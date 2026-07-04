Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers will go head to head against each other for the first time in the ongoing Big Bash League season, this time at the Gabba Stadium, Brisbane. Adelaide Strikers has won all the matches they’ve played so far in the tournament.

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The men in blue are off to an excellent start winning all the 3 matches played so far. After defeating Sydney Sixers in their opener, they got better off Sydney Thunders in the following 2 games. Adelaide Strikers are now 1st on the points table with 6 points.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, will only be playing their third game of the season and will be facing the Adelaide Strikers for the first time. They are 7th on the table and are yet to open their account.

In the previous game against Sydney Thunder, Matthew Short and Adam Hose played exceptional cricket to chase 151 runs for Adelaide Strikers, Matthew Short was the better of the two batsmen scoring 65 runs. He was awarded Man of the match for his performance.

Jimmy Peirson and Sam Billings gave their best efforts to rebuild the Brisbane heat’s inning after the early collapse. Brisbane Heat posted a target of 138 runs for Melbourna Renegades to chase. Melbourne Renegades eventually won the match by 4 wickets as they chased the target in 19.2 overs.

Will Brisbane Heat register their first win or Adelaide Strikers make it 4 in 4? Let us analyse the game further.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat finished 7th in the previous Big Bash League and is currently also in the 7th spot of the points table with 0 point. They’ve lost both their matches against the same team, Melbourne Renegades.

Adelaide Strikers on the other hand are looking strong. They have the winning momentum in their favour which is leading us towards Adelaide Strikers to win the upcoming fixture with a 70/30 chance of winning.

Our Prediction

Adelaide Strikers looks more confident and settled as compared to Brisbane Heat. The Head to Head stats, momentum and the past performances in this season all favours Adelaide Strikers to win the game.

Our prediction - Adelaide Strikers win the forthcoming game.

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Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Adelaide Strikers have already registered 3 wins in the tournament by defeating Sydney Thunder twice and Sydney Sixers once. Their bowling attack seems to be perfect to defend the target and their batting line-up has the highest run-scorer of the tournament who can play some destructive innings. The top order led by Chris Lynn and Matthew Short looks rock solid as they were Adelaide Strikers' highest run-scorer in the previous Big Bash League matches.

If Adelaide Strikers bat first, we expect a score of 160 plus runs. If Brisbane Heat bat first, expects somewhere between (140 to 150) runs.

Chris Lynn is a major threat to Brisbane Heat. He will look to score big runs in the powerplay. If he gets going, then we can see a monstrous total on board.

We are backing the Adelaide Strikers to win the 14th match.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Brisbane Heat hosted five matches at the Gabba stadium, Brisbane last season. They won two of the five games. The pitch at the Gabba stadium mostly assist spinners. They have won Man of the Match awards in the past Big Bash League Matches. Steve O' Keefe's crucial spell of 1/20 earned him the MOM award in the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers match last season. Meanwhile, Cameron Boyce had crushed the Brisbane Heat batting line-up with a four-wicket haul for the Melbourne Renegades.

Thus, anything above 150 should be a par score at this venue.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be mostly sunny on match day with the temperature to drift around 13°C to 30°C ith 71% humidity and 13 km/hr wind speed. The chances of rain playing a spoilsport is very less.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad - Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Usman Khawaja, Sam Hain.

Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Jimmy Peirson Captain and Wicket Keeper Matt Renshaw Batsman Colin Munro Batting All-rounder Michael Neser Batting All-rounder Sam Billings Batsman Max Bryant Batsman James Bazley Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat are yet to win in this season and last 7 matches in the Big Bash League overall. They will only be playing their third match of the season.

Brisbane Heat bowled well in the second innings of their previous match Melbourne Renegades but couldn’t convert their great start into a win. Brisbane Heat needs their opening pair Colin Munro and Max Bryant to maximise the benefit of the powerplay.

Jimmy Peirson is the player to watch out for from the Brisbane Heat camp.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Adelaide Strikers Squad - Travis Head, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle ©, Ben Manenti, Rashid Khan.

Adelaide Strikerspredicted playing XI:

Peter Siddle will carry out captaincy in absence of Travis Head.

Player Name Role Peter Siddle Captain Harry Nielsen Wicket Keeper Chris Lynn Batsman Jake Weatherald Batsman Matthew Short Batsman Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Adam Hose Batsman Thomas Kelly Batsman Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers are in the red hot form this season with 3 consecutive wins and a net run rate of +3.113. They have been in good touch so far. Skipper Peter Siddle has been doing his captaincy duties really well but as a bowler he has been very expensive in the previous matches. We expect him to make a comeback in the net game.

Henry Thornton has been phenomenal in the bowling department for the Men in Blue. Colin de Grandhomme can play an all-round role for the Adelaide Strikers in the forthcoming match.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head

Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers have played 16 matches against each other of which Adelaide Strikers have won 9 matches.

Matches between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers - 16 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 7 Matches

Won by Adelaide Strikers - 9 Matches

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Adelaide Strikers. The odds for Brisbane Heat to win the game is 2.40, while for Adelaide Strikers it's 1.52. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Batsmen

Colin Munro was the lead run scorer for Brisbane Heat last season and played well in the first match too. He is expected to score more than 50 runs in the forthcoming match.

Colin de Grandhomme can deliver with both the bat and ball for his team. He can play a cameo in the death overs and pick 1 or more wickets in this match.

Matthew Short, opners of Adelaide Strikers has been in terrific form and is currently the highest run-score of the tournament. He can top score for his team.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Bowlers

Henry Thornton the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 11 wickets to his name is our pick for the top bowler in the upcoming match.

Michael Neser picked 4 wickets in the previous match against Melbourne Renegades and gave them a solid start in the second innings. He can be the reason for Brisbane Heat’s first win in the season.