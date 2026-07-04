Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

Last two teams of the previous Big Bash League edition, Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades are ready to begin this season with a bang at the Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns on 15th December.

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Brisbane Heat finished the previous Big Bash League edition in the 7th spot of the points table with just 3 wins to their name in 14 matches. On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades finished the previous edition in the last spot of the points table with also 3 wins in 14 matches. Their Net

Knights vs Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Knights vs Warriors Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Knights is 40% and of Warriors is 60%.

Our Prediction

It’s the third game for both the teams in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Both teams are currently without a win in this year’s tournament and would be looking toward breaking the 2 game-losing streak. Warriors are currently 6th in the table with an NRR of -0.250 and the Knights are languishing at the bottom with a sorry NRR of -3.150.

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Knights vs Warriors Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Warriors are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. Rosier to score over 20.5 is priced at 1.83 and a hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.75.

Weather Report

With an 87% probability of precipitation and 99% cloud cover, the chances of rain are extremely high at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Knights have already lost a game here against Western Province via the DLS method so they should be well prepared here.

Knights Player List

Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Matthew Kleinveldt, Christoffel Klijnhans, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Romano Terblanche, Wandile Makwetu, Mangaliso Mosehle, Pite van Biljon, Jason Raubenheimer, Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden.

Knights Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Gihahn Cloete Wicketkeeper Jacques Snyman Batting Allrounder Raynard van Tonder Batsman Pite van Biljon Batsman Patrick Botha Bowling Allrounder Patrick Kruger Bowling Allrounder Migael Pretorius Bowling Allrounder Alfred Mothoa Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Nhlankanipho Mpungose Bowler Monde Maquunqu Bowler

Warriors Player List

Kyle Jacobs, Joshua Chippendale, Tiaan van Vuuren, Diego Rosier, Lesiba Ngoepe, JJ Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Rudi Second, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alindile Mhletwya, Akhona Mnyaka, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Dane Paterson, Glenton Stuurman, Lizo Makhosi, Stefan Tait, Tsepo Ndwandwa.

Warriors Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Wihan Lubbe Batting Allrounder Joshua Chippendale Batsman Sinethemba Qeshile Wicketkeeper Matthew Breetzke Batsman Diego Rosier Batting Allrounder Tristan Stubbs Batsman Lesiba Ngoepe Batting Allrounder Alindile Mhletwya Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler Marco Jansen Bowling Allrounder

Knights vs Warriors Head to Head

The last time Knights and Warriors faced each other was in the 21st match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Knights win the match by 7 wickets. The Knights won the toss and elected to field first. JJ Smuts scored a wonderful 135 of 137 balls to propel the Warriors to a score of 264/9. Wihan Lubbe (32) was the other pick of batsman. In terms of bowling, Alfred Mothoa (10-0-45-4) and Migael Pretorius (10-0-47-3) were the picks of the bowlers for the Knights. Rilee Rossouw (73) and Raynard van Tonder (66) set up a wonderful chase for the Knights to win the game. JJ Smuts (10-1-47-1) and Tsepo Ndwandwa (7-0-42-0) were the picks of the bowlers for the Warriors in the losing cause.

Matches played between Knights and Warriors: 5 Matches

Matches won by Knights: 2 Matches

Matches Drawn/No Result: 1 Match

Matches won by Warriors: 2 Matches

Knights vs Warriors Betting Odds

As per market odds, Warriors to win the match is priced at 1.72 and Knights to win the match is at 2.10. The bookies clearly favour the Warriors in this game.

Run Rate was lesser than that of the Brisbane Heat which placed them in the last spot.

Will Melbourne Renegades start the tournament with a win or will Brisbane Heat be on the winning side on 15th December? Here we are with our analysis of the much-anticipated match.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat didn’t have a fruitful season in the previous Big Bash League. Finishing at the second last spot of the points table must have disappointed them. This season they will aim to start fresh with a brand new captain, Usman Khawaja.

Their opponents on the other hand were also the worst performers in the previous edition. But they’ve won the title in the 2018-19 edition and know how to win the big matches. Here they are now with almost the same team as the previous year and will try to make a statement by winning the 3rd match of the tournament.

