four games while Adelaide Strikers did not win a single game. PS are expected to dominate this affair as well.
Perth Scorchers Won: 4
Adelaide Strikers Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds
The sides clashed in their previous outing where Perth Scorchers emerged victorious by 42 runs. Picking up wickets has been the main issue for Adelaide Strikers across this season and once again we saw the issue in the previous game as the Scorchers went ahead to score 211 runs with the loss of only 4 wickets. Laurie Evans scored an unbeaten 85 for the team. Henry Thornton and Jamie Overton both took two wickets each for the Strikers. However, that was not enough as the batters bundled out for 169 runs, losing the game by a wide margin. Matthew Short smashed 74 whereas the others in the team settled for cheap scores. Lance Morris was fantastic from the Scorchers who managed to pick 5 wickets on his own. Adelaide Strikers have the ability to post a big total or chase down a large score. However, when it comes to bowling, Perth Scorchers are far stronger.
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers
T20
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters
Aaron Hardie to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers
Skipper Aaron Hardie has scored 216 runs in 5 innings at an average of 72.00. He scored 34 off 30 balls in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.
Matthew Short to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers
Matthew Short scored 74 runs in his last game against the Scorchers and will be looking to score high in the next game. With 275 runs in 5 games, he averages at 55.00 in his current campaign. He is the top batting pick from his side.
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers
Lance Morris to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers
Lance Morris has only played 3 games for the team in the current competition. He has already picked 8 wickets in those games and has an economy rate of 7.16. He picked 5 wickets in his previous outing against Adelaide Strikers. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Jamie Overton to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers
Jamie Overton is the top wicket taker of the team with 8 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 8.35. He picked 2 wickets against the Scorchers in the previous game. He will be responsible for quick dismissals in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers to win the match @ 1.57 (Parimatch)
Adelaide Strikers to win the match @ 2.40 (Parimatch)
Parimatch