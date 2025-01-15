ADS (Adelaide Strikers) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers) Match Prediction ADS 45 % Chance of Winning SYS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Adelaide Strikers take on Sydney Sixers in the 35th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 15 at 02:00 PM IST.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Much like last season Adelaide Strikers struggled to make an impact in the first half of the campaign as they lost four of the first five games and were seventh on the table. They head into this game after two wins in three games and need a perfect run in the final two matches to stand a chance of making the playoffs this year.

Sydney Sixers once again have had a solid start to the campaign as they won each of the first four games. Sydney Sixers were winless in the next three games but managed to bounce back in the last match against Perth Scorchers. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers ’ chances of winning - 45%

Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Alex Ross has been one of the most consistent batters for Adelaide Strikers this season as he has scored 202 runs with an average of 33.66. In the last game he scored 44 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Moises Henriques has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 191 runs with an average of 38.20. In the last game Henriques scored 46 off 28 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Adelaide Strikers Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Adelaide Strikers 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Adelaide Strikers News & Player List

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Matthew Short (c), D Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope, Alex Carey (wk), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Jake Weatherald , Henry Thornton, Liam Scott

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter D Arcy Short Batter Matthew Short Batter Alex Ross All-rounder Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Ollie Pope Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Brendan Doggett All-rounder Liam Haskett Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have won two of the last three games and with six points they are currently seventh on the table.

Sydney Sixers News & Player List

Sydney Sixers Player List

Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy, Lachlan Shaw, Jafer Chohan, Mitchell Perry

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Smith Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques Batter Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Jack Edwards Batter Joel Davies All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Hayden Kerr Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers got off to a great start as they won each of the first four matches but since then they have one win in four matches and are at the top of the table.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Head to Head

Sydney Sixers have had an upper hand in this fixture against Adelaide Strikers 13-07. Both sides went head to head last season and Sydney Sixers won the game.

Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers: 07

Sydney Sixers: 13

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting season thus far. Sydney Sixers have once again been excellent in the group stages as they are one win away from sealing a playoff spot once again this season. On the other hand Adelaide Strikers have struggled for consistency thus far as they have three wins in seventh matches and are currently eighth on the table. A loss in the upcoming game would knock Adelaide Strikers off this competition. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even with all the struggles Adelaide Strikers have managed to have a better opening stand in three of the four games which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers T20 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.88 Bet Now!

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Chris Lynn to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

Chris Lynn has had a brilliant campaign thus far as with 230 runs he is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers this season. In the last game he scored 47 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Steven Smith to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Steven Smith missed most of the tournament due to the Test series against India were he was brilliant. Smith returned in the starting lineup in the last game and scored a century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope has been a standout bowler for Adelaide Strikers this season as he has bagged 13 wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis struggled in the last match against Perth Scorchers, we are still going to back him as he has been brilliant so far and with 11 wickets, Dwarshuis is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.