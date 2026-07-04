Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers will play their second match of the Big Bash League at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney, on 17th December.

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The Sydney Thunder had the same points as Sydney Sixers in the previous Big Bash League but had a lower net run rate and they finished the league stage in 3rd spot of the points table. However, they started this edition of the Big Bash League with a win against Melbourne Stars. The Thunder will look to anticipate the same form in the upcoming matches as well.

Their opponents Adelaide Strikers had a decent outing last time winning 8 of the 17 matches they played. They finished fourth last season. They will also play their second match of the season and will look forward to gaining winning momentum early on in the tournament.

Season 12 of BBL has already started and here we are with our analysis of the much-anticipated 5th match of the season.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder has won the Big Bash League just once in the past. This season the squad looks well-balanced and eager to win. This time, the Thunder will be looking for their second title in the Big Bash League.

The Strikers from Adelaide won the BBL honours once back in 2019. The squad has added Chris Lynn, the highest run-scorer in the history of the Big Bash League who can give them a sense of confidence to win any match.

Both the teams are equally strong but we lean more towards Sydney Thunder with a 60/40 chance to win the game given the head-to-head record and overall form.

Our Prediction

Sydney Thunder, who were in the top three teams of the previous season, have an upper hand on the Adelaide Strikers in the head-to-head encounters. Moreover, the Sydney Thunder have a more balanced squad as compared to Adelaide Strikers. Hence, we back the Sydney Thunder to win this match.

Our prediction - Sydney Thunder Win

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Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Thunder has already registered their first win in the tournament by defeating Melbourne Stars in a nail-biting match. They have enough power hitters to take on any bowling attack and bowlers who can defend. The middle order led by Jason Sangha looks rock solid as he was Sydney Thunder’s highest run-scorer in the previous Big Bash League.

If Sydney Thunder bat first, we expect a score of 160 plus runs. If Adelaide Strikers bat first, expects somewhere between (140 to 150) runs.

Chris Lynn is a major threat to Sydney Thunder. He will look to score quick runs in the powerplay. If he gets going, then we can see a huge total on board.

We are backing the Sydney Thunder to win the 5th match.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Sydney Showground Stadium pitch supports both- the bowlers and the batters. Batsmen can play their shots easily once they get settled on this pitch. The pacers tend to get a bit of help off the surface. Even though the toss hasn’t been the major reason for teams to win in the past matches, anyone who wins the toss must look to chase. Anything above 160 would be a good total in here.

The Sydney Showground Stadium has been a hunting ground for the pacers but recently big totals have been chased down here. Hence, a series of high-scoring games might be seen in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Sydney Showground Stadium to shuffle around 24°C on Friday which is ideal for a game of cricket. The wind is expected to blow and might offer some assistance to the bowlers with the new ball in the first innings. There are very less chances of rain and we expect a full match.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Adelaide Strikers Squad - Travis Head ©, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle, Ben Manenti, Rashid Khan.

Adelaide Strikerspredicted playing XI:

Travis Head might not be available throughout the season due to national commitments. Peter Siddle will carry out captaincy in absence of Travis Head.

Player Name Role Peter Siddle Captain Harry Nielsen Wicket Keeper Chris Lynn Batsman Jake Weatherald Batsman Matthew Short Batsman Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Adam Hose Batsman Thomas Kelly Batsman Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Newest addition, Chris Lynn and the newly appointed captain Peter Siddle will play a crucial role for Adelaide Strikers. Peter Siddle was the highest wicket-taker in last year’s BBL with 30 scalps. Rashid Khan was the fourth highest with 20.

Matthew Short and Lynn can take on any bowling attack. Short was the third-highest run scorer in the last season of the Big Bash League.

Adelaide Strikers are all set to start the tournament with a win.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Sydney Thunder Squad - Chris Green, David Warner, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha ©, Tanveer Sangha, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

SydneyThunderspredicted playing XI:

David Willey pulled out at the last moment which came as a huge shock to the Sydney Thunders. He has been replaced by Fazalhaq Farooqi who performed brilliantly in the first match. The Thunders are also excited to have David Warner back on their side. The explosive opener will be a treat to watch playing for the thunders but he might miss a few games at the start due to national duties.

Player Name Role Jason Sangha Captain Matthew Gikes Wicket Keeper Alex Hales Batsman Daniel Sams All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqui Bowler Rilee Rossouw Batsman Alex Ross Batsman Chris Green Bowler Gurinider Sandhu Bowler Oliver Davies All-rounder Brendon Doggett Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Jason Sangha and his men have the potential to turn things around. They finished in the top three last time but we expect them to come to all guns blazing in their second match as well. Skipper Jason Sangha and Alex Hales are the main pillars of Sydney Thunder's batting lineup. The duo amassed over 828 runs respectively last season.

The bowling attack will be managed by Daniel Sams who was the highest wicket-taker for Sydney Thunder last season with 19 scalps. He will be supported by Gurinder Sandhu who also featured in last year's top wicket-takers list with 18 wickets to his name.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head

Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers have played 17 matches against each other in which Sydney Thunder have won 9 games and the Adelaide Strikers have 8 wins to their name.

Matches between Sydney Thunders and Melbourne Stars - 17 Matches

Won by Sydney Thunder - 9 Matches

Won by Adelaide Strikers - 8 Matches

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Sydney Thunder to win the game is 1.64, while for Adelaide Strikers it's 2.16. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Batsman

Matthew Short was the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers with 493 runs to his name. He and Chris Lynn will be responsible for leading the Strikers' scoring charts.

Skipper Jason Sangha played an important role in the previous match with the bat while chasing. He scored 24 runs off 25 balls under pressure to steady the run chase.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Bowlers

The skilled leg spinner Rashid Khan is our top bowler pick for Adelaide Strikers in this match.

Second highest wicket-taker of the Sydney Thunder and also the Man of the match of the previous game, Gurinder Sandhu might take more than 2 wickets in this game.