Both the teams are equally competitive but we think it’s a 60/40 chance in favour of Melbourne Renegades given their experience and performance of the team.

Our Prediction

Melbourne Renegades are a stronger side than Brisbane Heat. The Head to Head stats favours Melbourne Renegades to win the game. While Brisbane Heat is also a tough team to beat, we are leaning towards Melbourne Renegades. They look in red hot form and are hungry for victory.

Our prediction - Melbourne Renegades Win

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

There is no doubt that Melbourne Renegades are the better team out of the two. The batting order is all fired up and we saw how dangerous their batsmen are in the past. We can expect some fine innings from their best performers like Aaron Finch, Andre Russell and Kane Richarson. A Caribbean showdown to say the least.

We expect nothing less than a cracking match and we believe it is going to be a high scoring one.

If Melbourne Renegades bats first, we can expect a total of more than 180 runs. If Brisbane Heat comes out to bat first, we expect a score of under 170 runs.

We are backing Melbourne Renegades to win the 3rd match.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Cazaly’s Stadium is a bowling-friendly one and offers great assistance to both pacers and spinners. Batsmen will have to spend quality time in the middle to get going here. The team winning the toss might elect to bowl first and chase the target.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 23°C on the matchday with 71% humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad - Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja ©, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge

Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:

Brisbane Heat will be led by Usman Khawaja in this edition of the Big Bash League.

Player Name Role Usman Khawaja Captain Jimmy Peirson Wicket Keeper Colin Munro Batting All-rounder Marnus Labuschagne Batting All-rounder Michael Neser Batting All-rounder Max Bryant Batsman James Bazley Batsman Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat has not won a single game in their last 5 matches in the previous Big Bash League. They won’t be looking for the same performance in the upcoming tournament and bring out their best game for the upcoming match.

Brisbane Heat does not have their top performer Chris Lynn in the squad now and is going to play with a new captain. It will be an intriguing match to see how the new captain delivers in the next game.

Brisbane Heat will expect to start the tournament with a win to gain the winning momentum for the upcoming matches.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Melbourne Renegades Squad - Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Liam Livingstone (withdrawn), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill (replacing Liam Livingstone, 10 group matches and finals)

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill is the newest addition in the team. Nic Maddinson will continue to lead Melbourne Renegades in this edition as well.

Player Name Role Nic Maddinson Captain Sam Harper Wicket Keeper Aaron Finch Batsman Andre Russell Bowling All-rounder Shaun Marsh Batsman Tom Rogers Bowling All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Marcus Harris Batsman Jonathan Wells Batsman

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades did not have a dream tournament in the previous edition. Even Melbourne Renegades haven’t won a single game in their last 5 matches in the Big Bash League. With the likes of Aaron Finch, Andre Russell and Kane Richardson, they surely can get back to the winning side. Nic Maddinson really needs to think something different if the team wants to regain the winning momentum in the upcoming Big Bash League.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Head-to-Head

Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades have played 17 matches against each other in which Melbourne Renegades have emerged winners in 11 games.

Matches between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades - 17 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 6 Matches

Won by Melbourne Renegades - 11 Matches

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Brisbane Heat. The odds for Brisbane Heat to win the game is 1.82, while for Melbourne Renegades it's 1.96. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

An intense and exciting match of cricket awaits our fans.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Top Team Batsmen

Colin Munro was the lead run scorer for Brisbane Heat in the previous Big Bash League. He amassed 390 runs in 13 matches with an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of almost 180.

Andre Russell is a man of big matches. He has the best strike rate amongst the entire Melbourne Renegades team. We expect Andre Russell to maximise the score for his team.

Aaron Finch has been very dependable for Melbourne Renegades every season. He is the leading run-scorer and top performer for Melbourne Renegades with 2817 runs.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Top Team Bowlers

Tom Rogers had an incredible tournament in the previous edition. He was the lead wicket-taker and picked up 20 wickets for Melbourne Renegades in 13 matches. If there is someone who can restrict Brisbane Heat from putting in a big total, it is Tom Rogers.

Mark Steketee is the highest wicket-taker for Brisbane Heat and we expect him to set the upcoming match on fire with his bowling efforts.