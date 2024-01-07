BRH (Brisbane Heat) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) Match Prediction
BRH
59%
Chance of Winning
HOH
41%
T20
The Gabba
Facts:
- Hobart Hurricanes lead by 3-2 in their last five games against Brisbane Heat.
- Hobart Hurricanes are at 5th place whereas the Heat are placed at the top position.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat are unhinged by every form of competition in the tournament. They still manage to win their way in the games they play. The team is yet to lose a game in the tournament. With five wins, the team occupies the apex position. They have 12 points and a net run rate of 1.671. The Heat are in terrific form and it will be tough to defeat them this season.
Hobart Hurricanes started their campaign on a bad note but have done well recently with two consecutive wins in their last two games. They won against Renegades in their last outing. The team is placed at the 5th position with three wins and as many losses. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.068.
- Brisbane Heat's chance of winning: 59%
- Hobart Hurricanes’s chance of winning: 41%
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Tips
Brisbane Heat to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)
Brisbane Heat have a strong batting line-up in the competition. This season, BH posted the scores of 66, 24, 27, 1 & 19 runs before their first loss in the five games. Colin Munro and Josh Brown open for the team and average at 41.50 & 27.50 respectively in the current competition. The team managed to score over 21 runs in three games and should step in confident in the next fixture. In the last game, Brown batted well and scored 43 runs for the team whereas Munro faced an unfortunate dismissal at 9 runs. However, the batters look in good form and should be able to exploit the weak bowling order of the Hurricanes.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most sixes: Brisbane Heat
Hobart Hurricanes opening partnership Over 20.5
Highest opening partnership: Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Toss Prediction
The Gabba, Brisbane, is a good venue for T20 cricket. The ground is small, and batsmen can play their strokes easily. Fast bowlers do well at this venue under overcast conditions. Spinners find the ground challenging at this venue and must use their variations to do well. We have seen the side batting first win comfortably in the two games played at this venue. The wicket has been good to bat on and has slowed down in the second innings. But the weather will play a role in this game, and the side winning the toss won't hesitate to bowl first.
Weather Report
We will see overcast skies over Melbourne on January 7. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game and the temperature will see a rise upto 28 degree Celsius.
Brisbane Heat Player List
Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill
Brisbane Heat Predicted XI:
|
Colin Munro (c)
|
Batter
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Brown
|
Batter
|
Michael Neser
|
All-rounder
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat have won all their games in the competition. They won their last game against Sydney Sixers by 3 runs.
Hobart Hurricanes Player List
Iain Carlisle, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Chris Jordan, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Liam Guthrie, Nikhil Chaudhary, Sam Heazlett
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Ben McDermott
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Nikhil Chaudhary
|
Batter
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Patrick Dooley
|
Bowler
|
Macalister Wright
|
Batter
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Ellis (c)
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes won their last game against the Renegades by 6 wickets. Their batters, however, need to do better in the competition and score more runs.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Hobart Hurricanes lead the tally by 3-2. However, the tally is about to flip considering the form that Brisbane Heat is in.
- Brisbane Heat Won: 2
- Hobart Hurricanes Won: 3
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds
In their recent clash against the Melbourne Renegades, Hobart Hurricanes fielded first and conceded 147 runs in the game. There were not many wickets in the game but the bowlers delivered an economic performance. The batters were easily able to chase the target with 6 wickets and 8 balls remaining. Sam Hain stood out with his innings of 51 runs whereas Corey Anderson remained not out at 41.
Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat are having a dream campaign. They registered another victory against the Sydney Sixers in the last game. The Sixers posted 148 runs in the game. Paul Walter and Matthew Kuhnemann picked 2 wickets each for the team. However, the game was shortened due to rain. That did not stop the Heat to chase the target 102 runs in 14.3 overs. With the help of Josh Brown’s innings (43 runs), the team was able to win the game by 3 runs.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes
T20
The Gabba, Brisbane
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters
Colin Munro to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat
Colin Munro is in excellent form. He is the top scorer of the team and scored 166 runs in 5 games at an average of 41.50. He has a strike rate of over 150 in the current competition and will be expected to bat well in the next outing.
Macalister Wright to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes
Macalister Wright will be our pick for the next game. He scored 56 runs in his previous meeting with Brisbane Heat. With 138 runs in 4 games, he averages at 34.50 in the current competition and is the top run scorer of the team.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers
Xavier Bartlett to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat
Xavier Bartlett will be the top bowler from Brisbane Heat in the upcoming match. He has 10 wickets in 5 games and has an economy rate of 7.47 in the competition. He picked one wicket in his last outing against Sydney Sixers.
Nathan Ellis to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes
Nathan Ellis is the top bowler from Hobart Hurricanes. He has picked 6 wickets in 6 games and has an economy rate of 8.36. He picked a wicket in his last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brisbane Heat
- Hobart Hurricanes to win the match @ 2.16 (Parimatch)
- Brisbane Heat to win the match @ 1.70 (Parimatch)
Parimatch