ADS (Adelaide Strikers) vs PES (Perth Scorchers) Match Prediction
PES
65%
Chance of Winning
ADS
35%
T20
Optus Stadium
Facts:
- Adelaide Strikers finished 4th in the table whereas the Scorchers finished at the 3rd position of the standings.
- The tally reads as 3-1, in favour of Perth Scorchers in their last five meetings with Adelaide Strikers.
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning
The 3rd and 4th occupants of the points table in the group stage shall proceed to battle it out in the knock-out game of the competition. The winner will proceed in the challenger match of the tournament, a step before the finals.
Adelaide Strikers had a few hiccups in the middle of their campaign but recovered well to finish at the 4th position of the points table. The team has five wins and four losses in the competition. They had 11 points and possessed a net run rate of 0.331. They are coming after an ecstatic win against the Sydney Thunder by 9 wickets.
On the other hand, Perth Scorchers were having a quite inconsistent campaign in the competition before finishing third in the standings. The team had six wins and three losses in the tournament. They had 13 points and a net run rate of 0.725 after the group stage. They lost their last fixture against Sydney Sixers by 3 wickets.
Perth Scorchers's chance of winning: 65%
Adelaide Strikers' chance of winning: 35%
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Betting Tips
Adelaide Strikers to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Adelaide Strikers have been very impressive with the bat in the recent games. They managed to win their last four outings with the help of their ecstatic batting order, especially their openers. D’Arcy Short and Matthew Short open for the team and average at 25.66 & 72.71 respectively in the current competition. The duo posted the scores of 58, 45, 57 & 57 runs in their last four outings before one of them lost their wicket. This ranges well above the given target, making it a strong betting tip. In their last meeting, Adelaide Strikers scored 58 runs before their first dismissal in the game. That said, they managed to establish a strong opening partnership in the last few games and will do so in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers
Most sixes: Perth Scorchers
Most fours: Perth Scorchers
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Toss Prediction
Talking about the pitch report, batters are expected to relish their time at the crease, with the pacers likely to gain an advantage from the bounce in the wicket. A total surpassing 175 is deemed competitive, and the team winning the toss is expected to opt for bowling first.
Weather Report
The temperature is forecast to be between 28 and 25 degrees from start to finish on January 20. No rain is forecast so we can all look forward to zero interruptions to the match.
Adelaide Strikers Player List
Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Rashid Khan (withdrawn), Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, David Payne
Adelaide Strikers predicted playing XI:
|
Ben Manenti
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
Jake Weatherald
|
Batter
|
D’Arcy Short
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Harry Nielson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cameron Boyce
|
Bowler
|
Lloyd Pope
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Thornton
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Overton
|
all-rounder
Adelaide Strikers Team Form
Adelaide Strikers won their last game by 9 wickets. They had a great bowling outing and shall look for a great outing.
Perth Scorchers Player List
Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans
Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI:
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Ashton Agar
|
All-rounder
|
Lance Morris
|
Bowler
|
Nick Hobson
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Sam Whiteman
|
Batter
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Jhye Richardson
|
Bowler
|
Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Cooper Connolly
|
Batter
Perth Scorchers Team Form
Perth Scorchers lost their last game against Sydney Sixers by 3 wickets. They will look to win this game.
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the sides, Perth Scorchers managed to win three games while Adelaide Strikers won twice. PS are expected to dominate this affair as well.
Perth Scorchers Won: 3
Adelaide Strikers Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds
In their last game, Adelaide Strikers met Sydney Thunder in the competition. Sydney Thunder went in to bat first and scored 140 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Jamie Overton picked 3 wickets whereas Lloyd Pope plucked 4 wickets on his own. Chasing the target, Adelaide Strikers scored 141 runs with a loss of a single wicket and won the game by 9 wickets. Matthew Short smashed an unbeaten 74 whereas Jake Weatherald remained not out at 47.
Perth Scorchers met Sydney Sixers in their last outing and lost the game by 3 wickets. Perth Scorchers were fantastic with their bat and secured 197 runs in the game. Laurie Evans was the best batter with 72 runs in the game. However, their bowlers could not hold off the Sixers and concede 201 runs in the game. This led to their defeat in the game. Jason Behrendorff was the best bowler with 3 wickets.
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers
T20
Optus Stadium, Perth
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters
Laurie Evans to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers
A talented middle order batter, Laurie Evans has been fantastic with the bat this season. He scored 292 runs in 7 games at an average of 58.40. He has a strike rate of 189.61 in the competition and amassed three fifties. He scored 85* & 29 runs in his two meetings against Adelaide Strikers this season. He scored 72 runs in his last game.
Matthew Short to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers
Matthew Short scored an unbeaten 74 in his last game against the Thunders and will be looking to score high in the next game. With 509 runs in 9 games, he averages at 72.71 in his current campaign. He is the top run scorer of the tournament.
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers
Jason Behrendorff to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers
Jason Behrendorff is the best bowler of the team and picked 15 wickets for the side in 8 games. He has an economy rate of 7.82 in the competition.
Jamie Overton to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers
Jamie Overton is the top wicket taker of the team with 16 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 8.06. He picked 3 wickets in the previous game. He will be responsible for quick dismissals in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers to win the match @ 1.53 (Parimatch)
Adelaide Strikers to win the match @ 2.50 (Parimatch)
Parimatch