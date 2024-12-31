ADS (Adelaide Strikers) vs PES (Perth Scorchers) Match Prediction ADS 45 % Chance of Winning PES 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Adelaide Strikers take on Perth Scorchers in the 17th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 31 at 01:45 AM IST.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Much like last season Adelaide Strikers have once again struggled at the start this term as they have three losses in first four games and are currently seventh on the table. In the last match against Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikers failed to chase down the target and eventually lost the game by 11 runs.

Perth Scorchers got off to a great start as they beat Melbourne Stars in the opening but lost back to back games against Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades. In the last match they beat Brisbane Heat by 33 runs. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers ’ chances of winning - 45%

Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 55%

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Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jamie Overton has been dominant with the ball and with the bat as he has scored 126 runs in four matches and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe Overton will score well in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the four games so far Allen has scored 6, 4, 0 and 0 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Allen will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Adelaide Strikers Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Adelaide Strikers 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Adelaide Strikers News & Player List

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Matthew Short (c), D Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald , Ollie Pope (wk), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Liam Scott, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope, Chris Lynn, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter D Arcy Short Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Alex Ross All-rounder Ollie Pope Wicket-keeper Liam Scott Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder James Bazley All-rounder Henry Thornton Bowler Cameron Boyce Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have three defeats in four matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Perth Scorchers News & Player List

Perth Scorchers Player List

Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, Bryce Jackson

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Ashton Turner Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Nick Hobson Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Jhye Richardson All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers got off to a winning start this season but lost back to back games, in the last match they beat Brisbane Heat and are currently third on the table.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Head to Head

Perth Scorchers have a slight edge over Adelaide Strikers in this fixture 13-12. Last season both sides went head to head three twice and twice Adelaide Strikers won the game.

Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers: 12

Perth Scorchers: 13

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Perth Scorchers

Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers head into this fixture after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign thus far. Adelaide strikers much like last season have had an underwhelming start so far as they have three defeats in four games and would be hoping to turn things around. Regardless of their form, Adelaide Strikers have managed to have a better opening partnership in two of the last three games. On the other hand, Perth Scorchers have two wins in four games and are currently third on the table. Perth Scorchers have struggled to get a good start in games as they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the four games so far which makes us believe Adelaide Strikers would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters

D Arcy Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

D Arcy Short had a brilliant outing in the last game as he scored 41 off 22 balls against Hobart Hurricanes. Short has been one of the most consistent batters this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Cooper Connolly has been sensational thus far as in four matches he has two half centuries. With 181 runs, Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers

Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as with seven wickets he has been one of the best bowlers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Behrendorff to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Jason Behrendorff continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Brisbane Heat. With seven wickets, Behrendorff is the leading wicket taker for Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.