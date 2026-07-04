Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will kick off their respective campaigns of the 2022-23 edition of the Big Bash League at the Adelaide Oval, on 14th December.

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The Sydney Sixers were so close yet so far as they finished the last season as runners up. The batting order collapsed terribly and the team was bundled under 100 runs while chasing 170 runs in the finals. The Sixers will look to forget the past and move on to focus on the upcoming season.

Their opponents Adelaide Strikers had a decent outing last time winning 8 of the 17 matches they played. They finished fourth last season.

Season 12 of BBL is already on its way and here we are with our analysis of the much-anticipated 2nd match of the season.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

The three time champions Sydney Sixers are a team to beat. The squad looks well-balanced and eager to win. This time, the Sixers will be looking to make it all the way.

The Strikers from Adelaide won the BBL honours once back in 2019. The squad contains a list of match winners who have the ability to turn around the game.

Both the teams are equally strong but we lean more towards Sydney Sixers with a 70/30 chance to win the game given the head to head record and overall form.

Our Prediction

Sydney Sixers, the runners-up of the previous season, had an upper hand on the Strikers in the head to head encounters. Moreover, Sixers have a more balanced squad as compared to Adelaide Strikers. Hence, we back the Sydney Sixers to win this match.

Our prediction - Sydney Sixers Win

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Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Sixers look more dangerous and know how to win big matches in the BBL. They have enough firepower to take on any bowling attack and bowlers who can defend. The middle order led by Moises Henriques looks rock solid.

If Sydney Sixers bat first, we expect a score of 155 plus runs. If Adelaide Strikers bat first, expects somewhere between (135 to 150) runs.

Chris Lynn is a major threat to Sydney Sixers. He will look to score quick runs in the powerplay. If he gets going, then we can see a huge total on board.

We are backing the Sydney Sixers to win the 3rd match.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide is batting-friendly. The average first inning score here is 165. Interestingly, Adelaide Strikers hold the record for the lowest score of 87 at this venue. The pitch offers assistance to both the pacers and spinners. The team winning the toss is most likely to bat first to put the opponent under pressure with a huge target.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Adelaide Oval to hover around 22°C on the matchday which is ideal for a game of cricket. The wind is expected to blow and might offer some assistance to the bowlers with the new ball. There are very less chances of precipitation during the game. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Adelaide Strikers Squad - Travis Head ©, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle, Ben Manenti, Rashid Khan.

Adelaide Strikerspredicted playing XI:

Travis Head might not be available throughout the season due to national commitments. Alex Carey may be seen leading the team in his absence

Player Name Role Travis Head Captain Alex Carey Wicket Keeper Chris Lynn Batsman Jake Weatherald Batsman Matthew Short Batsman Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Harry Conway Batsman Peter Siddle Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Travis Head, Chirs Lynn, Rashid Khan, Matthew Short, and Peter Siddle all play a crucial role for Adelaide Strikers. Peter Siddle was the highest wicket taker in last year’s BBL with 30 scalps. Rashid Khan was the fourth highest with 20.

Matthew Short and Lynn can take on any bowling attack. Short was the third highest run scorer in the last season of the Big Bash League.

Adelaide Strikers are all set to start the tournament with a win.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sydney Sixers Squad - Moises Henriques ©, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed.

Sydney Sixers Predicted Playing XI

Moises Henriques will be leading the sixers. Will he lead the Sixers to their 4th BBL title? It will be worth the wait.

Player Name Role Moises Henriques Captain Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper James Vince Batsman Moises Henriques All-rounder Sean Abbot All-rounder Steve OKeefe All-rounder Daniel Hughes Batsman Hayden Kerr All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Moises and his men have the potential to turn things around. They finished as runners-up last time but we expect them to come to all guns blazing this year. Skipper Moises and Josh Philippe are the main pillars of Sydney Sixers' batting lineup. The duo amassed over 400 runs respectively last season.

The bowling attack will be managed by Hayden Kerr who was the second highest wicket taker last season with 25 scalps. He will be supported by Sean Abbott who also featured in last year's top wicket-takers list.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head

Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers have played 17 matches against each other of which the Sixers have won in 11 games and the Strikers have 6 wins to their name.

Matches between Sydney Thunders and Melbourne Stars - 17 Matches

Won by Sydney Sixers - 11 Matches

Won by Adelaide Strikers - 6 Matches

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Sydney Sixers to win the game is 1.30, while for Adelaide Strikers it's 1.91. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Batsman

Matthew Scott was the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers with 493 runs to his name. He along with Chris Lynn will shoulder the responsibility for leading the scoring charts for the Strikers.

Skipper Moises Henriques played an important role with both the bat and ball last time around. He top-scored for his side with 440 runs to his name.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Bowlers

The skilled leg spinner Rashid Khan is our top bowler pick for Adelaide Strikers in this match.

Second highest wicket taker of the previous season, Hayden Kerr might take more than 2 wickets in this game.