Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers will face each other for the second time in the ongoing Big Bash League season in the 40th match which will be on 14 January. This time the match will be held at Adelaide Oval stadium, Adelaide. Adelaide Strikers have won 5 matches so far and have acquired 3rd position in the points table. Adelaide Strikers are in a comfortable position and can qualify for the playoffs with ease. After winning back-to-back matches they have regained their form back.

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Adelaide Strikers had a good start to the tournament until Brisbane Heat faced them on 23 December. Then they lost 4 matches in a row, a strong comeback was required to survive in this edition of BBL and they did it by winning against Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades. Adelaide Strikers are now in 3rd position on the points table with 10 points and a run rate of +0.932.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, is in the second-last position on the points table. This edition of Big Bash League has been cruel for them as they have only won 2 games out of 9. They need a miracle to survive this tournament and qualify for it.

In the previous fixture against Melbourne Renegades, all the batsmen played rapid-fire innings and scored 204 runs. Cris Lynn was the top scorer with 69 runs with a strike rate of 186. He was also awarded Man Of the Match.

On the other hand, Sam Harper was the lone warrior for Melbourne Renegades scoring 63 runs in just 36 balls but failed to give a victory for his team.

The last time when these two teams clashed with each other was a close encounter, Brisbane Heat won the match by 6 runs. Sam Billings was the Man of the match scoring 79 runs in just 48 balls.

Can Brisbane Heat do this again? Let's analyse this further.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat seems to be weak against Adelaide Strikers on paper but don't forget what they did last time.

Adelaide Strikers on the other hand are looking strong and confident. They have the winning momentum in their favour which is leading us towards Adelaide Strikers to win the upcoming game with an 80/20 chance of winning.

Our Prediction

Adelaide Strikers look more confident and settled as compared to Brisbane Heat. The Head to Head stats, momentum and past performances this season all favour Adelaide Strikers to win the match with ease.

Our prediction - Adelaide Strikers win the forthcoming fixture.

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Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Adelaide Strikers has already registered 5 wins in the tournament so far. Their bowling attack seems to be perfect to defend small targets also and their batting line-up has the highest run-scorer of the tournament who can play some destructive innings and can turn around the match for his team at any time of the game. The top order led by Chris Lynn and Matthew Short looks rock solid as they are the top scorers in this tournament with 393 and 359 runs respectively.

If Adelaide Strikers bat first, we expect a score of 175 plus runs. If Brisbane Heat bat first, expect somewhere between (130 to 150) runs.

Chris Lynn is a major threat to Brisbane Heat. He will look to score big runs in the powerplay. If he gets out quickly Brisbane heat can turn the match around them, if not then we can see a monstrous total on board.

We are backing the Adelaide Strikers to win the 40th match.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Adelaide Strikers hosted five matches at the Oval stadium this season. They won four of the five games. The pitch at the Adelaide stadium is neutral, good for both batters and bowlers. The last match at this pitch was heaven for batters. Adelaide Strikers enjoy batting on this surface.

Thus, anything above 170 should be a par score at this venue.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be mostly sunny on match day with the temperature held around 18°C to 30°C with 71% humidity and 15 km/hr wind speed. The chances of rain playing a spoilsport are negligible.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad - Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Usman Khawaja, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk)

Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Jimmy Peirson Captain and Wicket Keeper Matt Renshaw Batsman Colin Munro Batting All-rounder Michael Neser Batting All-rounder Sam Billings Batsman Max Bryant Batsman James Bazley Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat are not up to mark in this season, last time they served a victory was on 1st Jan. They will be playing their 10th match of the season.

Brisbane Heat needs to do something different to win the upcoming game. Brisbane Heat needs their opening pair Khawaja and Josh Brown to maximise the benefit of the powerplay.

Jimmy Peirson and Khawaja are the players to watch out for from the Brisbane Heat camp.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Adelaide Strikers Squad - Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle ©, Ben Manenti, Rashid Khan, Travis Head

Adelaide Strikerspredicted playing XI:

Peter Siddle will carry out captaincy in absence of Travis Head.

Player Name Role Peter Siddle Captain Harry Nielsen Wicket Keeper Chris Lynn Batsman Jake Weatherald Batsman Matthew Short Batsman Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Adam Hose Batsman Thomas Kelly Batsman Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers are in good form this season with 5 victories so far in 9 matches they played. After Perth Scorchers Adelaide Strikers is the only team with a positive net run rate. They have been in good touch so far, Skipper Matthew Short has been doing his captaincy duties well but is outstanding in batting and bowling giving a round performance in every match. We expect him to take at least 2 wickets and score 30+ runs.

Wes Agar has been phenomenal in the bowling department for the Men in Blue. Colin de Grandhomme can play an all-round role for the Adelaide Strikers in the forthcoming game and will be a key player to watch out for.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head

Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers have played 17 matches against each other of which Adelaide Strikers have won 9 matches.

Matches between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers - 17 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 8 Matches

Won by Adelaide Strikers - 9 Matches

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Adelaide Strikers. The odds for Brisbane Heat to win the game is 2.3, while for Adelaide Strikers it's 1.616. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Batsmen

Colin Munro is the lead run scorer for Brisbane Heat this season and at 4th position for top scorer in this edition of Big Bash League. He is expected to score more than 30 runs in the forthcoming fixture.

Matthew Short can deliver with both the bat and ball for his team. He can play a cameo in the powerplay and pick 1 or more wickets in this game

Matthew Short, the opener of Adelaide Strikers has been in terrific form and is currently the highest run-scorer of this edition of Big Bash League.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Bowlers

Henry Thornton the 3rd highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 16 wickets to his name is our pick for the top bowler in the upcoming match.

Wes Agar picked 2 wickets in the previous match against Melbourne Renegades. Ben Manenti also picked 2 wickets in the previous game, he can surely destroy the middle order with his spin bowling.