Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

Adelaide Strikers is going to take on Sydney Sixers for the 2nd time in this edition of the Big Bash League for the 45th match at International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour on 17th January 2023.

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Adelaide Strikers will play their 12th match of the tournament and 2nd game against Sydney Sixers after winning their previous match against them by 51 runs. They are currently in the 4th spot of the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.483. Sydney Sixers on the other hand levelled up to the 2nd spot in the points table after winning 7 matches in the season. Their previous game against Perth Scorchers ended with them being on the winning side of the game. They now have 15 points to their name with a net run rate of +0.016.

In the previous game between both teams which was their first game of the ongoing season, Adelaide Strikers posted a target of 185 runs in 20 overs. Sydney Sixers couldn’t chase down the target and lost the match by 51 runs. This match will be Sydney Sixers’ chance to redeem themselves against Adelaide Strikers, while Adelaide Strikers has 5 wins in their account after playing 11 games and is in search of a win to maintain its position in the top four. The 45th Match of the Big Bash League will be Sydney Sixers' chance to avenge their previous defeat against Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers is currently in the 4th position in the Big Bash League and with 3 league stage matches left they need to win all of them if they want to stand a chance in front of other teams to qualify. However, they will be up against the runner-ups of the last edition of the Big Bash League Sydney Sixers who are amongst the top 2 teams in this edition of the Big Bash League.

Sydney Sixers has been undefeated in the past 3 matches against Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers. They will be now aiming to win against Adelaide Strikers and continue their winning streak in this tournament.

We are picking Sydney Sixers to win this match with a 70/30 win probability.

Our Prediction

Our prediction is backing Sydney Sixers to be on the winning side of the game on 17th January against the Adelaide Strikers. Adelaide Strikers haven’t won a game in the last 2 matches of the Big Bash League 2022-23. Last time the Adelaide Strikers won against Sydney Sixers but now considering the stats we can easily predict the winner of the upcoming game.

Our Prediction - Sydney Sixers to win the upcoming fixture.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Sixers have registered 7 wins in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, the Adelaide Strikers have lost 5 matches this season and won’t be looking to lose 6 in the tournament. Sydney Sixers included Steven Smith in the previous game and has many game-changer players in their squad which backs Sydney Sixers to win the game. The team led by Moises Henriques is just one win away to be at the top of the points and 2 wins away to get qualified for the qualifiers.

If Sydney Sixers bat first, we expect a score of 170 plus runs. If Adelaide Strikers bat first, expects somewhere between (150 to 160) runs.

Matthew Short can cause problems for Sydney Sixers. He can be seen in destructive mode with the bat early on in the powerplay.

We are predicting the Sydney Sixers to be the winners in the 45th match.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

The surface at the International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour has hosted 3 Big Bash League matches so far. Team batting first have won zero matches in the Big Bash League at this venue.

The average first innings score at this surface is around 160 runs. Hence looking at the records of this pitch the team that will win the toss should opt to bowl first and chase the target.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour to be around 26°C on the match day which is perfect for a match of cricket. The wind current is predicted to blow and can offer some help to the bowling line-up with the new ball in the first innings. There are very few chances of rain during the match. Hence, the teams need not worry about par score and DLS coming into play in the next game.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sydney Sixers Squad - Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed, Moises Henriques ©,Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Steven Smith

Sydney Sixerspredicted playing XI:

Moises Henriques will continue the captaincy of Sydney Sixers in the next game.

Player Name Role Moises Henriques Captain Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper James Vince Batsman Steven Smith Batsman Steve OKeefe All-rounder Daniel Christian All-rounder Nathan Lyon Batting All-rounder Jordan Silk Batsman Sean Abbott All-rounder Hayden Kerr All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers might have lost against 2 consecutive games in the start of the tournament but never looked back after that and exhibited amazing performance in the 7 matches they won. Josh Phillipe looked in good touch with the bat in his 54 runs out of 48 balls innings. Steven Smith was also seen playing a prominent inning for the Sydney Sixers with 36 runs.

In the bowling panel, almost every bowler was economical for Sydney Sixers. Sean Abbott and Hayden Kerr went for the wickets with 3 and 2 wickets each in the second innings.

Jordan Silk and James Vince, the duo that has accumulated over 519 runs this season will need to fire up if Sydney Sixers aim to win this match and be at the top of the Big Bash League.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Adelaide Strikers Squad - Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle ©, Ben Manenti, Rashid Khan, Travis Head, Wes Agar

Adelaide Strikerspredicted playing XI:

Peter Siddle will carry out captaincy in absence of Travis Head.

Player Name Role Travis Head Captain Alex Carey Wicket Keeper Chris Lynn Batsman Jake Weatherald Batsman Matthew Short Batsman Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Ben Manenti All-rounder Adam Hose Batsman Thomas Kelly Batsman Wes Agar Bowler Harry Conway Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers are in good form this season with 5 victories so far in 11 matches they played. However, they have lost 2 back-to-back matches against Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat. They have been in good touch so far, Skipper Travis Head hasn’t been doing his captaincy very well and the team in batting and bowling is giving a poor performance in every match. We expect Adelaide Strikers to bounce back in the 45th match on 17th January 2023.

Wes Agar and Harry Conway have been phenomenal in the bowling department for the Men in Blue in recent matches. Colin de Grandhomme can play an all-round role for the Adelaide Strikers in the forthcoming game and will be a key player to watch out for.

Adelaide Strikers will be aiming to get a couple of points on the board after winning the upcoming match and levelling up in the points table.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head

Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers have played 18 matches against each other of which the Adelaide Strikers have won 7 games and the Sydney Sixers 11 matches.

Matches between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers - 18 Matches

Won by Adelaide Strikers - 7 Matches

Won by Sydney Sixers - 11 Matches

For your information, the last time when Adelaide Strikers beat Sydney Sixers was in their first match of this edition of the Big Bash League.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Sydney Sixers to win the game is 1.82, while for Adelaide Strikers it's 2.12. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Batsman

Josh Phillipe got off to a good start in their 11th game which helped his team to win the match. We expect him to score over 40 runs in the forthcoming match.

Matthew Short, the highest run scorer for Adelaide Strikers can make the most of powerplay and give early momentum to his team. Expect him to score over 30 runs.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Bowlers

Sean Abbott has been one of the top bowlers for the Sydney Sixers. He did go for runs in the previous match but we expect him to come back stronger and pick at least 2 wickets.

Harry Conway from Adelaide Strikers has been taking wickets for the team but is very expensive in the powerplay. We expect him to take 2 or more wickets in the upcoming game with an economy of 5.5