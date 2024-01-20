ADS (Adelaide Strikers) vs PES (Perth Scorchers) Match Prediction PES 65 % Chance of Winning ADS 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers will meet again in the knock-out game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The match will be played on January 20 at Perth Stadium. The game will begin at 2:10 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the important insights for the upcoming fixture.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

The 3rd and 4th occupants of the points table in the group stage shall proceed to battle it out in the knock-out game of the competition. The winner will proceed in the challenger match of the tournament, a step before the finals.

Adelaide Strikers had a few hiccups in the middle of their campaign but recovered well to finish at the 4th position of the points table. The team has five wins and four losses in the competition. They had 11 points and possessed a net run rate of 0.331. They are coming after an ecstatic win against the Sydney Thunder by 9 wickets.

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers were having a quite inconsistent campaign in the competition before finishing third in the standings. The team had six wins and three losses in the tournament. They had 13 points and a net run rate of 0.725 after the group stage. They lost their last fixture against Sydney Sixers by 3 wickets.

Perth Scorchers's chance of winning: 65%

Adelaide Strikers' chance of winning: 35%

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Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Betting Tips

Adelaide Strikers to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Adelaide Strikers have been very impressive with the bat in the recent games. They managed to win their last four outings with the help of their ecstatic batting order, especially their openers. D’Arcy Short and Matthew Short open for the team and average at 25.66 & 72.71 respectively in the current competition. The duo posted the scores of 58, 45, 57 & 57 runs in their last four outings before one of them lost their wicket. This ranges well above the given target, making it a strong betting tip. In their last meeting, Adelaide Strikers scored 58 runs before their first dismissal in the game. That said, they managed to establish a strong opening partnership in the last few games and will do so in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers 1.63 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: Perth Scorchers 1.95 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Perth Scorchers 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Toss Prediction

Talking about the pitch report, batters are expected to relish their time at the crease, with the pacers likely to gain an advantage from the bounce in the wicket. A total surpassing 175 is deemed competitive, and the team winning the toss is expected to opt for bowling first.

Weather Report

The temperature is forecast to be between 28 and 25 degrees from start to finish on January 20. No rain is forecast so we can all look forward to zero interruptions to the match.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Rashid Khan (withdrawn), Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, David Payne

Adelaide Strikers predicted playing XI:

Ben Manenti Bowler Matthew Short Batter Jake Weatherald Batter D’Arcy Short Batter Adam Hose Batter Harry Nielson Wicket-keeper Cameron Boyce Bowler Lloyd Pope All-rounder Henry Thornton Bowler David Payne Bowler Jamie Overton all-rounder

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers won their last game by 9 wickets. They had a great bowling outing and shall look for a great outing.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans

Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI:

Zak Crawley Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Lance Morris Bowler Nick Hobson Batter Laurie Evans Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Jhye Richardson Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Cooper Connolly Batter

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers lost their last game against Sydney Sixers by 3 wickets. They will look to win this game.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Perth Scorchers managed to win three games while Adelaide Strikers won twice. PS are expected to dominate this affair as well.

Perth Scorchers Won: 3

Adelaide Strikers Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

In their last game, Adelaide Strikers met Sydney Thunder in the competition. Sydney Thunder went in to bat first and scored 140 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Jamie Overton picked 3 wickets whereas Lloyd Pope plucked 4 wickets on his own. Chasing the target, Adelaide Strikers scored 141 runs with a loss of a single wicket and won the game by 9 wickets. Matthew Short smashed an unbeaten 74 whereas Jake Weatherald remained not out at 47.

Perth Scorchers met Sydney Sixers in their last outing and lost the game by 3 wickets. Perth Scorchers were fantastic with their bat and secured 197 runs in the game. Laurie Evans was the best batter with 72 runs in the game. However, their bowlers could not hold off the Sixers and concede 201 runs in the game. This led to their defeat in the game. Jason Behrendorff was the best bowler with 3 wickets.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters

Laurie Evans to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers

A talented middle order batter, Laurie Evans has been fantastic with the bat this season. He scored 292 runs in 7 games at an average of 58.40. He has a strike rate of 189.61 in the competition and amassed three fifties. He scored 85* & 29 runs in his two meetings against Adelaide Strikers this season. He scored 72 runs in his last game.

Matthew Short to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short scored an unbeaten 74 in his last game against the Thunders and will be looking to score high in the next game. With 509 runs in 9 games, he averages at 72.71 in his current campaign. He is the top run scorer of the tournament.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers

Jason Behrendorff to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers

Jason Behrendorff is the best bowler of the team and picked 15 wickets for the side in 8 games. He has an economy rate of 7.82 in the competition.

Jamie Overton to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers

Jamie Overton is the top wicket taker of the team with 16 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 8.06. He picked 3 wickets in the previous game. He will be responsible for quick dismissals in the next game.