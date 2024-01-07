BRH (Brisbane Heat) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) Match Prediction BRH 59 % Chance of Winning HOH 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.005 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brisbane Heat will meet Hobart Hurricanes in the 29th game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane on January 7, 2024. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat are unhinged by every form of competition in the tournament. They still manage to win their way in the games they play. The team is yet to lose a game in the tournament. With five wins, the team occupies the apex position. They have 12 points and a net run rate of 1.671. The Heat are in terrific form and it will be tough to defeat them this season.



Hobart Hurricanes started their campaign on a bad note but have done well recently with two consecutive wins in their last two games. They won against Renegades in their last outing. The team is placed at the 5th position with three wins and as many losses. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.068.

Brisbane Heat's chance of winning: 59%

Hobart Hurricanes’s chance of winning: 41%

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Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat have a strong batting line-up in the competition. This season, BH posted the scores of 66, 24, 27, 1 & 19 runs before their first loss in the five games. Colin Munro and Josh Brown open for the team and average at 41.50 & 27.50 respectively in the current competition. The team managed to score over 21 runs in three games and should step in confident in the next fixture. In the last game, Brown batted well and scored 43 runs for the team whereas Munro faced an unfortunate dismissal at 9 runs. However, the batters look in good form and should be able to exploit the weak bowling order of the Hurricanes.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: Brisbane Heat 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes opening partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Brisbane Heat 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Toss Prediction

The Gabba, Brisbane, is a good venue for T20 cricket. The ground is small, and batsmen can play their strokes easily. Fast bowlers do well at this venue under overcast conditions. Spinners find the ground challenging at this venue and must use their variations to do well. We have seen the side batting first win comfortably in the two games played at this venue. The wicket has been good to bat on and has slowed down in the second innings. But the weather will play a role in this game, and the side winning the toss won't hesitate to bowl first.

Weather Report

We will see overcast skies over Melbourne on January 7. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game and the temperature will see a rise upto 28 degree Celsius.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill

Brisbane Heat Predicted XI:

Colin Munro (c) Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Paul Walter All-rounder Josh Brown Batter Michael Neser All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have won all their games in the competition. They won their last game against Sydney Sixers by 3 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Iain Carlisle, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Chris Jordan, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Liam Guthrie, Nikhil Chaudhary, Sam Heazlett

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Hain Batter Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Caleb Jewell Batter Nikhil Chaudhary Batter Tim David Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Patrick Dooley Bowler Macalister Wright Batter Riley Meredith Bowler Nathan Ellis (c) Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes won their last game against the Renegades by 6 wickets. Their batters, however, need to do better in the competition and score more runs.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Hobart Hurricanes lead the tally by 3-2. However, the tally is about to flip considering the form that Brisbane Heat is in.

Brisbane Heat Won: 2

Hobart Hurricanes Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds

In their recent clash against the Melbourne Renegades, Hobart Hurricanes fielded first and conceded 147 runs in the game. There were not many wickets in the game but the bowlers delivered an economic performance. The batters were easily able to chase the target with 6 wickets and 8 balls remaining. Sam Hain stood out with his innings of 51 runs whereas Corey Anderson remained not out at 41.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat are having a dream campaign. They registered another victory against the Sydney Sixers in the last game. The Sixers posted 148 runs in the game. Paul Walter and Matthew Kuhnemann picked 2 wickets each for the team. However, the game was shortened due to rain. That did not stop the Heat to chase the target 102 runs in 14.3 overs. With the help of Josh Brown’s innings (43 runs), the team was able to win the game by 3 runs.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 The Gabba, Brisbane Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.857 Bet Now!

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Colin Munro to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat

Colin Munro is in excellent form. He is the top scorer of the team and scored 166 runs in 5 games at an average of 41.50. He has a strike rate of over 150 in the current competition and will be expected to bat well in the next outing.

Macalister Wright to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes

Macalister Wright will be our pick for the next game. He scored 56 runs in his previous meeting with Brisbane Heat. With 138 runs in 4 games, he averages at 34.50 in the current competition and is the top run scorer of the team.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Xavier Bartlett to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat

Xavier Bartlett will be the top bowler from Brisbane Heat in the upcoming match. He has 10 wickets in 5 games and has an economy rate of 7.47 in the competition. He picked one wicket in his last outing against Sydney Sixers.

Nathan Ellis to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes

Nathan Ellis is the top bowler from Hobart Hurricanes. He has picked 6 wickets in 6 games and has an economy rate of 8.36. He picked a wicket in his last game.