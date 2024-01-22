BRH (Brisbane Heat) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers) Match Prediction BRH 55 % Chance of Winning ADS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.859 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers will clash in the Challenger game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Carrara Oval on January 22, 2024. The game will begin at 2:10 PM IST.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

After leading a dominating campaign in the competition, Brisbane Heat look to have fallen out of rails as they are coming from two consecutive losses. They met Adelaide Strikers in their first qualifier in an opportunity to seal their place in the finals but the team delivered an underwhelming performance to lose the game by a huge margin. They will be going against the Strikers in the challenger game to get back at the Sixers in the finals again.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers had a phenomenal story in this competition. From a series of defeats in the first half of their campaign, Adelaide Strikers managed to win every game since. They faced Perth Scorchers in the knock-out game of the tournament and won the fixture to move closer to the title. They have a good batting order and a more impressive line-up of bowlers.

Adelaide Strikers's chance of winning: 45%

Brisbane Heat’s chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat to score over 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat have a strong batting line-up in the competition. This season, BH posted scores of 66, 24, 27, 1, 19, 35, 15, 55 & 36 runs before their first loss in the nine games they have played. The team managed to score over the target on majority of the games in the competition. Colin Munro and Josh Brown were the usual openers for the team but there were constant changes in the opening order of the team. Josh Brown and Jimmy Peirson took charge of opening for the team in the recent games. Brown and Peirson average at 24.71 & 34.00 respectively in the competition. Together, Peirson and Brown raised 36 runs before their first dismissal in the last game against the Sixers. In their last clash against the Adelaide Strikers, BH scored 22 runs before their first dismissal. That said, you should pick this safe betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Adelaide Strikers 1.66 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Adelaide Strikers 2.02 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Brisbane Heat 1.91 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Carrara oval has developed a reputation as one of the good sporting wickets in the country, where there is a good contest between the bat and ball. Teams that have done well at this venue usually elect to field first.

Weather Report

The weather will experience episodes of rainfall on January 22, 2024. The temperature will see a high of 35 degree Celsius.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill

Brisbane Heat Predicted XI:

Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Matt Renshaw Batter Nathan McSweeney (c) Batter Max Bryant Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Josh Brown Batter Michael Neser All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat lost their last game by 39 runs. Their batters could only score 113 runs in the game and were bundled out with over 2 overs to spare. .

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Rashid Khan (withdrawn), Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, David Payne

Adelaide Strikers predicted playing XI:

Ben Manenti Bowler Matthew Short Batter Jake Weatherald Batter D’Arcy Short Batter Adam Hose Batter Harry Nielson Wicket-keeper Cameron Boyce Bowler Lloyd Pope All-rounder Henry Thornton Bowler David Payne Bowler Jamie Overton all-rounder

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers won their last game by 50 runs. They had a great bowling outing and shall look for a victory in their next fixture.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat have three games whereas the latter won a single fixture.

Adelaide Strikers Won: 1

Brisbane Heat Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat are coming after two consecutive defeats in the competition. They played against Sydney Sixers but lost the game by 39 runs. Sydney Sixers batted first and secured 152 runs in the game. Michael Neser picked 3 wickets for the team but it was all in vain as the batters could not back up the team. The team had a slow start but kept losing wickets very quickly. This led the team to bundle out at 113 runs with 13 balls to spare. Jimmy Peirson was the top batter from the side with 26 runs to his name.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers made great leaps in the tournament with consecutive wins in the competition. They won the knock-out game against Perth Scorchers by 50 runs. Adelaide Strikers scored 155 runs in the game. Jake Weatherald smashed 56 off 32 balls in the game. Whereas there were no other notable innings from any other batters in the team. The bowlers were vicious in the game and knocked out every batter in the team to restrict PS at 105. Lloyd Pope picked 4 wickets whereas Cameron Boyce was successful in sending 3 batters back. All the departments look in form and will be expected to give their best in the upcoming brawl.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers T20 The Gabba, Brisbane Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.015 Bet Now!

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

Jimmy Peirson to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat

Jimmy Peirson has played two games in the competition so far and posted 42 & 26 runs in the two outings. He was the top scorer of the team in the last game whereas the others in the team were dismissed cheaply.

Matthew Short to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short scored 13 runs in his last game against the Scorchers. However, the batter was very consistent throughout the competition in scoring runs. He has 522 runs in 10 games, averaging at 65.25. He has a strike rate of over 150 in the competition and will be expected to score high in the tournament.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Xavier Bartlett to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat

Xavier Bartlett will be the top bowler from Brisbane Heat in the upcoming match. He has 17 wickets in 9 games and has an economy rate of 7.63 in the competition. He picked 1 wicket in his last outing against the Sixers.

Lloyd Pope to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers

Lloyd Pope has been very impressive with his bowling lately in the competition. He has picked 11 wickets in 5 innings of the competition and possesses an economy rate of 8.58. He picked 4 wickets in his last two outings and will enter as the best bowling pick in Adelaide Strikers.