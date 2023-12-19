ADS (Adelaide Strikers) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder) Match Prediction ADS 55 % Chance of Winning SYT 45 % Place a bet 1xBet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 8th game of the brand new season of the Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers will clash against Sydney Thunder in a match of 20 overs. The game will be played on December 19 at Adelaide Oval. It will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

After making it to the knockouts for three consecutive seasons, the Adelaide Strikers had a disappointing outing last time around as they finished 7th on the points table. The team will be hoping for better results in this brand new season as they dive into the second fixture of their campaign. The Strikers will include left-handed batsman D’arcy Short but the team will miss their star bowler, Rashid Khan due to an injury. Their first game got washed up due to rain and with a point, AS are placed 5th in the points table.

Sydney Thunder reached the Eliminator game of the season last year. They finished 4th in the table last season. However, they had a tough start to their campaign this season. They lost their first game of the season against Brisbane Heat. With a loss, the team is placed at the 7th place with no points and a net run rate of -1.000.

Adelaide Strikers's chance of winning: 55%

Sydney Thunder’s chance of winning: 45%

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Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder to score low before 1st dismissal

Sydney Thunder did pretty well in their previous season. However, their opening pair did an inadequate job. Matthew Gilkies and Alex Hales opened for the team last year and averaged at 21.69 & 30.62 in the competition. The pair scored 2 & 39 runs before their first dismissal in their two meetings against Adelaide Strikers. The Strikers will be prepared with a more lethal bowling order and will be looking to pick an early wicket in the tournament. In the first game of their campaign this season, Sydney Thunder posted 5 runs before Alex Hales returned to the dugout without scoring any runs. The team is yet to find their batting momentum in the competition and will be expected to lose their first wicket pretty early in the competition.

Match Prediction Best Odds Adelaide Strikers Opening Partnership Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Sydney Thunder 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Toss Prediction

Adelaide Oval offers a true surface that generally stays true throughout the game. Since this is the first match of the season to be played at the venue, the pitch is expected to be hard and better for batting. Bowlers, however, should get generous bounce off the surface as well. 41 of the 69 domestic T20 matches played at the Adelaide Oval have been won by the team batting first. Therefore, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

No showers are expected in Adelaide during the match. But the weather should be cloudy and cool for the most part. The temperature is likely to remain around the 20-degree mark.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Rashid Khan (withdrawn), Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, David Payne

Adelaide Strikers predicted playing XI:

Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Matthew Short Batter Chris Lynn Batter D’Arcy Short Batter Adam Hose Batter Harry Nielson Batter Cameron Boyce Bowler Ben Manenti Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers had a poor season last year and will be hopeful for a better season this year.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Liam Doddrell, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, Will Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Sangha, David Warner

Sydney Thunder Predicted XI:

Cameron Bancroft Batter Alex Hales Batter Oliver Davies Batter Matthew Gilkies Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams All-rounder Alex Ross Batter Chris Green (c) Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder finished fourth in the previous season. They lost their last game in the current season by 20 runs.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head Record

In their last five meetings, Adelaide Strikers managed to win three games whereas Sydney Thunder won twice.

Adelaide Strikers Won:3

Sydney Thunder Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

BBL 2022 proved to be a letdown for the Strikers, as they managed just five victories in 14 games, failing to secure a spot in the finals. Despite their campaign, they have had few notable performances from batters and bowlers. Top-order batsman Matt Short scored an impressive 458 runs at an average of 35.23 in 14 innings. Last season, the Strikers' top bowler was seamer Wes Agar, who took 18 wickets at an average of 20.27. In the absence of star bowler Rashid Khan, Agar will have a job on his hands this time. Ben Manenti and Cameron Boyce are the senior spinners and are expected to play an important role.

In the opening game of the competition, Sydney Thunder met with Brisbane Heat and met with a 20-run defeat in the game. BH scored 151 runs in the game. Tanveer Sangha picked 3 wickets for Sydney Thunder. As well as their bowlers did, their batters failed to keep up in the game. They posted 131 runs while losing all the wickets with an over remaining in the game. Oliver Davies scored the highest, 35 runs.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder T20 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.8 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.054 Bet Now!

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters

Matthew Short to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short scored 458 runs in 14 games of the previous season with an average of 35.23. He scored 39 runs in his last outing against Sydney Thunder.

Oliver Davies to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder

Oliver Davies was fantastic with the bat season. He scored 333 runs in 13 games at an average of 27.75. He even bagged 3 fifties in his campaign. He scored 35 runs, the highest in the previous game, for Sydney Thunder.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers

Wes Agar to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers

Wes Agar took 18 wickets last season at an average of 20.27. He has tremendous experience with the ball and will be the top bowler for his side in the match. He picked 2 wickets in his last outing against BH.

Tanveer Sangha to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder

Tanveer Sangha will go in as the best bowler from Sydney Thunder in the upcoming match. He picked 3 wickets for 21 runs in the previous match with an economy rate of 5.25.