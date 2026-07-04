Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction
Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades will go head to head against each other for the second time in the ongoing Big Bash League season, this time at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong. Melbourne Renegades won the first match both teams played against each other this season.
The men in red are off to an excellent start winning both the matches played so far. After defeating Brisbane Heat in their opener, they got better off Sydney Thunders in the following game. Renegades are now 2nd on the points table with 4 points.
Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, will only be playing their second game of the season once again facing the Melbourne Renegades. They are 7th on the table and are yet to open their account.
In the first game, Russell and Maddinson played exceptional cricket to get 166 runs on board, Nic Maddinson was the better of the two batsmen scoring 87 runs. He was adjudged Man of the match for his performance.
Pierson and Munro gave their best efforts to rebuild the Brisbane heat’s inning after the early collapse but their effort came undone courtesy of brilliant direct heat by Tom Rogers. Renegades eventually won the match by 22 runs.
Will Brisbane Heat open their account or Renegades make it 2 in 2? Let us analyse the game further.
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat did not have a good last season and they have started on a losing note against the very same team they will be up against in their second game of the season.
Renegades on the other hand are looking strong. They have a strong momentum in their favour which is a driving force behind us leaning towards Melbourne Renegades with a 60/40 chance of winning.
Our Prediction
Melbourne Renegades looks more settled unit as compared to Brisbane Heat. The Head to Head stats, momentum and the first-match advantage all favours Melbourne Renegades to win the game.
Our prediction - Melbourne Renegades win the forthcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Melbourne Renegades has been stupendous this season. Everything seems to be going in their favour. The team is performing well as a unit involving all-round performance on the field.
Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, and Maddinson are key to the batting lineup. Akeal Hosein and Tom Rogers will lend support in the bowling department.
We expect nothing less than a cracker of a contest. The first match was interesting and this ought to be the same.
We expect it to be an average-scoring encounter. Irrespective of which team bats first, the first-inning score is expected to be above 150 runs.
We are backing Melbourne Renegades to win the forthcoming match.
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction
The surface at Simonds Stadium, Geelong is a balanced track offering equal assistance to both the batters and the bowlers. The average first innings scored at this venue is 155 runs. The team winning the toss can choose to do either as it does not have much impact at this venue. The pitch is likely to be the same throughout the match.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to be mostly sunny on match day with the temperature to hover around 11°C to 28°C with 71% humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. The chances of rain playing a spoilsport are bleak.
Brisbane Heat Player List
Brisbane Heat Squad - Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Usman Khawaja, Sam Hain.
Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Jimmy Peirson
|
Captain and Wicket Keeper
|
Josh Brown
|
Batsman
|
Colin Munro
|
Batting All-rounder
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Batting All-rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Batsman
|
Max Bryant
|
Batsman
|
James Bazley
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
|
Mark Steketee
|
Bowler
|
Ross Whiteley
|
Batting All-rounder
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat are yet to win in this season and last 6 matches in the Big Bash League overall. They will only be playing their second game of the season.
While the Heats bowled well to restrict Melbourne Renegades to under 170 runs in the first match, the batsmen did not stand up to the task. Brisbane Heat needs their opening pair to maximise the benefit of the powerplay and set the tone for those who follow.
Colin Munro is the player to watch out for from the Brisbane Heat camp.
Melbourne Renegades Player List
Melbourne Renegades Squad - Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Andre Russell, Martin Guptill. Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris.
Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Nic Maddinson
|
Captain
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Aaron Finch
|
Batsman
|
Andre Russell
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Jake Fraser
|
Batsman
|
Tom Rogers
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Kane Richardson
|
Bowler
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Sutherland
|
Bowler
|
Jonathan Wells
|
Batsman
Melbourne Renegades Team Form
Melbourne Renegades could not have asked for a better start after a horrible run last season. They have been solid in the first two games thus far. Skipper Nic Maddinson has led the team from the front and is one of the top scorers for them.
Akeal Hosein has been phenomenal in the bowling department for the Men in Red. Andre Russel can play an all-round role for the Melbourne Renegades in the forthcoming match.
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Head-to-Head
Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades have played 18 matches against each other of which Melbourne Renegades have won 12 matches.
- Matches between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades - 18 Matches
- Won by Brisbane Heat - 6 Matches
- Won by Melbourne Renegades - 12 Matches
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds
After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Melbourne Renegades. The odds for Brisbane Heat to win the game is 2.31, while for Melbourne Renegades it's 1.62. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Top Team Batsmen
Colin Munro was the lead run scorer for Brisbane Heat last season and played well in the first match too. He is expected to score more than 50 runs in the forthcoming match. The odds for the same are @3.5
Andre Russell can deliver with both the bat and ball for his team. He can play a cameo in the death overs and pick 1 or more wickets in this match. The odds for the same are @7.
Nic Maddinson, the skipper of Melbourne has been in terrific form. He can top score for his team. The odds for the same are @4.
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Top Team Bowlers
The odds of Akeal Hosein being the best top bowler for his team are @4.74. He has the potential to take two or more wickets in this match.
Matthew Kuhnemann troubled Melbourne batsmen in the first game as he picked up three wickets. The odds of Matthew Kuhnemann being the top bowler for his team are @4.5.