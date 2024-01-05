ADS (Adelaide Strikers) vs PES (Perth Scorchers) Match Prediction ADS 37 % Chance of Winning PES 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.627 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers will meet again in the 27th game of the Big Bash League 2023. The match will be played on January 5 at Adelaide Oval. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the important insights for the upcoming fixture.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers are in fine form and have a brilliantly varied attack. They are yet to lose a game in their campaign this season. They have won four games in a row and occupy second place in the points table. The team has 9 points and a net run rate of 1.870. The team has clinched most of the victories by showing immense cricketing prowess.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers had a decent start in the competition. However, four losses on the trot soiled their confidence in the current competition and placed them at the bottom of the standings. The team has a win and four losses in six games. They have 3 points and a net run rate of -0.648. The team will meet the Scorchers again and will have to pull a miracle for a win here.

Perth Scorchers's chance of winning: 63%

Adelaide Strikers' chance of winning: 37%

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Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Betting Tips

Total match sixes to be over 13.5(1.78 @Parimatch)

The game is in full momentum. Both the team boast a good batting order and have many hard hitters in the team. The explosive format compels for a high number of sixes in each game. Perth Scorchers have secured 38 sixes in 5 games whereas that of Adelaide Strikers reads as 30. These look positive with respect to this betting tip. The sides clashed before in the competition where the game witnessed 18 sixes in the game. Moreover, Adelaide Oval is a batting paradise and the batters should find it easy to bat on the surface. The competition has hosted two games at Adelaide Oval where we witnessed 17 & 18 sixes respectively in those games. That said, it looks like a good betting tip to bet your money on.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: Perth Scorchers 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Perth Scorchers 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have historically demonstrated a stronger record than those fielding first in T20s at the Adelaide Oval. However, in two games played here this season, the team batting second won both the games. Therefore, we expect the two skippers to want to bowl first in this match and chase a total in the second innings.

Weather Report

The temperature is forecast to be between 28 and 25 degrees from start to finish on Friday evening in Adelaide. No rain is forecast so we can all look forward to zero interruptions to the match.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Rashid Khan (withdrawn), Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, David Payne

Adelaide Strikers predicted playing XI:

Ben Manenti Bowler Matthew Short Batter Chris Lynn Batter D’Arcy Short Batter Adam Hose Batter Harry Nielson Wicket-keeper Cameron Boyce Bowler James Bazley All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers faced a defeat against the Scorchers in the last game by 42 runs. They will have to do better, especially with their bowling to win the next game.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans

Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI:

Zak Crawley Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Lance Morris Bowler Nick Hobson Batter Laurie Evans Batter Stephen Eskinazi Batter Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Jhye Richardson Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Cooper Connolly Batter

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers have four games in a row. They defeated the Strikers in the previous game and should be able to do it again.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Perth Scorchers managed to win four games while Adelaide Strikers did not win a single game. PS are expected to dominate this affair as well.

Perth Scorchers Won: 4

Adelaide Strikers Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

The sides clashed in their previous outing where Perth Scorchers emerged victorious by 42 runs. Picking up wickets has been the main issue for Adelaide Strikers across this season and once again we saw the issue in the previous game as the Scorchers went ahead to score 211 runs with the loss of only 4 wickets. Laurie Evans scored an unbeaten 85 for the team. Henry Thornton and Jamie Overton both took two wickets each for the Strikers. However, that was not enough as the batters bundled out for 169 runs, losing the game by a wide margin. Matthew Short smashed 74 whereas the others in the team settled for cheap scores. Lance Morris was fantastic from the Scorchers who managed to pick 5 wickets on his own. Adelaide Strikers have the ability to post a big total or chase down a large score. However, when it comes to bowling, Perth Scorchers are far stronger.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters

Aaron Hardie to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers

Skipper Aaron Hardie has scored 216 runs in 5 innings at an average of 72.00. He scored 34 off 30 balls in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Matthew Short to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short scored 74 runs in his last game against the Scorchers and will be looking to score high in the next game. With 275 runs in 5 games, he averages at 55.00 in his current campaign. He is the top batting pick from his side.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers

Lance Morris to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers

Lance Morris has only played 3 games for the team in the current competition. He has already picked 8 wickets in those games and has an economy rate of 7.16. He picked 5 wickets in his previous outing against Adelaide Strikers. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Jamie Overton to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers

Jamie Overton is the top wicket taker of the team with 8 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 8.35. He picked 2 wickets against the Scorchers in the previous game. He will be responsible for quick dismissals in the next game.