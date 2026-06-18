On This Day in Cricket - June 18

For the cricketing fans, the day of 18th June has seen some of the most important cricketing events all over the world. In the 1983 World Cup, India defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs as Kapil Dev scored 175 runs in the match. In 1987, Moeen Munir Ali was born who went on to play 68 test matches for the England team as an all-rounder. In the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the England team defeated the West Indies team by 8 wickets and claimed the points as Phil Salt scored 87 runs in the game.

On This Day - June 18, 1987 - Moeen Munir Ali was Born Today

England’s all-rounder and the man who came out of retirement to play the 2023 Ashes, Moeen Munir Ali was born on 18th June, 1987 in Birmingham. Being a left-arm player, he played in 68 test matches and scored 3094 runs at an average of 28.12 along with a strike rate of 51.79 and having 5 centuries to his name. As a bowler, he got 204 wickets at an average of 37.31 and an economy rate of 3.62.

(Moeen Munir Ali was born on 18th June, 1987)

In the ODI Format, Moeen Ali has played 138 matches and has scored 2355 runs at an average of 24.27 and a strike rate of 98.16. In the bowling department, he has picked up 111 wickets at an average of 47.84 and an economy rate of 5.32 for the team. Talking about the T20I format, he played 92 matches and scored 1229 runs at an average of 21.18 along with a strike rate of 142.41.

On This Day - June 18, 2019 - England defeats Afghanistan by 150 Runs

Played at the Old Trafford, Manchester, the England team met the Afghanistan team on 18th June, 2019 in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. Batting first in the match, the England team saw Jonny Bairstow making 90 runs from 99 balls while Joe Root got 88 runs from 82 balls. In the middle overs, Eoin Morgan smashed 148 runs from 71 balls as his innings included 17 sixes and hence taking the England team to 397 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in the 50 overs of the game.

(England defeated Afghanistan by 150 runs)

Chasing such a big target in the match, Afghanistan got the support of Hashmatullah Shahidi who made 76 runs from 100 balls while Asghar Afghan made 44 runs from 48 balls in the match. The Afghanistan team finished with 247 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in the 50 overs as the England team won the match by 150 runs.

On This Day - June 18, 1983 - India defeats Zimbabwe by 31 Runs

When the Indian team walked out to bat against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup at Tunbridge Wells, disaster struck early as they collapsed to 17 for 5. With the top order back in the pavilion, captain Kapil Dev produced one of the greatest ODI innings ever played. He remained unbeaten on 175 from just 138 balls, smashing 16 fours and 6 sixes, and shared crucial partnerships with Roger Binny, who made 22, and Syed Kirmani, who stayed not out on 24.

(India defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs)

Their efforts lifted India to 266 for 8 in 60 overs. Zimbabwe fought hard in the chase. Kevin Curran led the resistance with a fine 73, while Robin Brown scored 35. However, India’s bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Madan Lal starred with 3 for 42, while Roger Binny claimed 2 wickets. Zimbabwe were eventually bowled out for 235 in 57 overs, giving India a memorable 31 run victory.

On This Day - June 18, 2024 - England defeats West Indies by 8 Wickets

For the Super Eights clash at Gros Islet, England produced a strong all round performance to beat West Indies by 8 wickets with 15 balls remaining. After choosing to field first, England restricted West Indies to 180/4 in 20 overs. Johnson Charles scored 38, Nicholas Pooran made 36, and captain Rovman Powell smashed 36 from just 17 balls. Sherfane Rutherford remained unbeaten on 28. Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, and Liam Livingstone picked up 1 wicket each.

(England defeated West Indies by 8 wickets)

Chasing 181, England made a flying start and never lost control of the game. Phil Salt played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 87 from 47 balls, hitting 7 fours and 5 sixes. Jonny Bairstow provided excellent support with an unbeaten 48 from 26 deliveries. Jos Buttler added 25 at the top. England reached 181/2 in 17.3 overs to secure an important victory and strengthen their position in the tournament.